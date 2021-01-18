Giving Optimism and Inspiration to People In The Light Of This Global Pandemic: Greg Reynoso of Linq Magazine

Magazines or podcasts and websites are seldom available that provide the stage to newcomers, street performers, rising stars and the world’s popular music artists. Greg Reynoso’s The Linq Up is one of those podcasts where Greg Reynoso, himself an outstanding writer and producer, interviews numerous musicians about their start-ups and the struggles they have been through in order to get their message across.

Linq Magazine is the name of my online media and entertainment business. Linq Magazine is an independent online culture magazine showcasing the independent arts community’s finest artists. From Artists to Sneaker Collectors, we seek, curate, and feature rising creators.

The new addition to the magazine is our web series “The Linq Up with Greg Reynoso” podcast, which can be watched on YouTube, or streamed using your favorite podcast app. With the inclusion of incorporating the podcast, this encourages more stories in a more easy and open format to attract more viewers.

This modern platform enables me to share local stories of rising artists with real, informative content that will captivate you.

Linq Magazine is an online magazine that curates the best of the world’s independent creators. The website, established in 2012, started as a hub for hip-hop and street-art, documenting the early moments of contemporary street culture.

Many emerging indie music musicians, doctors and executives have been interviewed by Greg Reynoso. A great launch was his first podcast with Herchell Carrasco of Pachuco Tattoo.

He sat in his second podcast with the social media guru, content maker, and the entrepreneur, Kyle Harris. His follow-up interviews with ROin, Jerrad “OC LORD” Wade, sneaker blogger StyleWithKicks, Cruel N Revovle’s founders, Lalo Gonzalez Alias Lalo the Giant, George’ Curious ‘of Curious Entertainment, Doughboy Tony, Hunter Stevens are fascinating and worth watching.

The last podcast of the season with Dr. Thomas Lin was a great finish.

There have been many obstacles along the way to list any of them. Self-doubt is certainly a problem that springs to mind. Everyone struggles with self-doubt in life, and when you overcome your personality, it’s a decisive point in your life.

The other obstacle I’ve had to tackle will be the uncertainty of other people’s views. Once I was able to fully conquer this challenge, I was dramatically happier and more productive. The everyday struggle that I face, that I’m certain others can connect to, is to find more that are eager to develop alongside you.

Experience has proven that people love being there for your victories, but not for your defeats.

Greg Reynoso’s The Linq Up is a pleasure to listen to that gives so much optimism and inspiration to people, especially in the light of this global pandemic.

As Greg strives to collaborate with independent artists through his channel and podcast, you can track him from Instagram, @gregreckless, and check out his website, gregreynoso.com, to keep up on what he’s working on.