Ginger King of Grace Kingdom Beauty: “They have realistic expectation”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ginger King.

Ginger is the founder & CEO at Grace Kingdom Beauty (www.gracekingdombeauty.com) a cosmetic product development firm in New Jersey specializing in helping you to create your beauty brand from concept to launch.

Ginger’s latest venture is FanLoveBeauty (www.fanlovebeauty.com), a clean vegan beauty brand inspired by her mentor Daymond John of Shark Tank to take care of entrepreneur’s appearance so they can keep crushing on their goals.

I started my consulting company Grace Kingdom Beauty in 2013. Initially, it was a side-hustle as I was building a beauty brand with a partner and startups take a lot of capitals while consulting business has no startup cost and can generate cash flow. I have been in every aspect of the beauty industry from retail, to research & development, marketing, product development, manufacturing and sales of cosmetic raw materials. I have already built up a reputation in the industry therefore my consulting clients mostly came from word-of mouth.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

While Grace Kingdom Beauty is my B2B business to business service business, I also launched my own beauty brand (separate from the one with a partner) in 2020 right before the pandemic. It is a D2C direct-to-consumer play. I have many clients asked me if I can also helped them after they launch their business so I decide to walk my talk and be a living example.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

As mentioned for my consulting business, it was not planned. For my new beauty brand FanLoveBeauty, it was intentional. The concept was conceived when I was with my celebrity crush and personal mentor, Shark Tank’s Daymond John at an event. He took out a lip balm and used in front of me. A thought came to mind, if it is something that closes to him, in-his-pocket, on-his-lips, it has to be mine as I am a cosmetic chemist. I always want to give back to the people who have inspired, educated or entertained the society so I called my brand FanLoveBeauty as I believe everyone has a celebrity crush and you only give your crush the very best.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

For Grace Kingdom Beauty- due to my experiences in every aspects of beauty, including being Allure magazine’s Breakthrough Award Judge since 2017, Yahoo Diversity in Beauty Judge 2018, Packaging Judge 2019, and Brain Trust for New Beauty magazine since 2020, I give the most comprehensive support to my clients and not just one-dimensional of cosmetic formulation.

For FanLoveBeauty- it is the first vegan beauty brand for entrepreneurs who inspire, educate, entertain the society and empowers those who want to be them when they use the products. For example, my first collection of products are vegan lip balms inspired by Daymond John. When you use the lip balm, you can feel empowered to talk like a shark. In fact many people use it before their interviews or pitch competition and won. It works like a charm.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

FanLoveBeauty is tied into two social causes. One is save-the-bees as Daymond is an advocate for this. This is why we keep it vegan. 90% of the natural lip balms contain beeswax. You get beeswax from the beehives where bees live. How do you like your house to be messed up for human vanity? We are cruelty-free all the way, including not using beeswax. We also donate part of the proceeds to suicide prevention foundation because entrepreneurial journey is lonely. If people like Kate Spade or Robin Williams would have stayed longer, they would have more contribution to the society.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I know my why- I constantly remind myself that I didn’t come this far to get this far so I push myself to level up to be like my mentors one day to make them proud of me. I am passionate about what I do- there are people working for the sake of financial freedom. I get paid to play as making beauty products is fun. Talking about beauty energizes me. I build relationships-I can be intentional about business, but I am not transactional. There are way too many people who only care about you when they need something from you. After they get it, they disappeared. I am not that way. I nurture my relationships.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In building my brand FanLoveBeauty, I have been burned many times because I trusted the agencies have the expertise to get the job done. However, the agencies may be an expert in marketing or ecommerce, they do not have the beauty experience, and this is not a one-size-fit-all type of marketing. Just because people have proven success in another category do not mean they will succeed in my particular category. That was a huge mistake on my end. I changed my website three times in one year because of trusting the website builders.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

For my consulting company, it is like a roller coaster because when you focus on getting the work done, you don’t prospect to keep your pipeline full and it is a huge mistake. So I now dedicate a day for prospecting so I keep things in balance. For my brand, I have tried various agencies and none of them work well so I am now focusing on my own social media outreach and on-tv appearances to get known.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Knowing my why and the belief that if I never quit, I never fail. I constantly immerse myself in education from business leaders like Daymond John, Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson to keep my goals focused. All these people have tremendous success in business and the way to do it is model, mimic and master how they think. What you think is what you say. What you say is what you do. What you do becomes your legacy.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

You can not do it alone. No one has ever done it alone. Even Jesus has 12 disciples. For me, it is to scale myself first via more press and more TV appearance to get known as no one knows you, no one flows you. Once I have gained a more celebrity status in my industry, I can attract people to work with me and scale. Additionally, I have an accountability group that we share our wins every week to keep each other accountable.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I would encourage bootstrapping because no one wants to pay for your tuition for your startups. If you are lucky enough to get investments, you will be pressured to do things that you may not be ready or want to do such as signing up with retailers before your products are ready or pushing out products one after another without a plan. If you want to be authentic to your brand and the why, take affordable steps and start small. The only exception to this is if you think your vehicle will get you the most return on investment and your investor can push you to the next level with 10X certainly then you can consider the venture capital route.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Successful startups have these things in common:

They have a mentor or mentors. You don’t know what you don’t know. Having a mentor experienced in your space will help saving you tons of mistakes. They have the legal structure set up right including trademarks and names. I have seen many startups changing their names after a few years in business because they did not do their due diligence on name clearance. Just because a name sounds good do not mean you can use it. Additionally, you must be able to secure all of the social media handles with the same business name. This one is often over-looked. They have realistic expectation. This ties back to knowing your why and know you are willing to work hard for it. It is never build it and they will come. You have to be willing to hustle every day. Do not look at people’s sizzle reel and feel bad about yourself. Instead, use it as a fuel to see how you can get there too. They are constantly engaging and building communities. Everyone is in the people business. Without people, there is no business. Build your tribe. They are constantly investing in themselves. This is a key differentiator on what you do after your college or master’s degree. If you spend 40 hours working, you need to spend at least 7 hours improving yourself. What you do during the day feed you. What you do at night make you. The college degrees or advanced degrees are for the parents. If you continue your education after the advanced degrees, you will draw like-minded people and gain a bigger circle of influence.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Overspending on the non-essentials such as an office. This post-covid era should prove that you do not need an office. Save your money and invest in your goods or services rather than an office. You can build a virtual team.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company? Time blocking is essential. We all have the same 24 hours so how we use time is critical to our success. You can block out Mondays for prospecting. Tuesdays-Thursdays for projects, Fridays for Follow ups. Make appointments for family time if needed. I usually leave my Friday nights as my me-time to watch a movie or shark tank if the episodes are on.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For my brand FanLoveBeauty, I actually encourage you to tell me #WhoDoYouLove, as long as this person or group inspire, educate or entertain the society, I will co-create a beauty product with you for them. They do not have to be in Hollywood. For example if someone like Oprah, Steve Harvey, Ellen who don’t have their beauty line, we make a beauty products for them as an ‘appreciation’ for their contribution. This is more genuine than all the celebrities come out with their own beauty line and yet we know they have not been using their products for a long time to prove their beauty is related to the products they launched.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Wow. Besides my mentors Daymond John and Grant Cardone, I would love to have lunch with Barbara Corcoran because she is funny and smart. She really knows how to infuse fun to business. She also proves that age is only a number. She is in her 70’s but she does the funniest tik-tok videos.

www.gracekingdombeauty.com for my service. www.fanlovebeauty.com for products. Or follow me on IG: TheBeautySharkGinger

