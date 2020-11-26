Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Giving Less This Christmas Means More Than Ever

Christmas has taken on a new meaning. This year, the prospect of buying novelty gifts and begrudgingly attempting to wrap them doesn’t feel the same. We’re craving hugs, kisses, holding hands and laughter with the people who mean the most to us. No matter what you believe in or which faith you follow, love is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
brown paper wrapped gift with red string ribbon sitting underneath Christmas tree branches
Photo by monicore from Pexels

Christmas has taken on a new meaning. This year, the prospect of buying novelty gifts and begrudgingly attempting to wrap them doesn’t feel the same. We’re craving hugs, kisses, holding hands and laughter with the people who mean the most to us. No matter what you believe in or which faith you follow, love is at the heart of our celebrations. But how do we really show it this year? 

Experiences Are the Best Gifts 

This Christmas there are things that matter more than material gifts. Whether it’s your grandparents, parents, children or close friends, buy something that will be remembered

Save on buying a sack-load of presents and instead focus on what matters this christmas. Experiences. An experience day, a food hamper filled with your loved one’s favourite treats or a mini-break somewhere special creates memories that last a lifetime. 

Rather than buying gifts to fill the living room, buy gifts that fill hearts (and tear-filled eyes). Buy quality over quantity. Buy with love and togetherness in mind. 

Small Gifts, Big Impact

Whilst many of us will be half-heartedly eating our Christmas lunches this year, feeling the absence of our families around our table, there are many who won’t have the privilege of a christmas lunch. Most of us will worry about what to give this Christmas, but what about the people who can’t afford to buy

We need to look out for one another and give what we can. Why not donate money to local food banks, reach out to your neighbours or support families who are struggling? Donating to your local food bank or sending your neighbour a Christmas card may seem like a small gift. In reality these small, seemingly unimportant gestures can have a large impact on those who are struggling. 

The real gift is being able to give it, so reach out a hand and simply ask: What can I do? 

Our Planet Needs Us To Need Less

We know our planet is in crisis, teetering on the point of no return, so this Christmas do what you can to help. Wrapping materials, novelty gifts and food waste all contribute to the issues our planet is facing. There are some simple swaps you can make so you can still wrap presents, give gifts and fill your plate with festive food. 

Choose recyclable wrapping paper, natural decorations, meaningful or second-hand gifts, and use your leftovers to feed wildlife (check which foods can be used before leaving anything out). You really can make a difference with simple swaps. If we all gave it a try, we could make a real difference this Christmas. 

Giving More by Giving Less This Christmas

This Christmas feels like a wake-up call. I don’t know about you, but I used to buy Christmas gifts half-knowing that they’d end up in a charity shop. And yet, I would buy them anyway because, by that point, I’d run out of gift ideas and needed to get something.

This year is different for us all. 

We can make a big impact in the lives of our loved ones by gifting timeless memories. Giving small but impactful gifts of support and love. Providing the ultimate gift of life to our future generations by reducing our consumption and waste, and helping our planet sustain itself. 

Out with the needless, impersonal gifts, and in with the meaningful, love-filled presents that bring comfort and joy to the people we love most. 

Your love, support and thoughtfulness is what this festive season is really all about. 

    Paloma Jo, Content Writer and Lifestyle Blogger at Paloma Jo

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Easy Ways To Have a More Conscious Christmas

    by Alison Vickery
    christmas tree celebration
    Community//

    Sleigh Stress this Holiday Season

    by Emma Britton
    Well-Being//

    5 Ways Moms Can Experience the Magic of Christmas

    by Laura Rossi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.