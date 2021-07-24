Giovana Duailibe Of Belief Wedding Creators: “Confidence comes from experience”

Confidence comes from experience. We need to go out of our comfort zone in order to achieve different outcomes. It’s important to keep challenging ourselves, because this is an amazing opportunity to learn new things.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Giovana Duailibe.

Giovana Duailibe is a Public Relations specialist with more than a decade of experience in the event industry. Marketing specialist and community builder, Giovana is the CEO of Belief Wedding Creators, an international network of wedding professionals from over 30 countries. Book author of “Weddings: Secrets Behind the Scenes” she is regularly engaged with social projects and empowering movements that encourage entrepreneurs to take action.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Everything started after a personal frustration, and even though it’s a bit traumatic putting that way, it’s kind of funny. I’m Brazilian, and back in 2013 me and my family moved to New York looking for new experiences in a different country. Back then, I had, as part of my portfolio, hundreds of weddings, and I was confident I would get the chance to learn from other amazing people. But the reality was the opposite, and I received 62 big and fat NO from other wedding professionals. “No, we don’t talk to competitors”, “No, sorry we are busy.”, “No, NY already has many people in the wedding industry.”.

At first I felt discouraged, but I was determined to meet people from different places and this was when I created an international online community where I could find like minded people.

Just a side note: I had no clue how an online business worked, I was the professional that was always in the field! So I opened a gmail account, put together a website, and it was at the end of 2014 when Belief got its first member. The first one from Mexico, second from Italy, third from Portugal and I had an international experience happening to all of us.

After 6 years, we have members in more than 30 countries, and despite the hard beginning I’m proud to serve those people, especially after a global pandemic that hit the wedding industry in a really hard way. The salvation of a lot of our members was to be part of an active network, they learned to deal with the situation together, and no one was left behind.

After 5 years living in NY, you can find me here in Italy, sipping a glass of wine while working from home. This is one of the best parts of working online, the geographical freedom and endless possibilities.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

In a time when nobody believed the power of a powerful community, I was the unicorn in the room. Instead of opening a regular association, I decided to go on a membership business model direction, where people could receive monthly content and get to know each other better.

The focus is always one: create more business opportunities by connecting people with similar purposes.

People need to have a leader that can help them get more clarity and achieve their goals. Part of creating a community is not to devote the attention to ourselves as a brand, but serve our people always with them in our mind as the priority.

It’s less about the expert and more about the people inside. With that, the business becomes more sustainable as they are helping each other, bringing knowledge to the table, and this becomes profitable. People might come because of our programs and content, but they stay because of the community. Belonging is a human need, and companies need to understand this better. When we create a brand universe, the outcome is always positive.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As an immigrant, speaking in English was always a big challenge. I was trying to speak perfectly and forgetting about the communication part, which is definitely not only the speaking part.

I remember once a professional from France wanted to schedule a call so she could understand the business better. I was so afraid to talk to her that to be completely honest, I ghosted her. Bad idea! She was super upset and started to send me emails doubting about the business.

The 3 lessons I learned from this:

1 — never leave a client without an answer. They have the right to know what is happening, otherwise they might think you have better things to do. This is not good at all as a customer experience.

2 — the world speaks over one language, most polyglots don’t speak perfectly and that’s fine! The most important thing is to connect and communicate with other people, and this is not difficult.

3 — confidence comes from experience. We need to go out of our comfort zone in order to achieve different outcomes. It’s important to keep challenging ourselves, because this is an amazing opportunity to learn new things.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have 3 people that made the difference in my career. Stu McLaren is the go-guy when it comes to membership business. I attended two of his live events in Canada and learning from him had impacted for real my business.

Tony Robbins was my turn point when talking about personal development. After attending UPW in Los Angeles in 2017, I got more clarity on my mission along with my desires. Putting both together is a huge part of who I am today.

And my grandpa was the person who I asked a lot of questions about business, and he was always teaching me about discipline, honor, respect and how to give back to the community but never forgetting from where we came.

We can have mentors we admire, it doesn’t matter if they are famous, anonymous or even part of our family. The journey is made out of experiences and this we can get everywhere.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The industry will always need disruptive people, the ones that are crazy enough to try new things even when nobody believes that will work. There is no way to create a transformation without fresh minds. If we don’t try new things we won’t have different results, it’s simple like that.

This is why I don’t see a lot of bad outcomes from disruptive actions. Unless they put these actions toward people with an individual purpose only. For example, leaders that are willing to sacrifice their personal life in order to achieve a collective result will always face the resentment of people saying that they are working too much, or are not polite and so on.

I heard a lot of times when I was moving from Brazil to New York with my family that I was crazy. Today I often hear that I am lucky. Yes, I might be lucky but if I had not tried, I wouldn’t be where I am.

But of course, disruptive actions differ from the stubborn ones. This is why it is so important to be surrounded by people that are better than us, or at least with similar purposes. I am a huge fan and into mastermind groups, this has made my life easier especially when I have to make an important decision.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1 — “The more money you make, the more impact you create.” This is definitely something I hold on to, when we have the clarity where we want to go and what we want to achieve, money won’t be only an exchange currency, but a powerful tool to create unique experiences.

For example, I created back in 2015 the “Two+Us Weddings”, which is a social project where we create a special moment for a couple that has no money. With that, we bring to the community the sense of collective work and how important it is to look at each other as equals. Money does that, money pays for this experience.

My next goal is to build a school, because education is what will transform the world in the future.

2 — Personal development and mindset learning are not optional, if we don’t know ourselves we will just follow others.

It was by reading tons of self-help books while also reading business books that I have been finding balance between where I am, where I want to go, and what I want to accomplish. The goal is to focus on the impact I want to create with my actions, and if I am not clear on who I am, this is almost impossible.

Napoleon Hill, Jung, Ray Dalio, Tony Robbins, Brendon Burchard, Yuval Noah Harari are some of the “guys” you should give it a try if you want to have a different perspective for business. Really good.

3 — Marketing is when you invite a person for a date. Branding is when they say yes.

People sometimes get too focused on the marketing tools such as social media for example. Keeping the community building in mind, walking side by side with your branding, is what will give you the results you want.

There is no successful business without a powerful connection. People connect with people, and more than ever creating an outstanding customer experience is what will make an enormous difference in your revenue.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

After launching the “Weddings: Secret Behind the Scenes” book in the middle of a pandemic, I felt the need to move on to the human side of business. Bringing from inside out the needs and challenges of entrepreneurship.

It’s a lonely walk sometimes, and for that reason I’m writing a more personal book dedicated to the creators who are now thinking about all the things at the same time.

Such as career transition, retirement, work a lot, keep working on their area, pivot their business.

One of the biggest effects I see the pandemic brought to us is the fear of trying new things, and the burnout feeling. Where should we re-start? Why should you do it? It’s going to be great and I’m happy to serve people one more time, so they can become what they desire.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I love to read books and listen to podcasts, but one that has impacted my life is the “Go-Giver” from Bob Burg and John David Mann. It’s a small book with a powerful message that packs a huge idea.

After reading this book you will probably see your network in a different perspective and how powerful you are by only sharing what you know.

Sometimes you might think you have nothing important to share, but I guarantee you there is someone out there just waiting for your knowledge.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.” — Steve Jobs

This is part of my non-negotiable values, to be grateful for what I have today, but never to settle down for less than what I believe I am capable of. You get used to listening from people you are crazy, just do it even if you are afraid.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Have you ever watched the “Pay it forward” movie? This is something I’m constantly thinking about. Can you imagine if, for example, you connect two people that don’t know each other but might be a perfect match for their business or personal growth, and then they do the same thing?

You would create endless new opportunities that just you could do it! What about we try this together? Let’s not leave everything to algorithms, let’s bring people together in the old-fashioned way. It’s time for a network revolution!

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love to chat with you and you can find me direct at [email protected]

Also at https://www.beliefweddingcreators.com/

https://www.instagram.com/beliefweddingcreators/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/giovana-duailibe/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!