Gina Cavalier of The Liberated Healer: “You can only change or control yourself”

Gina Cavalier is the Founder, CEO, and Teacher at The Liberated Healer a company dedicated to teaching other how to heal themselves and get on with the business of life. She split from a very successful 20-year career in entertainment and technology to dedicate her life to wellness. She along with collaborative partners are building the 1st-ever wellness marketplace using the same technology that the US Air Force is using. This technology has the ability to change the way we experience content and our relationship with practitioners, and advertisers forever.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Hello, and thank you for this moment of co-creation. I am a high functioning, sensitive individual with a super drive to inspire, create, build, and experience life to the fullest. I began my career at The Walt Disney Studios at the age of 19 and embarked on a 20-year journey through the industry. My mind and heart are constantly creating more efficient and pleasant ways for us to communicate through storytelling and advanced technology, but I often came across resistance, competition, criticisms, and judgements. I would retreat and write stories and scripts inside a world where nobody could tell me what color paint brush to use as an outlet but inside the industry it felt like I had a “kick me” sign pinned on my back. I felt misunderstood, hated, feared, misplaced, lonely, and hopeless. I began to search for ways to manage my stress about 15 years ago where I found modalities in grounding, calling back my energy and I became stronger and took back my seniority and control so I could live the life I preferred filled with love, forgiveness, and joy. One night sitting in bed during the pandemic I took an accidental overdose of CBD and I was shown a whole new world and experience that I was going to help birth. I was told that it was time that I needed to help as many people as I could learn how to heal themselves. I did not sleep that night; I worked all night long divinely guided and started The Liberated Healer. Every day since I have dedicated all of my resources to my healing objectives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I found there is a very simple trick to find out if you are in the right career or job for you and if not, then you can make steps to move away from that career and towards something that better serves you and the world around you.

Take your career for example, when obstacles come up (and they always do) how do you deal with them? Do you get full of resistance, resentment, fear, anxiety, and it just makes you want to run away? That is your intuition, your own energy telling you this is not for you long-term. It is giving you the signal and you just have to listen. If you come against the same obstacle in something you love and it’s in alignment with who you are and what you should be doing, you will move through that obstacle with a whole different level of steps, emotions, and onto the next thing on your list without much hesitation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite all-time writer is Oscar Wilde, in-part because my family is from Ireland (I recently found my entire family via ancestry.com but that is another story!) I can’t pick just one quote, and these are good reminders in life. If you need some inspiration, Oscar is a great one and there are some great movies made about his life and work.

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken”

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”

“The truth is rarely pure and never simple.”

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

“The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle really transformed all of the energy work I had been doing. I’ve been going to classes and training to look at energy, read chakras, recognize entities and spirits and so much more but something was missing until I got the final lesson, they don’t teach you. That lesson for me was “Know when it’s time to leave and go to your next teacher.”

Life will change for us when we learn this simple idea that I have come to learn and teach. “We are sentient beings moving from one lesson to the next with a variety of teachers, some you love and some you loathe but each have given you a valuable perspective, know when it is time to go to the next one. These teachers can be for a very short time or many years, or even a lifetime but when you can recognize each lesson, they get easier to transform into energy, life, and happiness.” Gina Cavalier “Excerpt from up-coming book “Always Start with Love.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have several things in the healing cooking pot! 1) As mentioned above, I am writing a book titled “Always Start with Love.” The idea is simple. When those frustrations rise up and anger comes over go backwards and repeat a few words that brings you back to the love of that person and your lessons. 2) I signed with Electra Cast to market and distribute, The Liberated Healer Podcast where we are releasing 3 episodes a week talking about moving energy and helping people, my goal is to be an outlet for those who are suffering and to try and reduce the numbers of suicides in our culture. 3) I am building a super wellness marketplace with technology that the US Air Force uses for a content delivery system that is not straining on our brain and mental wellness. Think Minority Report if you want a visual. We are currently meeting with investors to raise the capital and will change the way we experience content forever. It will also change the client and practitioner relationship and let the teacher focus on what they are good at instead of being a web designer, a/v expert, SaaS master and let them focus on their modality. 4) I have free live meditations every Monday from 8:30–9:00am PST for anyone who wants to test and see if The Liberated Healers techniques are a fit and help you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My whole process has been about recognizing all my teachers in life; a friend, partner, parent, boss, teacher, or a person on the street. I really believe as a process one needs to go back and look at all of those teachers who have taught you a lesson and write it down and give recognition. Some have been hard lessons and some easy and fun. When you recognize them, and you have your list then you can energetically give thanks to each one of those people. You will receive a healing and so will they. This is true gratitude. My list is very long and today I am grateful for those persons reading this, so I give to you my gratitude.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

To be able to define gratitude you need to know a few basics. Not to shock any of your readers but here is the truth. Life is supposed to be hard and the first rule in my teachings is that “everything changes.” We had a lot of changes come towards us recently because there are major shifts happening to the planet and the universe and we are part of that. But it gets easier if you can recognize a few things and gratitude is one of them. The first thing to mention is that you can’t compare your life experience to others. That is where some of us fall down. Everyone is on their own journey. What is yours? Create your list of those who taught you a lesson, what that lesson was and here is an example; Maybe you had a partner and you’ve split but you realized you don’t want to be with a person that has a specific trait, habit, or way of looking at the world. Great, lessoned learned. Now, let’s be grateful to that person for helping you. You can meditate and simply send them gratitude and then call back all your energy from that person. In this exchange you both get a healing and an energetic bump.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

If someone doesn’t feel gratitude, they are just not at a stage yet where they can understand it and we need to be patient with those people. They will all get there eventually and sometimes it’s their last day on Earth. We often refer to these persons as “unconscious,” but I really don’t like that because each person is a sentient being even if they have done bad things. More often than not, persons who are elusive to being grateful means to me that something rocked their world in the negative way at some point. It’s not our story to tell but we can again, be patient and wait for them to get there and send them love anyway. Be grateful to yourself for learning the above.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

With pleasure, as there are so many benefits on how it enhances our life. When we express gratitude, we get to release the energy of guilt, shame, fear, judgments, and criticisms in our space and in others as well. As we call in this new light energy of gratitude the aura starts to vibrate with those beautiful colors, giving our aura a washing and removing energy toxins in our space. We become more grounded and connected to all the other sentient beings around us like trees, flowers, the ocean, the mountains, and the Earth. We start to call in other people that are similar or liked minded to us. This helps us to begin to live the life we prefer with the people that we prefer.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

You can only change or control yourself. This includes your partners, parents, siblings, and colleagues so if you are trying to push a square peg in a round hole that energy will rocket through your body and straight to the brain in negative energy. The world is going to change, you need a practice of a calm mind and being grateful for where you are today. If you can do this now, and when the world is changing around you it will not affect you as much. You will be fluid with the changes like the ocean and moving up and down and on repeat. Already, I can sense the people reading this have calmed. Give yourself permission to release control and move into gratitude. Your mind, body, and spirit thanks you.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

The power of gratitude can help you by doing the following and each one will give you an energetic release in your mental health.

1. Meditate, breathe or sit still for moments and bring in the energy of compassion and empathy for yourself and others.

2. Bring in forgiveness for yourself and others for anything that you are holding onto and let it go.

3. Become more present with the day and what is happening around you, now and release energy from the past or living in the future.

4. Look around you and recognize what you are grateful for, even if it is a small thing like a flower sticking out of the concrete. Keep trying to find more and more things that you can be grateful for and thank them for the ability to create a new day, with new lessons and opportunities.

5. Now do something creative that is kind to someone else who least expects it and let them be grateful back to come full circle.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I teach a specific meditation at The Liberated Healer that really get things moving. It’s for persons who are really anxious and are having a hard time sitting in one place to meditate and it really moves things. In our sequence we teach the following: Grounding, Earth & Cosmic Energy, Energy Protection, Golden Sun, Cleaning your space or home and much more. You can do this at anytime, anywhere and why it is so powerful. You can do it in a meeting, and nobody even knows you are doing it. Learn about your own energy and how to control it will change everything in your life.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Yes, my podcast — The Liberated Healer with Gina Cavalier and Linnea Hodson where we talk about these modalities, crystal work, being present, and more. There is a great started book titles, “Basic Psychic Development by John Friedlander and Gloria Hemsher,” if there is someone who wants to take a deep dive into how energy works and how they can use gratefulness to the fullest extent I highly recommend this book.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A gratitude circle online where we meditate together at the same time on Zoom! When we work together, we magnetize the work 10 times. If we can learn to do this together and not separate, we can really change the world much faster for everyone in leaps and bounds towards positive support. We need to get back to being that tribal group that we originally were when we first got here. This is where our true happiness as a community and culture will thrive.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

https://linktr.ee/gina_the_liberated_healer

