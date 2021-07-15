Gina Cerbone of Spoonful of OM: “Practicing mindfulness can be life changing”

Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gina.

Gina is a Nutritionist, yoga instructor, of 9 years, and wellness expert who owns Spoonful of OM, which you can visit here at www.spoonfulofom.com. She uses the three modalities within her expertise: food/nutrition, yoga, and essential oils to help guide her clients to better health. Gina believes that human nature is an important aspect of teaching yoga and a path to gain insight into others as well as one’s self by giving and receiving (sharing) the gift of yoga.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I felt as if I was in a beginning of my life crisis, not knowing what to do as a career choice, originally graduating from college with a bachelors of arts in Fine Arts and a minor in Spanish from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. I started my first job as a portrait photographer, one of the few students graduating with my major, to have a job set up after graduation in 2009. I was not ungrateful, but I felt trapped in this routine. My mom introduced me, for the second time, to yoga! Once, in 2002, when I was in high school, and now again. She saw that I was not enjoying or showing interest in anything. So, after countless invites to yoga class at the local studio, I finally went. I met my instructor and soon to be mentor, Delia Quigley, who has been practicing and teaching yoga for over 25 years.

After my mom drifted away from the practice, I stuck to it, going to advanced classes that I wasn’t necessarily ready for, but doing what I could. Through the years, I become more interested and finally took the 200-hour teacher training in 2012. It was life changing, peeling away the layers of the onion, as they said, going deeper, learning more, becoming spiritual again, in a way that felt right and divine to me. I took the training for that reason, to go deeper into the teachings of yoga, but NO WAY, would I ever want to teach it! “Forced” by my mentors, I had to do all of the homework and practicums for the training, “but, but, I don’t even want to teach” I recall saying to them. That was too bad; me, shy little Gina, had to get up in front of the classroom and teach. Maybe they knew something that I didn’t quite realize yet. Delia also showed me the path of food and nutrition, going through and eventually helping assist in many cleanse workshops, not any old cleanse, but the Body Rejuvenation Cleanse, which is a whole food diet created by Delia Quigley. She is one of the main reasons I am where I am today. Lastly, part of my success I attribute to manifestation. You may think that might be silly, but my vision board I made in 2014, I mean everything on it, including becoming a curator, teaching yoga and completing my Masters in Applied Clinical Nutrition, has come to fruition. May it be from above or from my determination; either way it was a good daily reminder of my goals and where I wanted to be.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

For me the fact that I am on here sharing my knowledge and culmination of mindfulness is epic. I was a quiet girl who never wanted to be in front of anyone, and now I have the opportunity to share with others what has guided and helped me so much in getting to where I am today, not just in my career but physically, emotionally, and mentally. I am still growing, and only in my first few years of business, but I smile each time I realize what I am doing and how special it is to be doing what I love, and sharing that gift to others.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

My mantra, or repeated affirmation: There is abundance for me and my business. I try to keep things light and fun. I have my business goals and such, but it doesn’t seem like work to me, and THAT is a true gift. I repeat my affirmation to stay positive because I know it is the truth and when things are not going well I remember this quote, “this too shall pass”, same as when things are going well. Everything is constantly in a state of change and fluctuation. Sometimes I have the ability to handle what is thrown at me, and sometimes I feel defeated. Knowing that things are ever changing can be anxiety producing at times, but can also be a calm reminder in the hard times that things will improve. I know that one month may not be a lucrative and stable month financially, but there is abundance all around. Staying positive helps me stay on track. Also, remembering money is just that, money. Sure, we need money to survive in this world, but all the money in the world cannot bring happiness; happiness is found internally, and is not tangible in the people or things around us.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book I tend to go back to, which I was introduced to in my 200-hour yoga teacher training certification, is in summary a culmination of the practice of yoga, Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras. There are 196 yoga sutras, threads, or short sentences. These sentences have a great meaning once unpacked. It defines and guides one through a yogic life and how to do that, what obstacles or kleshas might you run into, how to identify them, and how to move beyond them, to the greatest goal of Samadhi, the Absoluteness, the release of worldly things and attachments, the release of suffering, the moving forward and tapping into the truth of the self, not the physical body self, or the mind self, but what is behind the vehicle of the body and mind. This has impacted how I live my life so much that I wanted to share it with my online community, SOO Kula, which is powered through Mighty Networks. Every Sunday, bright and early 7:00 am EST, I have a “satsang” or philosophy circle to discuss one of the yoga sutras.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness is challenging. As a yoga teacher one might think that I have all of the mindfulness in the world. Well, I don’t. Mindfulness is developed with practice just like anything else. With that being said a few things are essential. Remembering you don’t have to learn how to be mindful on your own, find a teacher, research online, be proactive.

Keep in mind that meditation and mindfulness can be intertwined, but ultimately are two different things. Meditation (and yoga) as defined By Patanjali, the writer of The Yoga Sutras, as, “the stilling of the mind stuff.” While mindfulness is the purposefulness of being present, remember that this is done without judgement.

It’s very trendy right now to be mindful, but it is an important part of living. Without mindfulness, in my experience, life is lived with less enthusiasm of the present and it might be more mundane, lackluster, or routine. There is nothing wrong with routine but when you can live every moment with joy, happiness and bliss, not from the things that you have or the attachment to people but due to the oneness you feel as you sit content within the present moment within your own body and who you are in your soul, your true Self, not your ego-self, not you the mom, the pharmacist, the doctor, the retail clerk, the You, the divine You. Now, doesn’t that seem like something worth practicing. Mindfulness isn’t a waste of time, it’s actively deciding that this present moment is important and not looking to the past or the future to come to be happy.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

There have been a multitude of studies that have shown that mindfulness has benefits in many areas. Mindfulness helps to reduce stress, emotional reactions and anxiety, and increase working memory, focus, cognitive flexibility, compassion, and quality of life. In a world of “go-go-go” mindfulness is a tool that you can essentially bring anywhere to help you stay in the moment and stop from getting lost in the chaos of everything happening around you.

Here is what I have to say about how these practices have benefited me. To be honest, my anxiety ebbs and flows, but I find when I have a routine and stick to it my anxiety tends to fade. Consistency is so important in anything, especially mindfulness. I find that I feel clearer, more in the moment, happier, and less stressed about what is to come.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Practicing mindfulness can be life changing. Here are some things I have learned throughout the years that can help develop mindfulness.

5 Senses Mindfulness Meditation. Sit and notices all 5 senses.

hearing smelling feeling seeing tasting Allow yourself to feel your presence in the space.

Find one of the senses to anchor to; possibly anchoring to the speckled dots in the near distance of the eyelids, or the scent of roses, or cookies, or the feeling of a fresh summer breeze wafting through your space.

Now move into the inner world of the body as you begin to feel the senses release from the present moment, letting them drop one by one, moving into a deeper internal world. Stay there for a while, observe, notice yourself as someone outside looking in.

Move back into your space and the feeling of the senses once more. Open your eyes when you’re ready and be present in the feelings you feel at that moment. Find a contentment for being here now, being alive, having the ability to journey through life with all the ups and downs, learning from each step along the way and always giving yourself grace as you travel through this journey called life.

2. Gratitude practice. Take time to think of the things you are thankful for, hold them in your mind space for a moment to really feel that gratitude before you move to the next one.

3. Journaling. Try a morning ritual. For instance, as your tea or coffee is brewing, take 5 minutes to journal. You can find journal prompts online, or you can do more like a stream-of-consciousness type of writing.

4. No electronics. Cutting out electronics can be helpful in staying in the here and now. Maybe you do this for 2 weeks, or 1 day, or just before bed. When we hop online, on our phones, or even tv, we tend to be enveloped in the online space that: 1. continues to feed information and opinions non-stop 2. delivers ads that yank on our need for instant gratification, and make us want to buy and consume even if they are things we don’t need. 3. take us out of the present moment. Finding time away from social media and tv can give us that break to be with real people in real time.

5. Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

It may be difficult to offer others support when they have anxiety, possibly because you cannot fully know how they feel. Here are some things that might help others:

Be a listener, don’t give an opinion unless asked, try to actively listen, being in the moment, without getting your answer ready for response. Offer them the above practice of the Five Senses Mindfulness Meditation, taking 5 minutes (setting a timer, if necessary, to move through those steps, fluidly and without judgement). Sit and eat mindfully. Eating can often be a social “event”, but when you are eating alone, maybe lunch or breakfast, offer a suggestion to be fully mindful. Doing so without people, electronics, or other distractions, and sit and taste, feel, and smell each bit of food. This might help them be more present in the moment. Have them take a look at how they are nourishing their body. At times junk food/fast food might seem to be the only option, but is it really helping your system feel completely nourished and supported to take on the stresses of your world? Offer to go with them on mindful walks. Your motivation may help them to stick to it. The goal is to get moving. This has been proven time and time again that it does increase levels of happiness by releasing endorphins in the body!

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

One of the trainings I have loved is a training on mindfulness through palousemindfulness.com, it’s a FREE training that includes articles, videos and audio that really helped me through a difficult time in my life. Their free online resource is a great starting place! They give options on how to further your knowledge of mindfulness with some additional paid programs and resources after completing the 8-week (did I mention it is FREE) mindfulness course on their website.

In addition to this, finding a community of like-minded individuals can be beneficial for most people. A space to feel comfortable to share. This is one of the reasons I created my online community SOO Kula, which uses the online platform Mighty Networks to create and knit together a yoga community. This is a community of supportive people. I have gathered inquisitive yogis to dive deep into the eight limbs of yoga and to live a feel good lifestyle in order to experience abundant energy, mental clarity, physical strength and free flowing joy!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

This may not be a specific life lesson quote, and frankly I heard it from someone on tv or the radio, and I’m not really sure which, so I have no proper citation. I now try to live by it: “Have a kind big heart and stay weird.” For most of my young life I tried to fit in and I never quite did, always on the outskirts of the in-crowd, wanting friends, trying to be like someone I’m not. And now I’ve embraced my weird, because really, isn’t everyone weird? Weirdness is what makes everyone so different and that is so much better than having everyone be a cookie cutter image of yourself. I’ve always had a big heart, thanks to how my mom and dad raised me, but now I embrace my weirdness and have a kind big weird heart!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to create a mindfulness, meditation, yoga and nutrition center that is a donation based and accepts all to practice.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Instagram: @spoonfulofom

Mighty Networks Community: SOO Kula

YouTube: Spoonful of Om https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEYYAlPQw8oLqr9kqgkLEsg

Website: www.spoonfulofom.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!