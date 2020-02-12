GIVING UNCONDITIONALLY

A topic discussed a lot .. But still isn’t there so much more for us to give.?

Not one of us can turn around and say we cannot give or we do not have anything to give .. we all something to give.

Over the years, I thought just giving to the blind school, or the sisters of the poor and any other organisation was a lot I was doing. But that according to me is just giving materialistically.

Yes, If one can give, then giving financial aid is absolutely wonderful and a must too.

But there is so much more we can give. We can give and share our time, some love, a little kindness, compassion…Sometimes just being there and listening to someone who needs it is the biggest thing we can give.

Instead of spending so much time on our phones, let’s look up at people and see what’s happening around us. Does someone need your seat? Does one need a helping hand? Maybe one just needs a Smile.

It’s this Compassion and Kindness which can go a long way. This is giving ..

“You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.”

Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

There is a lot of construction going on around my home in Bangalore ( the noise is deafening )

I have been so upset and angry sometimes .. I have gone and spoken to them many a time – but these people are just doing their job. Taking orders from whoever gives it to them.

Over the last few months, I have noticed that they work come rain or shine! Looking at them working in the rain, completely drenched and their little kids freezing in the rain my heart broke.

Next day I went and bought 30 blankets and went personally and handed them over to these people. The Smiles on their faces!!

Now that I thought and truly felt was giving.

They say that people give for themselves or for others. Did I do this materialistic giving for myself?

Maybe .. but I did not have an ulterior motive. Honestly, I never thought I would write about this and share it with you’ll. Just looking at them freezing and cold .. my heart melted and I got the blankets.

So what is giving for yourself vs giving for others.? I think anyone who gives with an ulterior motive is obviously doing it for themselves.

To get some fame, name .. to talk about it and feel good about themselves. Do I feel good when I give? Yes .. of course. But I also love giving.

“Help others without any reason and give without the expectation of receiving anything in return.”

Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

I think we just need to have a little more awareness on what is happening in front of us.

We do not all need to run only to the big foundations – Let’s help these people who are working with us, around us too. Let’s give and share with one and all.

Twin hearts meditation has taught me that just sending out loving-kindness to the Universe is a great way to share.

So just thinking and sending out loving-kindness to people is such a wonderful way to give unconditionally

What are the ways that You give and share? I would love to hear from you .. after all we all learn something new every day