“Giving back is so important for overall happiness and sense of fulfillment” With Victoria Franca

Victoria is a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and founder of Omne Wellness. She helps career driven individuals that are feeling the burden of stress, focus on their mental and physical wellness by guiding them through a bio-individual protocol addressing diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction and supplementation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Myjourney with wellness began several years ago, I have always been a health and wellness enthusiast but caught in a cycle of trial and error when it came to my own mental and physical wellness.

A few years into my career, I began having several hormone challenges, very uncomfortable stomach pains, severe bloating, nausea, adult acne and severe fatigue. That’s when I began to look for the root cause of my symptoms versus relying on treating the symptom.

I then became certified as a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and focused on a mind body and soul approach to healing myself. As I was able to heal my body by figuring out the root cause of symptoms, Omne Wellness came to life.

As a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, I help guide my clients through understanding the root cause of their symptoms and give them the right tools to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Through breakthrough Functional Diagnostic Testing and analysis, I help them uncover the hidden causes of why they are feeling the way they are and create a specific plan tailored just for them.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Working with different clients brings different situations and scenarios into play each day and that certainly keeps my work interesting! A specifically interesting situation was with a client who has been dealing with chronic fatigue and chronic yeast infection for over 8 years. She has gone to several different doctors however they were never able to pinpoint the root cause and just treated the symptom. Through working with me at Omne Wellness and focusing on a functional medicine approach, we were able to get to the root cause of it and give her the body foundational support through balancing minerals, hormones and managing stress to heal her once and for all.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake that I made when I was first getting started was sharing my packages with prospective clients through direct message on social media. I skipped my formal consultation call because I wanted to be able to provide that immediate response to their questions, however in the process it deterred me from finding out their main concerns and being able to decipher if they would be a good match for me and what my program offers.

I learned that I do not work with anyone who does not have a commitment level of an 8–10 as it is important to have a committed client who knows that healing will take time and effort on their part as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, as Deppak Chopra says, “Success comes when people act together; failure tends to happen alone”. This is a long list, I am truly blessed to have had many people in my life at different times to be there as a mentor, friend, and colleague.

I have to start off with thanking God for my calling and passion, otherwise I wouldn’t be doing what I do today. My family, who is always cheering me on and praying for me. My friends who have been there through this journey and Hannah Nieves of Hannah Nieves Consulting. She is a Marketing, Brand and PR consultant and has really helped me define my brand voice, identity and create a marketing strategy and website that speaks to my ideal client. That way I can focus on what matters most, ultimate healing for my clients.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and owner of Omne Wellness, I help career driven individuals that are feeling fatigued, over worked and stressed, overcome their health challenges by addressing their main concerns through a bio-individual protocol focusing on diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction and supplementation. My goal is for my clients to get to the root cause of their symptoms, feel more energized, less stress, healthier and have better balance in their lives.

My work is making a bigger impact in the world as it’s a personal approach to health and wellness. Each body is unique and should be treated as such. Through my program, we not only find the root cause of their symptoms, but also find out the exact diet for their body type, types of food they should be eating, how to balance their minerals and hormones, and really create a bio-individual protocol to target their overall wellbeing. My purpose is to guide my clients to find ultimate healing and become the best version of themselves.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Diet:

There’s been some incredible research regarding the Mind-Gut connection, a healthy microbiome and gut health are the keys to lifelong mental health and wellness. The bacteria that lives in our gastrointestinal tract plays an important role in the connection, communication and health of our brain. Make changes to your diet by removing stressors such as too much alcohol, gluten, dairy and grains and start eating an organic diverse range of foods for optimal results.

2. Rest: De-stress at home.

Take some time every day to let go of all the things that cause you stress during the day. Silence our phone, take 30 minutes to 1 hour for yourself and do something that calms your mind and body. Practices such as yoga, meditation, walking, sitting in nature, and journaling can help you rest and de-stress after a busy day which is instrumental for our mental health.

3. Movement:

Moving our bodies is essential for our mental health and wellbeing. By getting ourselves moving a little more each day, we are helping our body and mind function at their best as it increases the blood flow. Blood carries oxygen and nutrients to working cells throughout the body, but also aids in carrying away waste products, including free radicals and toxins that could be affecting our overall wellbeing. By increasing blood flow, the liver can help flush these toxins and neutralize these toxins.

Some tips to increase movement during the day is to not sit for too long at work, make it a priority to get up every hour to move the body and get some water.

4. Sleep:

We are meant to follow our bodies circadian rhythm; this means to wake up during sunrise and go to sleep when the sun sets. However, this isn’t something that is widely followed. Our systems, particularly the adrenals, do most of their recharging and recovering between the hours of 10PM and 2AM. In addition, our liver, gallbladder and brain do some important detoxifying while we are sound asleep, contributing to overall health.

Plan to sleep between 10pm and 6am. A full 8 hours sleep per night enhances memory and mental clarity, boosts mood and the ability to moderate emotion, increases the ability to handle stress, improves overall energy and digestive health, supports muscle recovery and athletic performance and maintains immune function.

Lack of sleep increases irritability, anxiety, depression, personality disorders and increased appetite and those are all symptoms we do not want.

5. Shift your focus

Focusing on someone else outside of ourselves is an incredible way to practice better mental wellness. So often we find ourselves in our own head, repeating things and words in our subconscious that only causes more stress or self-damage.

We can focus our time and energy on someone else or on a community project. Giving back is so important for overall happiness and sense of fulfillment. This is something I really advocate for.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This may seem simple, but I would like to start a movement for everyone to sleep by 10pm each night. There are so many incredible benefits of being asleep by 10pm that I wish everyone could experience for themselves.

Sleep is an anabolic process (it builds you up) and helps to ensure memory and learning are consolidated in the brain and allows the brain to commit new information to memory by making new neuronal connections (neuroplasticity). As the normal body cycles are restored, free radicals are removed from the brain and your organs either re-charge or detoxify. It’s an incredible and essential process that a lot of people are omitting to commit to and I wish they would prioritize.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Entrepreneurship is not easy and will require a lot more dedication than a typical 9–5 job, but it is worth it. There’s nothing better than seeing your work impact someone else’s life. Learn to delegate early by finding out what you’re good at and what you enjoy doing and delegate the rest to an Assistant or Social media manager. Trusting someone early on will take a lot of stress off your plate and you can focus on what you are good at. Continuously invest in yourself and make time daily in your schedule to learn something new. Make time for yourself, don’t forge that you need to walk the walk and talk the talk and your own well being comes first. Cast vision and goals since day one, know where you are headed and create a clear timeline to go after those goals

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Nontoxic beauty and sustainable skincare is a cause that is dear to me. For the past three years I have transitioned to clean beauty completely.

Nontoxic beauty products are mindfully created and produced without toxic ingredients, keeping the health of our endocrine system in mind! Our hormonal system is our endocrine system and includes our thyroid, adrenals, ovaries, pancreas, hypothalamus and pituitary glands.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals in our products can interfere with the production, transport, breakdown, binding and elimination of our hormones. These disrupting chemicals found in toxic beauty can affect the skin, which is our body’s largest organ, but also can cause weight gain, hypothyroid, infertility, adrenal imbalances, estrogen dominance, lowered sperm counts, obesity, diabetes, and certain types of cancers.

Nontoxic beauty is dearest to me as I have felt the negative impacts of hormone imbalance, depleted adrenals thyroid dysfunction and an important change in my lifestyle was making the transition to sustainable products.

