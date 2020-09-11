Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Giving back improves your well-being

The Covid pandemic has affected our well-being, most of us. The more it drags along, the more I find myself feeling like I am gasping for air all the time oscillating from being okay and losing it. To get myself out of this rut, I identified 3 areas that I am passionate about and decided […]

The Covid pandemic has affected our well-being, most of us. The more it drags along, the more I find myself feeling like I am gasping for air all the time oscillating from being okay and losing it.

To get myself out of this rut, I identified 3 areas that I am passionate about and decided to give back to the community by doing specific projects. These areas are education, women’s reproductive health and mentorship.

I started by donating books to needy children, volunteering for a women’s reproductive health foundation, and mentoring young girls.

This is how giving back improved my well-being:

  1. Focus. I stopped focusing on myself and focused on the other people I was supporting.
  2. Fulfillment. It gave me a sense of purpose and fulfillment knowing that the work I do is meaningful, impactful, and making a difference.
  3. Gratitude. It made me more grateful to see all that I had been blessed with yet took for granted.
  4. Giving back does not have to be in monetary form. I am volunteering my time, skills, and sharing my experiences to support others.
  5. Making a difference. I learned that change starts with me. If I do my part and you do your part, we can change the world.

    Ruth Mbugua, Freelance Storyteller, Digital Marketer

    I am a marketing & communications expert and a writer at www.well-becoming.com where I share about becoming well and the truest version of ourselves. I am a wellness enthusiast, lover of human connections, happy meals, healthy living, style, books & decor.

