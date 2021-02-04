Giving Back to the Community

How One Local Brand is Helping Keep Los Angeles Healthcare and Essential Workers Safe

After a year of difficulty and darkness, it’s time to highlight some of the goodness happening in our local communities. Emerging beauty brand KIMTRUE is one of those organizations that is doing good and helping its local essential and healthcare community.

There’s no doubt about it—2020 was a grim and grueling year for most people. The pandemic had caused significant issues and disruptions throughout the U.S. economic, political, and healthcare systems. Most states locked down for months at a time, travel bans were enforced, the country experienced an economic recession, millions of Americans lost their jobs, nearly 100,000 of businesses closed, and countless essential workers suffered from stress, anxiety, and burnout. Simply put, the COVID-19 outbreak caused an array of challenges and problems for most Americans, and many healthcare workers.

As a way to show kindness and give back to the local Los Angeles community, new beauty and skincare company KIMTRUE recently made a large donation of its hand sanitizer to the local charity, GOA, Guardians of the Angeles Charitable Foundation to aid healthcare frontline workers throughout the greater LA area. KIMTRUE had donated more than 3,100 16-ounce units of hand sanitizer bottles, valued at approximately $30,000.00. The company made this donation to make sure medical centers and essential healthcare workers have personal protection equipment to make it through the winter season.

The hand sanitizer gel that was donated eliminates 99.9 percent of germs on contact. The formula contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol that helps dissolve the lipid membrane of bacterial cells and works on all skin types—making it the right formulation for healthcare workers. This potent antibacterial formula has demonstrated effectiveness against bacteria, funguses, and viruses. This disinfectant also moisturizes and protects the skin from dryness, flakiness, and cracked skin. KIMTRUE’s hand sanitizer is also produced in an FDA registered facility in the United States. Visit KIMTRUE.com to learn all about its social responsibility initiatives.