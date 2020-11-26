Giving Less This Christmas Means More Than Ever

Christmas has taken on a new meaning. This year, the prospect of buying novelty gifts and begrudgingly attempting to wrap them doesn’t feel the same. We’re craving hugs, kisses, holding hands and laughter with the people who mean the most to us. No matter what you believe in or which faith you follow, love is at the heart of our celebrations. But how do we really show it this year?

Experiences Are the Best Gifts

This Christmas there are things that matter more than material gifts. Whether it’s your grandparents, parents, children or close friends, buy something that will be remembered.

Save on buying a sack-load of presents and instead focus on what matters this christmas. Experiences. An experience day, a food hamper filled with your loved one’s favourite treats or a mini-break somewhere special creates memories that last a lifetime.

Rather than buying gifts to fill the living room, buy gifts that fill hearts (and tear-filled eyes). Buy quality over quantity. Buy with love and togetherness in mind.

Small Gifts, Big Impact

Whilst many of us will be half-heartedly eating our Christmas lunches this year, feeling the absence of our families around our table, there are many who won’t have the privilege of a christmas lunch. Most of us will worry about what to give this Christmas, but what about the people who can’t afford to buy?

We need to look out for one another and give what we can. Why not donate money to local food banks, reach out to your neighbours or support families who are struggling? Donating to your local food bank or sending your neighbour a Christmas card may seem like a small gift. In reality these small, seemingly unimportant gestures can have a large impact on those who are struggling.

The real gift is being able to give it, so reach out a hand and simply ask: What can I do?

Our Planet Needs Us To Need Less

We know our planet is in crisis, teetering on the point of no return, so this Christmas do what you can to help. Wrapping materials, novelty gifts and food waste all contribute to the issues our planet is facing. There are some simple swaps you can make so you can still wrap presents, give gifts and fill your plate with festive food.

Choose recyclable wrapping paper, natural decorations, meaningful or second-hand gifts, and use your leftovers to feed wildlife (check which foods can be used before leaving anything out). You really can make a difference with simple swaps. If we all gave it a try, we could make a real difference this Christmas.

Giving More by Giving Less This Christmas

This Christmas feels like a wake-up call. I don’t know about you, but I used to buy Christmas gifts half-knowing that they’d end up in a charity shop. And yet, I would buy them anyway because, by that point, I’d run out of gift ideas and needed to get something.

This year is different for us all.

We can make a big impact in the lives of our loved ones by gifting timeless memories. Giving small but impactful gifts of support and love. Providing the ultimate gift of life to our future generations by reducing our consumption and waste, and helping our planet sustain itself.

Out with the needless, impersonal gifts, and in with the meaningful, love-filled presents that bring comfort and joy to the people we love most.

Your love, support and thoughtfulness is what this festive season is really all about.