Giving back improves your well-being

The Covid pandemic has affected our well-being, most of us. The more it drags along, the more I find myself feeling like I am gasping for air all the time oscillating from being okay and losing it.

To get myself out of this rut, I identified 3 areas that I am passionate about and decided to give back to the community by doing specific projects. These areas are education, women’s reproductive health and mentorship.

I started by donating books to needy children, volunteering for a women’s reproductive health foundation, and mentoring young girls.

This is how giving back improved my well-being: