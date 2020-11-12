Giving Your Driveway and Yard That Extra Touch

As a homeowner, you love your home and are proud of the way it looks both inside and outside. However, your driveway and yard could do for a little spruce up, you know, that extra touch. What can you do to your yard and driveway to give it that special look? Here are some quick and easy things you can do to spruce up your yard, especially if you have the quarantine blues.

Add Some Color

If you are looking to add a little color to the yard and driveway, planting flowers is an easy way to add that pop of color you want. Plant flowers down both sides of your driveway. This will create a colorful border to your driveway, with very little effort. When choosing plants make sure to consider color, size and how big you’d like your flowers to grow.

Edge And Clean

Do you ever think about the first thing that visitors see when they come to your home? It’s your driveway! If your driveway isn’t well kept, it can make your home look unkempt. Give your driveway a good sweep and get rid of any debris. Once all of that is gone, grab your pressure washer, or rent one from your local hardware store, and give your driveway a good wash. Using a pressure washer will get all the stuck on, ground in dirt off your concrete. A quick extra tip is to also power wash your walkways and your home for a fresh clean look. Then take your edger up and down both sides as well as on both sides of your sidewalk and walkway. This gives your home a fresh look for just a little effort.

Don’t Forget The Porch

One great and cost effective way to add that special touch to your home is to paint and seal your porch. Yes, you can paint the concrete! Simply purchase paint meant for concrete and put a few coats on, allowing proper drying time between coats. Once you’ve achieved the color you desire, give it a coat of surface guard sealer to keep it looking new for longer.

Add A New Mailbox

Typically, mailboxes sit at the end of your driveway or walkway. A mailbox that looks like it has seen better days can give your home a rundown look. Replace the mailbox with something new. This is a great way to add a little color and personality to your home. Make sure to purchase a mailbox that is within community standards and requirements. You can also plant flowers around the base for a little extra touch too!

Add Lighting

Lighting for your yard and driveway not only looks great and gives your home that extra pop others don’t have, it also adds safety to your home. Many times, especially during winter when the days are shorter, your family will be coming and going from your home when it is dark outside. Having extra lighting will not only light their path, but also deter criminals from your home too. You can add lighting as a border to your walkway or driveway. Lighting also looks great in your flower beds and a spotlight for a focal point is always a great idea.

Conclusion

With these five tips for adding in that extra touch for your yard and driveway, you will be well on your way to having a beautiful, clean, well-kept and eye catching home. Not only is this great for you and your family, it also helps make your community look great and will encourage your neighbors to take more pride in their own homes too! Just make sure you’re up for the task. You can visit your doctor for a checkup and healthcare documents. And enlist help from your family too. It’d be a great bonding experience.