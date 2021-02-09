Giving Back in New York City | Samuel Pinion

Living in New York City can be a very fulfilling time for an individual. There is plenty to do, see, hear, and taste in the city that never sleeps. Many people living in New York City also love to give back to their community but aren’t sure how to do so. Here are some ways a person can give back while living in the Big Apple.

Get invested in local issues

It’s easy to stay within a bubble when living in a big city. One way many people stay connected and involved is to get involved in the issues of the area. Paying attention to the city’s quality of life, such as current events and local issues, helps a person stay invested. Many people find that they wish to be part of a town clean-up or holiday giveaway when they start paying attention to their surroundings. The Adopt A Greenway (AAG) program is an example of supporting the enhancement of New York City’s greenways by adopting shared-use paths that have been set aside for environmental protection or recreational use.

Start volunteering

There are a million and one ways to volunteer in the city. Since the choices are so overwhelming, individuals should consider their interests before narrowing down what they want to do. There are also volunteer opportunities that operate on a one-time basis, along with daily and weekly opportunities to help out. No matter how busy a person may be, there are always volunteering opportunities available for any time frame.

Become mindful and considerate of others

In a city that houses millions of people, it’s easy to push through the crowds without a care in the world. But a simple way to give back in NYC is to be more considerate and mindful of people. Holding a door open for a person can mean the world to them. Helping a stranger struggling with packages can brighten their day. It’s also essential to respect other lifestyles and the habits of others living and working in the city.

Donate unwanted items

Most people have food in their homes they won’t use. Donating food to a food bank is one fantastic way to give back. The same goes for clothing and other items that are no longer needed. Local organizations may even come out to a home to pick up larger items, such as furniture and even vehicles. Even books and toys can be donated to the less fortunate.

