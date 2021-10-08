Gina Rolkowski: “Relate”

Relate-be willing to learn to relate to God who loves you unconditionally and then yourself as a wounded person who longed for love from people who didn’t provide it. Being able to relate to God helped me know I was never alone and that He was in charge, and I could let go. Being able to receive His unconditional love really did help transform my pain.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gina Rolkowski.

Gina Rolkowski is a writer and Post-Traumatic Growth coach based in Delaware. A former elementary school teacher, Gina teaches women how to overcome abuse, discover joy and start living a peaceful, playful, purposeful life through her Bridge to Breakthroughs coaching program. Visit her website to sign up for her “Weekly Bitesize Breakthroughs” newsletter.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up outside of Philadelphia in Westtown PA. I am an identical twin (I am older by three minutes :o) I grew up rooting for Philly sports teams-Go Birds and Go Phillies! And I still do! My childhood was what appeared to be a typical suburban upper middle-class experience. Private school, summers at the shore, Girl Scouts, cheerleading, voice lessons, playing outside with friends and going to church. However, inside that was not the case. I was sexually abused growing up by my father for many years. I ended up having seizures for 20 years, got addicted to drugs prescribed for anxiety and tried to commit suicide. The good news is today I have 18 years in recovery, am seizure free, happily married, have one amazing adult daughter and a career I love!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I really struggled with becoming a coach to help other childhood trauma and abuse survivors because I felt like it seemed so cliché. I knew it was important for me to really want to help other survivors rather than work out my own issues through my clients. So, I worked hard on my own life before deciding to help others. What really inspired me was what happened one morning after spending my quiet time with God. I felt like He said. “Pick up your journal and let’s write.” So I opened my journal and started writing and that is when The Bridge to Breakthroughs coaching program came to me. I couldn’t believe what I was writing down and how quickly it flowed from my pen to my paper. I spent several years refining, researching, and creating the program in depth and figured if this is what God wanted how could I say no if I really trusted Him to know what’s best.

I say the 3rd Step Prayer every morning which says, “Dear God, I offer myself to Thee to do with me as Thou will. Relieve me from the bondage of self. Take away my difficulties that victory over them may bear witness to those I would help of Thy Power, Thy love & Thy way of life. May I do Thy will always!” I thought about how I had said that prayer for so many years and it was time to put it into action. So, my coaching program and business was born!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Goodness there are a few people I could share about but I will choose my husband, Frank. Frank helped me achieve my success without really doing anything other than loving me. When it comes to my recovery success as well as my business success, Frank offered unconditional love and support. Whenever I doubted myself, he would sit me down and look at me in my eyes and remind me of all I have been through and that if I could survive that I could do anything. He always made encouraging comments like, “This is gonna be bigger than you realize! I hope you’re ready for how great this is gonna be and how many people you’re gonna help!” These comments really helped build me up especially when I felt overwhelmed.

He never criticized me or yelled at me he just created a safe space to learn and grow personally and professionally. I really believe it was his unconditional love that made space for my real healing. In fact, one of my therapists told me she believed that it was because I was in a safe, supportive relationship that I was able to start remembering the childhood trauma and heal from it. Frank’s love provided the chance for me to be with my scared little girl self who was healing from trauma and that paved the way for me to know and be with my true worthy capable adult self.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In my haste to “find joy” and “be successful” I fell for the Facebook ads that promised financial success by just taking a course in FB ads, creating a course, etc. for my business. I fell for the hype and promises and ended up frustrated and disappointed not once but three times. I lost a total of 30,000 dollars! Each time I thought for sure this person will really care for me and help me and each time I ended up a statistic of their tricky marketing. When I did it for the third time, I stopped and thought to myself, “This is a pattern. Something else is going on here.”

I realized when I looked at what had happened and talked it out with my therapist, I realized that I had been treating these relationships like I had with my parents and other authority figures in my past. I wanted their unconditional support and to feel seen and validated and they were never going to offer that to me. Instead of continuing to fall for marketing ploys I was able to see the root of my issue and work through that. Once I did that, I was able to make more informed decisions rather than emotional ones and I built a great relationship with my current coach who I love. Even better… my business developed beautifully and much more easily as a result.

I also learned to trust myself and the process of “success.” I put up pictures on my wall of other successful people who had made many mistakes along the way like Oprah, Steven King and Walt Disney and each time I made a mistake I looked at those pictures and thought, “Well, I’m in good company!” This helped encourage me when I felt down and really helped ease the frustration and made me feel hopeful despite the circumstance.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on launching group coaching next year as well as working on my online course to be launched next year as well. Group coaching offers a powerful opportunity for connection that is required to heal from trauma and abuse. The group becomes one so to speak and holds safe space for each person in the group to share and grow with others without having to defend or explain themselves. Group coaching also provides a place to feel seen, safe, heard and supported by others who can relate to your experiences without reliving the past.

This connection truly offers joy to those in the group because of the safety and support. It’s remarkable how much joy can be found when you connect with others who understand and care unconditionally without judgement.

The online course is helpful for someone who might still feel anxious about trusting me as a coach by giving them a chance to get to know me before making a one-on-one commitment for personal coaching. It offers someone a chance to dip their toes in the program and check it out at their own pace.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination-Never giving up no matter what. It can be so easy to give up or give in but keeping at the tasks necessary to achieve your dream makes it happen. I worked on my current business for a good 4 years before it really came together. I hired several coaches to help only to have been duped by well marketed FB ads and lost thousands of dollars as a result. Like I said earlier, this happened not once but three times. Rather than cry in the corner and beat myself up, I told myself that this was part of learning and moved on. It was the same way in my recovery journey, I knew that unless I made my recovery a priority, I would very well likely end up in addiction or worse, back in the psych ward. Continuing to be determined to find the best help and stick to implementing the tools I learned along the way helped me to know that no matter what happened, I was going to be OK.

Willingness-Not wanting to but being willing to. Willingness allowed me to take risks that felt uncomfortable and even scary at times. For example, I was willing to try and open my own business knowing that it would cost me financially in the beginning and might not even work out. Also, I learned that it was ok not to want to do something, but I could still try anyway because all I had to do was be willing. This trait helped me a great deal when it came to turning inward and looking at myself and what I needed to change about me even though I preferred not to see those issues. Facing issues like fear and old hurtful behavior patterns gave me the key to freedom from them and helped me develop a loving admiration for myself that transformed years of shame and really built up my confidence.

Connection-This trait is a biggie and encompasses other traits like vulnerability and compassion. Connecting with self and others feels literally life threatening when you have suffered from chronic abuse and trauma however, it’s crucial to healing from them. When I talk about connection, I mean connection to God, self and then others. My connection to God allowed me to feel safe and unconditionally loved-which heals shame. Being able to connect with someone bigger and better than my trauma changed my physiology. The more time I spend connecting with God the more calmed my nervous system became. This in turn, helped me feel safe enough to connect with myself and the parts of me that were ashamed and highly wounded. No longer did I see myself with shame but with admiration for being such a brave, resilient survivor who was loved no matter what. This helped me to connect with my husband more deeply and heal other relationships with family because I knew I no longer needed them to fill my needs and see my pain because I could do that for myself. Connection helps change perspective as well. When I could connect with myself and see my self as a hurt wounded little girl who was doing all she knew to get her needs met rather than a crazy person who had been popping pills and sleeping around, everything shifted for me internally and externally. I couldn’t believe how much relief I felt and even better, how proud I started to feel and how much fun I realized it is to be me!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Having been in positions where all the things I thought would bring me joy were taken away and still being able to learn how to feel hopeful and joyful makes me an authority on the topic of finding joy. When I first began my recovery journey, I headed headfirst to working towards a successful career. Full steam ahead I went into my graduate program.

To me, unconsciously being a productive member of society meant joy. Having a successful career, nice car, new home, money in the bank and a relationship meant joy. When I lost my jobs but still had my relationship with my husband, I felt like such a loser. I pushed and pushed to prove to myself that I was not a loser and that meant having a successful career. I did not realize at the time that my pursuit was in vain.

When I finally stopped striving and learned to sit with my painful past with God, I realized that my worth and joy came from being loved by Him and that I never had to work for that. I was able to let go of the pain and take the key to my joy and put in back in my pocket because I was the one that held that that power. The more I was able to feel my feelings, the more relief I felt and that helped me start finding joy in the fact that I had overcome so much. That who I am is not about what happened to me but who I am as a child of God. My joy came because I was able to feel the pain that prevented me from feeling anything else.

Joy just kind of showed up as I felt more and more relief and moved towards post-traumatic growth. Being able to connect with myself felt joyful. Being able to connect with my husband felt joyful. Going for a bike ride and appreciating my being able to go out of my house without fear felt inspiring and joyful. Just living my life after recognizing how much I had overcome made space for joy in the form of self-confidence and self-compassion. Joy really came from recognizing my painful past, healing it even when I didn’t feel like it because then I was able to experience emotions like pride, admiration, and self-worth-all different forms of joy.

Along the way, I also learned the importance of playfulness which I include in my coaching program. Joy can be found in playful activities as a part of healing and in everyday life. In summary, all these experiences and my work with helping others learn to find joy makes me an expert in joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think Americans struggle with joy and happiness for a few reasons.

They identify themselves by one or two roles. Research has shown that suffering happens when we get stuck in one role. For example, they tend to define themselves by one thing-sexuality, religion (not relationship with God but religion), victim, survivor, political party, cause, or job title. We are soooo much more than any one of those things. When we focus on one thing about us, we miss out on the “AND” factor. For example, I used to unconsciously focus on being a victim and then when I began my recovery, I moved from victim to survivor. Everything in my life was about how I was a sexual abuse survivor. “Look at me I’m such a survivor. I am worthy because I survived. Blah blah blah…” I made no space for being a survivor (AND) also a loving mother, a creative writer, funny sister, loved wife, Philly sports fan, etc. etc. Once I recognized this, I couldn’t believe how much better I felt about myself and how much more there was to me and my life. Another reason Americans struggle with joy is because they don’t even know what joy is. Our minds are so bombarded with outside influences that if we are not careful and don’t guard our hearts as God tells us, then we become unconsciously influenced about what will bring us joy. So much energy goes into striving rather than being. Learning to be still actually changes the brain and that causes the happy chemicals to fire in our brains. However, being still is not what we see portrayed on TV, social media, or radio. It’s a lot of messaging that glitz and glamour bring joy and obviously, that’s not the case. It’s as though joy comes from what we have or work to have rather than who we are and the connections we have with God, ourselves, and others.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One myth I believe that is out there is that joy is instantaneous. The road to joy doesn’t always feel joyful. Sometimes you must lose the things you think will bring you joy to realize that joy is found in little things more than it is in big things. Or perhaps it’s better to say, intangible things (i.e. the soft shoulder of your loving husband as you lay your head on him, the pet that jumps up and licks your face to say, “ Mooommyyy!!!! Dadddyyyy!! I see you and love you!” Or the feel of God’s presence as you sit with Him receiving His unconditional love.)

I think another myth about joy is that it’s found it things like bubble baths, the smell of fresh flowers etc. Platitudes about joy get on my nerves. LOL You need to be able to feel the pain to make room for and experience joy. The brain is pattern seeking and trauma survivors have nervous systems that stay on, so they unconsciously repeat patterns of behavior that worked for survival but hinder living a joyful life. Learning how to feel the grief opens the door to joy.

This relates to the story I shared earlier about my striving for a successful career. Rather than trust the process of healing and slow down in my healing journey, I went full speed ahead trying to find joy outside of myself and God. In essence what I was doing was unconsciously trying to distract myself from the deep grief and pain of being abused by people who I wanted so much to love me. If I was busy, I wasn’t thinking or feeling.

Finally, I think there is a misconception that joy is the same as excitement. Joy can feel exciting, but joy is not excitement. Which is why I think people need to define what joy means to them. What does it look like, feel like, sound like, etc. The more you can concretize it, the easier it will be to see it!

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I have seen people refuse to be willing to do the work to change their lives. Continue the blame and shame game, stay in a victim role or protect themselves so much that they cannot feel safe, seen and loved etc. I have seen people not willing to face the pain that clogs up their heart and perpetuates cycles of abuse. Striving for a relationship with someone or the big job or house etc. No” thing” can bring joy if there is no space for it in your heart. After a while, the new thing wears off and the newness gets old and then the cycle begins over again.

I think the biggest mistake people make is difficulty with vulnerability. If you cannot open up, you cannot connect, and connection holds the key to joy.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

I call these the 5 Keys to Breakthroughs and it’s what I use to stay present and feel hopeful and joyful. I think of them as my emotional toolbox. 😊 These 5 keys helped me when I was a rock bottom and help me every day which is why I believe that the pandemic didn’t cause me to go into depression or discouragement. These keys work no matter the circumstances we are faced with which is why they are necessary for joy despite what we find ourselves facing.

Recognize-let go of the beliefs associated with the refusal to recognize the pain because that is what is preventing joy; all your energy goes to protection not connection. When I spent my time in relationships defending myself instead of recognizing how I felt and what I believed about myself because of that, I missed out on connecting with others. I had to always be right instead of happy. Today, I can be honest with myself and recognize what’s really going on, meet that need myself with God and thus, enjoy relationships with others appreciating our time together connecting on what bring us joy (i.e. watching the Eagles, baking cookies, going to the beach etc.) Relate-be willing to learn to relate to God who loves you unconditionally and then yourself as a wounded person who longed for love from people who didn’t provide it. Being able to relate to God helped me know I was never alone and that He was in charge, and I could let go. Being able to receive His unconditional love really did help transform my pain. Once I felt loved by Him, I could then open the door to look at how I perceived myself. Realizing that whatever I had done in the past that caused me to feel embarrassed or ashamed was simply my way of surviving, helped me see myself with compassion and empathy. Seeing my little girl and grown self as just doing all she could to be loved helped me relate to myself with so much tenderness and kindness that I didn’t need to be seek that from others. Rest-take time out. 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 days, 5 days whatever but learn to rest. Even God rested on the 7th day. Why should we be any different? When I learned to put everything away and rest with God, I could not believe how much peace I felt in my body, mind, and spirit. My therapy group said to me after I stared resting intentionally with God every day, “What are you doing? You seem so much more peaceful, calm and hopeful?” I shared with them how I had been resting with God every morning by turning on my soaking prayer music and hanging out with God and that I had noticed the shift myself. Recover-Learn how to recover and refresh. This means learning how to feel your feelings safely. Being able to manage your emotions allows you to meet the need behind them. When all our energy goes to unconsciously avoiding difficult feelings or beliefs there is no room for joy either. There might be spurts of excitement but not joy. For example, recently I had several ambiguous losses. For one reason or another, I lost my business coach, my trainer, my therapist, and my group therapy all in a matter of 2 weeks. These were all stable support systems that provided the connection I talked about earlier. I felt like I was punched in the stomach when one after the other left my life. However, I was able to really accept the sadness by paying attention to it with what I call the 3 Steps to Serenity. 1-Stop I would stop when I could feel the grief coming up in my body. 2-Sense I would notice where it was in my body (i.e. my heart hurts, the hurts looks like a huge dark gray rock sitting on my heart) and 3-Say I would Say, “I feel really sad, It hurts to feel so sad. This will pass but it sure hurts right now.” Doing this allowed me to also be able to reach out to my husband for support and when I placed my sad body against his chest, I noticed how grateful I felt to be able to feel loved and safe with him. That brought me a great deal of joy. I felt grateful that he could see how I felt and be with me with it. Don’t forget laughter! Recovering means refueling and filling up our heart and minds intentionally. I deliberately do not watch or listen to anything that will upset me or scare me. I guard my heart, like the Bible says. For instance, when I am making breakfast or dinner or doing chores around the house, I put on Friends or Impractical Jokers. This absolutely makes me feel joyful by laughing out loud. Renew. This key basically means noticing how far you have come and really stopping to notice the changes in yourself, your life, and relationships. When I stopped trying so hard to “recover” from abuse by striving and just worked on myself without measuring the results tangibly, I was amazed at how far I had come despite so much trauma. This key also allows for me to be able to start back at key one and continue to transform myself and my life which brings me a great deal of joy. This key can be considered a bit of a pausing point to reflect and receive the joy by noticing how far I or you, have come. This builds self-confidence and self-confidence no doubt is a form of joy!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Encourage them but do not enable them. Keep in mind anyone who desires to be free from depression needs a long-term solution not a short-term fix. They need help addressing the cause (s) not temporarily masking symptom(s).

I’d also say, learn to manage your own feelings so you do not become so enmeshed in their journey that you need them to be ok for you to be OK. Ultimately, the only person we can control is ourselves so I would also emphasize the importance of getting some professional help for yourself so that you can get professional guidance for you that will help you be the best help you can be to your friend or loved one.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Interesting question!

I’d start a movement helping create what I call, “New Cycle Communities.” These communities would be all encompassing communities for women and their children who have been abused as well as sex trafficking victims and their families.

These neighborhoods, so to speak, would have schools with teachers and administrators trained in social emotional brain-based programs for helping the children self-regulate (which is the #1 predictor of future life success) so that they can access the part of their brains where learning and change takes place. The schools would be like school families and be intentional in connection activities as well as academics. These schools would also include God as a part of their day and teach the children that they are loved by Him and can trust and rely on Him much like the 3rd and 11th Steps in 12 Step programs do.

The community would have a church so that they can get to know God as their unconditionally loving Father and really experience the transformational power of that love that will heal their shame. The community would learn how to know God and that He’s not a weird entity to be understood but a real loving Father who they can relate to and spend time with. This would be a part of their post-traumatic healing known as the 5th Pillar of Post-Traumatic Growth, Spiritual Growth.

These communities would have organic farms where the kids and their families can work and get outside and eat healthy which is also important for healing from trauma. Additionally, they would also have sports and recreational activities to foster connection among the community. Also, they would have the best trauma informed therapists for the children and their families as well as group therapy.

Finally, the parents would have the opportunity to learn a trade or go to school, if need be, so that they can become high functioning, interdependent members of society.

These would be very intentionally created and cared for communities with the mission of breaking the old cycle of abuse and creating new cycles for future generations.

It’s a huge concept and might very well be a pipe dream but nonetheless, that would be my “movement.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This might be off the wall, but I would love to meet with Joe Gatto or the other Impractical Jokers. They really brighten my day. I would like to meet with them and ask them all sorts of questions about how the show works, how it works when people find out they are on a TV show, etc. And laugh with them!

I think meeting them would feel very joyful and I would love the chance to sit down with them and connect.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can connect with me through my website and read my blog at https://www.ginarolkowski.com

Or on social media:

Instagram @ginarolkowski

Pinterest @ginarolkowski

LinkedIn Gina Rolkowski

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!