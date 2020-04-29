Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Give Mom Appreciation, not Alcohol, on Mother’s Day

Before you start with the wine jokes for Mother’s Day.  Please don’t.  Wine has been sold to women as the cure for parenting stress, and it’s a lie.  I know because I tried it.  I wanted relief during the dinner time, bath time, bedtime routine. I wanted something to take the edge off me being […]

By

Before you start with the wine jokes for Mother’s Day. 

Please don’t. 

Wine has been sold to women as the cure for parenting stress, and it’s a lie. 

I know because I tried it. 

I wanted relief during the dinner time, bath time, bedtime routine.

I wanted something to take the edge off me being me.

I was anxious that our house was never clean enough for me. 

I was worried that I was never good enough for my kids. 

I was trying to keep up parenting and working.

I was always overwhelmed.

Often my schedule required me to be in two places at once. 

I was not able to manage this impossible feat.

My attempts caused me so much stress. 

That magic wine elixir did work at first.

It took the edge off.

It soothed my nerves and made me feel like everything was ok.

I started to look forward to my first evening sip. 

Then, I started to depend on it.

Then, I started to panic when there was not enough of it. 

Then, there was never enough of it to fill the hole of not enough inside me. 

My family was disappointed in me.

I would have more than I said I would.

I would drink too fast.

Too much.

Too loud.

I was started to hide away from them in order to get my drink on, and find my relief.

What was supposed to make me a more easy, breezy, beautiful mom, was starting to turn me away from my kids. 

What I really needed was a day off, a week off, a break, and appreciation. 

Wine isn’t a break, anyone that has woken up with a hangover knows how awful it is.

To treat the special Mom’s in your life this Mother’s Day, you can get more creative than a bottle of wine. 

What Mom really wants is someone else to plan the meal.

She wants you do the dishes without her nagging.

A note of gratitude and acknowledgement would go a long way.

Support her in her career endeavors.

Give her a quiet place to do yoga or read her book.

Listening to her ideas.

Taking her suggestions.

This is what Mom’s want.

As Megan Markle said, women don’t need to find their voice, they have a voice, they need to be empowered to use it, and they need people to listen.

Listen to your Mother.

That would be the best Mother’s Day gift you could give. 

Alcohol, even pink alcohol with a cute label, is not what any Mom needs. 

A place and space to relax is what she needs.

You could treat her to a lavender scented candle, special face mask, and bath salt. 

Time in nature heals.

You could plan a picnic or join her with enthusiasm in the garden.

Buy her flowers. 

New gardening gloves and tools are a treat.

Play her favorite music on the speaker. 

Books.

If your Mom is like me, all she ever wants is new books and a quiet place to read them. 

Good chocolate for dessert.

New spring polish for a manicure.

You could pamper her by doing it yourself. 

Invest is purchasing that online yoga subscription she hasn’t done for herself yet. 

Attention, interest, and gratitude.

This costs nothing.

Interview your Mom.

Ask questions about her.

Notice the work she does.

DIY photo shoot with her.

Thank her. 

Tell her how much you love her. 

That is really all a Mom needs and none of it is found in a bottle of wine.

Heather Lowe, Digital Class Creator, Coach, Writer, Speaker, Corporate Wellness Consultant at Ditched The Drink

Heather is a Certified Life Coach, Digital Class Creator, Writer and Speaker. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, a Professional Human Resources Certificate and 20 years experience in relationship and business development in the corporate world. Heather ditched the drink in February 2018 and found her passion for helping professionals evaluate their relationship with alcohol.  

She can be found on her website www.ditchedthedrink.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.