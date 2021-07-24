Gladys Simen of My Life Couch: “Make friends with your fears”

Make friends with your fears: Don’t let them fester in the dark corners of your mind. Write them down, talk about them loudly, give them names, personalities, and understand them. They become less scary out in the open and allow you to unmask the root of your anxieties and at a minimum mitigate the risk associated with it. And allow yourself to feel fully every emotion: joy, sadness, anger.

As a part of our series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself” I had the pleasure to interview Gladys Simen — a life coach for moms who are trying to balance their work and family life.

She is a life enthusiast who lived in 5 different countries, mastered 2 languages, and changed several professions. It took becoming a fabulous mama for her to tap into some BIG superpowers within herself.

Former quiet introvert, today is passionate about helping women live big, beautiful, shooting-for-the-stars kind of lives right now. Gladys considers herself an advocate for the working mama!

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

As far as I can remember, friends, family, and even strangers have always come to me to unburden themselves, to be given a little boost or to be simply heard. They knew I would always create that safe space they needed to learn, grow and sometimes dare! Fast forward a few years, I became a consultant and if you think about it, it has similarities with life coaching. You meet people at their point of need, and you work with them to get their requests addressed.

Becoming a working mom made me more aware of the unique challenges that mothers face in and out of the workplace, and establishing MyLifeCouch was my way of being of service and amplifying the message about the skills and expertise that working mothers bring to the workplace.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

“On the couch“ is an awareness voyage designed to take you from depleted to fully charged. We define 1 or 2 of your BIG goals — it could be personal, professional, or both — and we create your personal map for your specific journey. In there we will examine your purpose, passion, and vision but also your habits and self-saboteurs and typical behaviors. Once that is established, we move on to “trademarking” your magic sauce and seeing the application of that in achieving your initial BIG goals! It‘s a 6-week-long program and at the end of it, you have a Map of YOU that gives you a better appreciation of how you are uniquely equipped to conquer your world.

How it might help people in self-understanding? I am a big believer in knowing ourselves intimately, knowing our strengths and flaws so that we can amplify or mitigate when needed. In my opinion, knowing yourself is the foundation of anything you want to develop, for yourself or with/for others, and yes that includes relationships.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self-acceptance?

I grew up believing I was smart, and I could do anything I put my mind to. Entering the corporate world, with no preparation, guidance made me want to correspond to other people’s definition of what was successful. I had no plan, just a strong desire to fit in, to not fall short of the expectations that virtual strangers had set for me. Also being a quiet introvert, I would often be underestimated and made feel invisible. To cope, two personas started co-existing in me: the Gladys at work — invisible, unobtrusive — and Gladys at home — smart, funny, and loving her colors — and that worked for a good while. Two distinct events happened that changed the narrative for me:

Motherhood gave me a purpose higher than I ever had. I became the de facto role model for my children, and I cared deeply about the lessons I was teaching them.

The recent pandemic put back into perspective for me what was truly important for me as a person. It allowed the two ”Gladys” to finally meet and blend as one and reconnect with the “smart and could do anything“ part of me. Tap in your inner child more often, I would say.

It was a journey of self-discovery and personal growth! It revealed my superpowers (advocacy and using my voice to amplify causes and people), my hidden ones (resilience, adaptability, courage), and every day I realize I have the opportunity to create a new blank page for me and have fun meeting my own expectations.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

Appearance evokes thoughts of self-love and self-confidence in me. We live in a society where we are told constantly what the “ideal” body type is and the “most beautiful person/face” is like and we are set for comparison. What if we don’t fit into the mold? We may wish for a magic wand to become taller, slimmer, have more muscles, or less, the list is endless. I don’t think we are encouraged enough to embrace our unique traits, attitudes, bodies.

And if the solution was simply self-acceptance? I am a huge fan of the body positivity movement going on. Let’s celebrate ourselves and our bodies and make peace with the way they look. Our bodies are strong, keep us alive and in some cases, carry our babies. They are strong and resilient just like we should be! I saw a video of a famous singer recently who made a habit to thank her belly every day and is so proud of her curves. When you accept yourself, flaws, and all, you define your own metrics, your own trends, YOU. Isn’t it reason enough? And if you need more reasons, book a free curiosity call with me, and let me celebrate you for a little while!

To some, the concept of learning to truly understand and “love yourself,” may seem like a cheesy or trite concept. But it is not. Can you share with our readers a few reasons why learning to love yourself it’s truly so important?

Loving yourself means you are putting yourself FIRST and choosing YOU every time.

It means you are prioritizing your physical, emotional, and mental well-being first. With that, you can become a catalyst for change and embrace new challenges.

You have that glow and that confidence, courage, determination, and bravery that comes with love. You know that you are enough, and you don’t need others to validate that. It allows you to attract like-minded people in your life.

It’s a snowball effect and if you are still on the fence, try it; what do you have to lose?

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

From what we just talked about — the lack of self-love may be a bigger part of this. You deserve the best of what life has to offer. Loving yourself also means having tough conversations about yourself, your insecurities, your flaws, and the part you are playing in making that relationship mediocre. No one is perfect, but you have the power to decide to make that first step towards a more positive outcome for you.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Self-introspection is not a comfortable exercise, but it helps us gain real and useful knowledge about ourselves. Good and bad parts. It allows us to grow and develop. There’s a variety of good questions out there and some of my favorites are:

Am I truly proud of the person that I am?

What dreams have I given up on? Or the alternative: What would I do if fear wasn’t a factor and I could not fail?

What do I need to change about myself?

What causes stress in my life?

What am I most afraid of?

Am I holding on to something/someone that needs to let go of?

In my professional life, I always felt that by not developing my own self-love mechanism, I truly became invisible. And thus, often people would underestimate me or not take me seriously enough. I put it down to not being in the right environment for me to blossom. I gave myself a blank page by changing countries and even continents and I was treated the same. I was the wallflower person. Going to the ball but never invited to dance! I took a hard look at myself because the only constant in those two different situations was, well me. I had to own my part i.e., I allowed people to put me on the sidelines. It was on me and I had to change the storyline and work on myself, develop my brand, and the way I present myself to the world that I could create and control. I stopped seeking external validation and the funny thing is, the less I cared about pleasing others, the more credibility and respect I gained from the same others. I was described as a self-assured, quiet leader and all other positive adjectives.

Until we can look inside and depend on ourselves for confidence, we will forever feel out of place and open for self-doubt. After all, If you aren’t your own biggest ally then who will be?

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

First, I want to say being alone is different from being lonely. It’s the ability to appreciate time by ourselves and use it to reflect, as a recharging tool, and generally process experiences that have impacted us positively or negatively. What did we learn from X, Y, Z kind of time? It doesn’t have to be for a long period and can vary from a few minutes to longer, so definitely adjust as you go along.

Taking the time to be alone allows you to drop all pretense and be fully you even for a few seconds. You can let all those thoughts and emotions run through you and make your own mind and opinions about what is best for you. Or you can think of nothing but experience being, simply being.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

Well by knowing yourself — which is a byproduct of self-love and self-understanding — you know exactly what you bring to the table in every aspect of your life. You can identify quicker what will work or not for you, and how you can impact and affect others.

It has helped me walk away from toxic situations and people because I recognized quickly enough that it wasn’t the best environment for me or corresponded with my values.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

This is such a complex question!

As a society, we could do better by celebrating all standards, when it comes to body, mind, appearance, etc. Pushing the narrative about an ideal beauty standard for example is unrealistic for a lot of people. This causes unnecessary stress, comparison, and, as a result, low confidence in our abilities to be enough, to operate by our standards, and to reduce our reliance on external validation. It could start with the way we push advertisements or product placements which are mainly emphasizing that something is lacking in us and reinforce the message that we need products/services to be “perfect”.

As individuals, we should be more supportive and accepting of other people’s insecurities and create a safe space for them to be able to show up entirely. It’s time to take that control back and change the way we respond to those false stories. You have the ability to shift your perspective and develop a new, more positive point of view by drawing on your strengths and celebrating your victories and obstacles overcome as yourself.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Allow yourself to make mistakes and forgive yourself: Nobody’s perfect. Don’t hold yourself to unrealistic standards and cut yourself some slack. Be kind to yourself. You have the chance to start where you left, every single day. You are constantly changing and evolving, and you should embrace the process. Don’t be afraid to let go of toxic people /situations: You should protect your energy, your emotions. Don’t be afraid to do this, it’s for the best even if it may be painful. If you can’t let go entirely, at least keep them at arm’s length. Trust your instincts more: Don’t doubt yourself and your ability to discern what is right for you. You are entitled to your feelings and they are valid. You know yourself better than anyone else, so advocate for yourself. Don’t wait for permission to join the conversation. Your thoughts, voice, and opinions deserve to be heard. Your journey is yours: No need to waste good energy by comparing yourself with others- in most cases- you are following your own unique path to greatness, that only you can unlock. Don’t let other journeys distract you from your goals, purpose, and vision. Make friends with your fears: Don’t let them fester in the dark corners of your mind. Write them down, talk about them loudly, give them names, personalities, and understand them. They become less scary out in the open and allow you to unmask the root of your anxieties and at a minimum mitigate the risk associated with it. And allow yourself to feel fully every emotion: joy, sadness, anger. We are human BEINGS, but we are taught to suppress the “negative emotions” and only hang on to ”the good ones”, make them last longer. We can’t be happy forever, the same way we can’t be sad forever. Knowing that that too shall pass we can allow ourselves to experience the realm of emotions fully.

Also, take a minute to express gratitude. To yourself. As a testament to YOUR journey, the obstacles you have surmounted, the victories you have achieved, the lessons you have learned.

Happiness is made of simple things. Follow your path to happiness, collect daily happy memories. You are wonderfully made; you bring a unique blend of skills, vulnerabilities, and abilities that should give you confidence that you can handle whatever comes your way.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

I may be the minority here, but I tend to favor listening to music or movement — exercise — when I need to clear my head or motivate myself. I create a playlist depending on the mood I want to attain, and it does the trick!

Reading gives me joy; I am an avid reader and an eclectic one. The book I am currently reading is the Power of NO — and it’s opposite the Power of Yes- both by Abbie Headon so I can be very intentional about what I am bringing to my inner table when it comes to taking on new challenges and embracing a renewed sense of positivity and freedom in many aspects of my life.

It promises to equip the reader with the “know-how to set your own rules, find direction, and demand respect“ and I must say so far, I am not disappointed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

I am for a society where everyone has access to the same opportunities and the same rights, where everybody is seen and heard.

History hasn’t been kind to specific groups: people of color, women, indigenous people, etc. It’s time to listen to those that have been excluded and engage in a respectful dialogue, taking into account their stories — even if they are nothing like ours — and participating in creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bring out a more accurate reflection of the very fabric of our civilization right now and it’s a work in progress.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

“I can accept failure; everyone fails at something. But I cannot accept not trying”. Michael Jordan.

To me, it’s a reminder that the regret of not trying is greater than the fear of failing. It has helped me step out of my comfort zone and not discount myself as often as I used to. We often see success and failure as two opposite things, but there’s a lesson to learn in every setback which in turn can be applied to creating a success story.

Believe in yourself more!

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!