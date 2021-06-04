GIO: “Be fearless”

…Be fearless. I think now I’ve gotten to a point in my songwriting and creations where I am pretty fearless in my portrayal of my art. In the beginning, I was really worried about what people might think or might judge me for. That leads me to the second thing, which is: don’t worry about what anyone thinks. Be as authentic as possible. People latch on to creatives that are purely authentic, and super comfortable in their own skin. People really appreciate someone who can go through life just being themselves. You don’t have to follow anyone’s specific path, just work hard, and let the world decide when it’s your time to shine.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gavin Anderson, who goes by GIO when performing. He is a twenty-year-old multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer from South Florida. After dropping out of college in August of 2020, he decided that he was going to pursue his dream to become a household name in the music industry. Growing up in Palm Beach County, GIO was mostly consumed with playing sports, doing schoolwork, and just casually playing his guitar. Even though playing and writing his own music did not consume too much his youth, music was still his favorite thing in the world. His parents took him to concerts and festivals frequently from a very young age, and he fell in love with music. Being a musician and singing in front of thousands of people sounded like the greatest job in the world, but seemed liked a farfetched dream. After high school, GIO went to Alabama to pursue a business degree at Auburn University. Right around that time, he was gifted a music production software on his school laptop, and slowly fell in love with the process of creating his own music digitally. His music dreams slowly became more of an attainable and obvious career choice after he spent more time making beats on his computer than he did doing schoolwork. During his sophomore year of college, he purchased a microphone, and began recording his own songs in his apartment, with no real intention of releasing them. Falling more and more in love with the process, he decided it was time to begin releasing some songs, and he took the name “GIO”. With support from his friends and family, in August of 2020, he decided to drop out of school, and figure out a way to start working on music in a more professional manner. He began recording at a studio in North Miami, and soon met his mentor, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum certified audio engineer, Gary Bannister, aka Hvrmonix. Since August, GIO has worked in Miami and Los Angeles, making connections all over the country and releasing steady music. Today, he is building his fanbase, remaining consistent with releasing content every month, and putting everything else in his life on hold until his dreams start to become reality.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Of course, thank you for the opportunity! I was born in Stuart, Florida, and moved to Lake Worth, Florida at the age of nine with my Father. I grew up in a lower-middle-class household, but my parents worked extremely hard to get me whatever I needed. Growing up, school was definitely the number one priority, and in close second were sports. I played just about every sport but I was drawn mostly to baseball. I was playing baseball every weekend for about ten years, and I was always a small guy, so it definitely instilled a fiery underdog mentality in me. I am definitely the most competitive person I know. Although sports took up a majority of my youth, music and even just attending concerts was my absolute favorite thing in the world. My Mom can attest to this. Most little kids had stuffed animals growing up that they would bring everywhere, but I brought CDs everywhere. I used to ask for CDs for Christmas even was I was as young as about seven years old. Music was just the greatest thing on the planet but still seemed like an unattainable dream up until I was about eighteen years old. When I realized I could actually do this, it was all I could think about.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, in college I was pursuing a business degree. I didn’t have much of an idea of what I wanted to do after school, I just figured I would work hard and eventually find my way. When I got the music software “Logic” on my computer for Christmas in 2018, I began learning the music production process and soon making my own music religiously in my college dorm room. My three roommates soon became aware of my passion, as I was making music in all hours of the night. The process soon began to come easy to me, and it consumed every waking hour of my life from then on. With support from my friends, I began releasing a couple of my own songs on Soundcloud, and got a great reception. My sights soon turned from “Being a Rockstar is one in a billion”, to “I can actually do this, and no one is going to stop me”. I dropped out of school in August of 2020 and began making connections in Miami and working on music constantly.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, every step of this six-month journey so far has been a dream come true. From recording in professional studios that my idols once recorded in, to working with Grammy-winning musicians. But, one thing that really stands out to me was having the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to work and record music. In January, my audio engineer and mentor Gary Bannister took a super team of young talented musicians and producers to stay in a house in the Hollywood Hills for a couple of weeks to record music and experience the LA scene a little bit. Just being able to work out there was a dream come true, and now, Cali is definitely the next step for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

For the most part, I’ve been lucky enough to work with really talented people that have shown me the ropes of the industry and even the recording process, which was all completely new to me six months ago. But, producing my own music comes with mistakes and learning opportunities every single day. I found it funny that when I left school to pursue music fulltime, I thought I knew a good deal about music production and the mixing and mastering process when it comes to making songs. I quickly found out that I had a lot to learn and was immediately humbled. Since then, I have studied all I can about the production process and music theory in general. I think there are a lot of artists out there who are solely vocalists, and are extremely talented in their lane, but I take a great amount of pride in producing my own music and being proficient in multiple different areas. It’s a great advantage to be in the driver’s seat with all of my songs.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

So since September 4th, I have released about a dozen songs, and am slowly growing my fanbase through consistency. I am working on new songs, new beats, and new sounds every single day, so I never know what’s in store on a particular day. I just love the process and the simple fact that one of these days, I am going to write a song that’s going to change my life. Right now, we have about fifty finished songs in the vault, ready to be released to the public at the right time. I have also had the opportunity to become great friends with Benjamin Santa Maria, also known as Benjifilmedit, who is a super talented filmer/videographer. Together, we have released a few music videos, and we have some great videos to pair with some awesome songs in the coming months. I’m always thinking about how to step outside of my comfort zone creatively, and how to separate myself from the pack. I envision some awesome music and great visuals in the future, and I’m going to do everything in my power to put the world on notice.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity in the entertainment industry, and in the world in general is a must to keep our society progressing and getting better every day. Music and entertainment in general is evolving to a beautiful place right now. I can speak on music more specifically because I am surrounded by it every day. There are so many different styles of music and cultures that are finally getting the respect and shine they deserve in the industry and in the culture. There are super young kids out there, just like I was, that are now being exposed and falling in love with music from other cultures and it’s great. I think the internet has served us greatly in that sense. Lately, I’ve seen videos of some super talented musicians from other countries that without the power of the internet, we may never be exposed to. I think music is moving in a direction of genre blending like never before, because there are so many cultures and styles of music that are collaborating and meshing like never before. It is a beautiful thing. When I eventually get to the next stage in my career with a larger platform, I am super excited to see where my music can be taken with the help of a more diverse team and mesh my pop/hiphop style, with some different styles. This blend of cultures is opening up the doors to genres and sounds that our eyes and ears have never experienced before, and it’s amazing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Well, I am still fairly new to this whole process, so I am still receiving great advice and knowledge daily. But, a few things would be first, be fearless. I think now I’ve gotten to a point in my songwriting and creations where I am pretty fearless in my portrayal of my art. In the beginning, I was really worried about what people might think or might judge me for. That leads me to the second thing, which is: don’t worry about what anyone thinks. Be as authentic as possible. People latch on to creatives that are purely authentic, and super comfortable in their own skin. People really appreciate someone who can go through life just being themselves. You don’t have to follow anyone’s specific path, just work hard, and let the world decide when it’s your time to shine. Another thing would be, to not be afraid to tell people “no”. For any creatives, this is your art, and your name on the creation, so if you’re not feeling someone’s suggestions for your art, it’s ok to tell them “no”. Remain in control of your creation and do what is best for you in your situation, in the kindest way possible. The last thing I would recommend is to collaborate. At first, I was super stuck on the idea that everything had to be done by me and by my hands. Now that I’m a little more experienced, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate and bounce ideas off of other super talented creatives, and come up with a product that I may have never come up with. Music is a collaborative effort. Don’t be afraid to share.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Well, I wouldn’t necessarily recommend this lifestyle or career for anyone who finds themselves burnt out with it often. It takes constant focus and consistency to get people’s attention in any art form you’re pursuing. If someone finds themselves frequently burnt out or tired of the process, then maybe you should find something that doesn’t burn you out. But even myself, who loves spending all day working on music, and attempting to grow my brand, sometimes I need a break to keep myself sharp creatively. I like to get out of the studio and go for a swim in the ocean or go for a drive to try to relax my mind. I find that occasional breaks and recharges from it all make it even sweeter when I can come back to it and get back to the task at hand, whether that involves making a beat for a song, writing, discussing ideas with my film team, or strategizing with my marketing team. Little breaks are definitely key to staying sharp. But I never find myself “burnt out”.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, when I was young, I have vague memories of my parents bringing me to smaller-scale community music events for the love of making music, such as drum circles, or meetups with local guitarists. I know something like that is tough right now, obviously, until we can put this virus behind us, but I would love to see more collaboration in the communities for people who share a love for music. Playing music with friends is one of my favorite things to do, and always sparks creativity. I think there are so many extremely talented musicians tucked into our communities, that may have never had the opportunity to play for other people or collaborate with likeminded people. I would love to see more music-related activities in the community for sure.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are definitely a few people. First and foremost, I would not have the opportunities that are in front of me today without the help of my Dad. From a young age, he instilled a work ethic in me that I can never thank him enough for. He not only has been able to support my dreams financially, but he was truly the one who urged me to pursue my passion and gave me the courage to drop all of my life plans and pursue my music dreams. I’ll never forget the night my dad told me, “If this is what you want to do, stop being scared and just do it”. For that support, I am forever grateful. Just as impactful, I can attribute my confidence to my Mom. Luckily, both of my parents exposed me to the great world of music from a very young age. I vaguely remember walking around festivals, bare-footed, just falling in love with music with my Mom. She was also super important in my decision to pursue music, and she’s definitely going to enjoy her son’s live shows at festivals and concerts in the future. Lastly, I am super grateful to have met my audio engineer and mentor, Gary Bannister. He has helped open the doors to the professional world of music world to me for the first time, and he pushes me to a level with my music that I have never been pushed before. Every song of mine that you hear, Gary was right there in the studio. I’m really looking forward to bringing some plaques and awards into his possession in the future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

No particular quotes pop into my head right away, but my Dad definitely instilled some values into me from a young age that I carry with me every day. One being, in anything you do, strives to be the absolute best at it. I’ve always kind of been the underdog in any task I’ve taken up. In sports, I was always the small guy, so it pushed me even harder to work and try to be the best I possibly could to prove people wrong. Without my Dad being on me constantly about my work ethic at a young age, I don’t know where I’d be at. He just always reminded me that nobody gets to where they are at without long days, and even longer nights of hard work.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is really tough, because I look up to so many people in the music industry, and there are so many people’s brains I’d love to pick, and so many people I’d love to seek some advice from. I think right now, at this moment, I’d have to say Kanye West. I really admire his overwhelming love for music and his relentless work ethic. When he was in his early twenties like me, he was just known as a music producer, and nobody took him seriously as an artist. He had to prove to the world that he could be one of the greatest artists of all time when only he knew that he could. He beat the odds and became a legend, and modern-day music wouldn’t be the same without him. I would love to talk to him about how he overcame all of the doubters and pushed through to the top of the music game. I think we’d also be a great team in the studio. That conversation would be pretty special.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m most active on my Instagram @gio__music. Here you can find daily content, new music, and if you click the website link in my Instagram bio (https://linktr.ee/gio_music) , you can find my music on all streaming services, and my other social medias!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!