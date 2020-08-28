Giorgos Tsetis: “Get outside and get moving”

Focus on results, not trends: In today’s environment, people care more than ever about results and a product that will solve a problem for them. There’s not as much room for things that are “nice-to-haves.” We are very proud of our science team at Nutrafol who is consistently making sure we innovate, and provide products that deliver proven results for our customers. The beauty and wellness industry tends to be very trend-driven, but having a company or product that solves a real problem is what will withstand the test of time.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Giorgos Tsetis.

Giorgos is a Greek-born engineer turned male model turned co-founder and CEO of Nutrafol, the natural and effective hair supplement that pioneered the hair wellness category with its unique approach to multi-targeting the roots causes of thinning hair.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was working as a model in my early 20s, I began to notice that my hair was starting to thin, likely due to genetics and the stress of my demanding, on-the-go lifestyle. I was nervous that it would affect my career — one that is so closely tied to health, beauty and wellness — so I started to take a prescription hair drug. Unfortunately the pharmaceutical option that worked the best for me had a negative impact on my libido which, you can imagine, isn’t ideal for a 20-year-old man. My frustrations finally pushed me to speak to two of my friends, and now business partners, Roland Peralta and Dr. Sophia Kogan, who both had their own personal experiences with hair loss. We launched Nutrafol in 2015 — really for ourselves and our family — but were quickly overwhelmed by the number of other people who were also looking for a natural yet effective solution in the marketplace.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This is more of a realization than a story, but the aforementioned not-so-fun side effects of my prescription hair loss drug really changed my perspective on health and wellness. The price I had to pay for having a full head of hair wasn’t something I ever thought I would have to deal with: intercourse dysfunction. The prescription I was taking lended to low libido for many years, and my interest in mating was so scarce that my girlfriend at the time almost broke up with me. I decided that I could no longer prioritize my external beauty over everything else, and decided to stop compromising my overall health, well-being and relationships for a few small benefits.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A personal tipping point for me was when I realized I wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the world, and really find a way to help people who were suffering from the same thing that I had experienced — thinning hair.

Once I committed to that higher purpose internally, the external obstacles seemed much less daunting. I knew I would do everything in my power to make it work and find a way to be successful. Hearing stories from our customers about how Nutrafol has helped them and the impact the product has had on their lives, both physically and emotionally, is how I define success. It’s what makes the hard work and challenges of growing a business all worth it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Along with my two co-founders, Roland Peralta (Chief Innovation & Product Officer) and Dr. Sophia Kogan (Chief Medical Advisor), I discovered that a holistic approach to hair loss isn’t just possible; it’s a viable solution. Both Roland and Sophia also struggled with their own hair loss journeys. Together, we developed a natural, effective alternative to the hair care products and pricey hair loss substance available on the market, and founded a new category of self-care products in the process: hair wellness.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Unlike other players in the space, our team at Nutrafol pioneered the hair wellness sector. Our proprietary blend of medical-grade botanicals and standardized ingredients work naturally in the body to combat the underlying causes of thinning hair: stress, hormones, nutrition, and environmental factors. Bottom line: the efficacy of our supplements is backed by science and clinical studies.

On the innovation front, I’m so proud of our dedicated science team who works not only on the development of new, cutting edge products to address hair thinning, but also leading research to better understand the mechanisms and pathways involved in hair science.

Innovation and originality goes a long way in the global beauty industry, but so, too, does being a resource for consumers. At Nutrafol, we aim to normalize the conversation around hair loss. We provide people with the information and support systems they need to navigate their own personal hair loss journey. As the pioneer of hair wellness, Nutrafol is clinically shown to improve hair growth and thickness, and reduce shedding…naturally. Over the years, we have established ourselves as both a provider of a natural hair growth solution that actually works, and as a trusted resource for people experiencing hair loss and thinning.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

It’s no secret that the beauty industry is incredibly saturated, but this is actually exciting to me. It means people are passionate about helping people feel better about themselves. The shift in focus from external beauty to internal self care and the broader realization that health and wellness are inherent to the beauty space. There is also an increased level of accountability for beauty brands from consumers. It’s more important than ever to them to understand where brands are sourcing their ingredients, how products are made and what results they can expect — which is a challenge I appreciate.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The industry’s obsession with perfection is concerning to me. Brands need to lead by example and begin addressing and normalizing more taboo wellness topics like hair loss for men and women, and things like menopause, erectile dysfunction, etc. In the beauty space, sweeping claims about magic cure-all products are a dime a dozen. Brands and thought leaders in the space need to start being honest with consumers, educating them about what products can and can’t do. At its core, the beauty industry is incredibly diverse, but on the surface it doesn’t look that way. Instead of alienating potential consumers, we need to embrace diversity by making sure our products, branding and marketing are inclusive and amplify different looks and voices.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Get outside and get moving — especially during these unprecedented times. I don’t personally use physical activity to stay fit. For me, it’s more about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind, which ultimately helps me feel more clear and, in a way, beautiful. During quarantine, I’ve been making an effort to do some kind of activity everyday: whether that’s taking my work calls from my bike or running around the track when I’m in the city. We are living in wild times, and I’m choosing to see quarantine as a time to refocus on what’s important: health and wellness.

It might sound silly to some, but beauty really does come from within. I fervently believe in the power of holistic health. If you want to feel beautiful on the outside, that starts with understanding what makes you feel best in terms of nutrition, environment, stress, hormones, etc. And you shouldn’t compromise your overall health and well-being for the sake of beauty.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Be passionate: It sounds cliche, but you have to truly love what you do and be prepared to live and breathe your brand. If you want to continue to grow your business, the pace never slows or stops so there is no time to get comfortable. The beauty industry is very competitive, so if you don’t have a real passion for your business, you’ll have to give up.

Listen to your audience: To be original and innovative when building a successful brand, you have to continuously listen to consumers and optimize your product for them.

Embrace the uncertainty: A good entrepreneur is probably always going to be a little worried. This is different from being scared — it’s what keeps you on your toes. You’re worried because you care so much about what you’re building.

Identify your niche: Beauty has a reputation for being a superficial thing but the most successful beauty brands are the ones that add value to people’s lives. You need to identify your niche. At Nutrafol we focus our energy on the problem (hair loss) and the addressable market (people who are concerned about hair thinning or hair loss). It can be tempting to diversify too early and that’s where you can lose focus. Not everyone in the world will want or need to buy your product, and that’s okay.

Focus on results, not trends: In today’s environment, people care more than ever about results and a product that will solve a problem for them. There’s not as much room for things that are “nice-to-haves.” We are very proud of our science team at Nutrafol who is consistently making sure we innovate, and provide products that deliver proven results for our customers. The beauty and wellness industry tends to be very trend-driven, but having a company or product that solves a real problem is what will withstand the test of time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could, I would inspire a movement that made resources around holistic health and wellness more accessible in general. There are a lot of people who don’t even know that holistic solutions exist for a range of different health, beauty and wellness issues. Even if people are aware of a holistic approach, they might not understand it enough to ever try it out.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Difficult moments are the gateway for growth, embrace them, and never, ever give up.”

How can our readers follow you online?

On Instagram:@giorgostsetis — or follow @nutrafol to see more of the work our team is doing!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.