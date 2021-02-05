Gio Made It The 20 Year Old Entrepreneurial Future

Devyn Giovengo, better known as Gio Made It in the business world is making a lot of noise for just being 20 years old. Gio is the CEO of his media company Gio Made It, Co-Founder of Visions Attire, Co-Founder of VOE The Label, Manger of Kelfromvisions and TopOpp Juice, A&R of Extraterrestrial Music Group and much more, the list goes on.

Gio started out with a shoe buying/reselling/customizing company in just the seventh grade and built it up until about 10th grade. His love for sneakers eventually developed into a love for fashion in general. This caused him to team up with friends Mikel Battles (Kelfromvisions) and Derrek McFadden to form the empire, Visions Attire. Visions Attire is their clothing line that they started in 2017, this idea came about in a conversation between Gio and Kel during lunch in the cafeteria.

From the idea, they ordered their first order from Derreks grandmas basement and released the gear March 6, 2017. The order sold out in just a day. Most of the merchandise was gone before they even left school. From there they eventually went on to form VOE The Label. The record label that is pushing their artists out of this planet!

VOE has a few artists but the ones who have been making a lot of noise is Kelfromvisions, TopOpp Juice and Baby Trap. They’re also backed up by two insane producers AB and Heavy Skeez. Kelfromvisions just dropped hit single “Attention” and is well over 15k in just the first 5 days of the release. The video is rumored to be on the way and of course, the video is shot and edited by Gio Made It. Artist TopOpp Juice released EP “121” on New Years Day. The EP is by far the most popular piece of work TopOpp has put out yet. With over 20,000 Spotify streams and over 15,000 on Apple Music.

The Gio Made It venture came about from doing logos on photoshop for Visions Attire. Gio taught himself Photoshop on Kels MacBook and eventually moved on to doing cover arts and logos for other companies. Eventually his love for graphics moved him into videography. The last few months Gio has been putting out crazy videos like “TopOpp Juice- T’d”, “DA$H- No Hook 2” and many many more.

You can now find many articles and interviews on Gio Made It. We had the luxury to ask him what business is next and he tells us he plans on “taking over the printing industry”. He told us he can’t give too much information on the topic because he has a lot going on right now and doesn’t know when exactly it’ll launch, but said “it’s in the works”.

When asked who Gio’s biggest influences are in his life he responded “just my family and people around me. I’ve grown up and seen a lot of people I didn’t want to be like, there wasn’t really anyone who made me say ‘I really want to get older and be just like that guy”.

This is just the start for Gio Made It, Visions Attire and VOE.

