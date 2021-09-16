Gina Cavalier of The Liberated Healer: “Bring Back Your Energy/Golden Sun”

Bring Back Your Energy/Golden Sun; Sit and relax and close your eyes. You have an unlimited amount of energy and information that is available to you from the universe. Imagine a bubble over and behind your head of neutral golden sun light and ask for your energy to get collected into the sun and call in back and let that energy fall all around you and go where it is needed.

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gina Cavalier.

Gina Cavalier is currently the Founder, CEO, and Teacher at The Liberated Healer a company dedicated to teaching other how to heal themselves and get on with the business of life. She split from a very successful 20-year career in entertainment and technology to dedicate her life to wellness. She along with collaborative partners are building the 1st-ever wellness marketplace using the same technology that US Air Force is using which will change the way we experience content and our relationship with practitioners, and advertisers forever.

After teaching herself to read at age 2 and being diagnosed as “high-functioning”, Cavalier embarked on a fascinating journey fueled by her love of visual entertainment and new technology that enhances creative experiences. In a variety of roles working with and for such companies as Warner Bros, Disney, Universal, Viacom, HBO, Netflix, Soundelux, Tapestry Films, and Fox. She helped to executed worldwide product for an impressive library of films including Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, The Kong and Godzilla franchise, Constantine, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Looney Tunes, Almost Famous, Wedding Crashers, Any Given Sunday, and Pay It Forward. She was also the VP of Revenue Strategy at technology company C-Hear where they build SaaS products for those with disabilities.

While at Warner Bros. in 2016, Cavalier founded and managed the first-ever technology employee-driven group — [email protected] to build a community of inclusivity and began her speaking career to audiences over 600 persons plus and sharing the stage with icons such as Nolan Bushnell.

Gina enjoys giving her time to help others where she was the board chair for Women In Tech Hollywood for the diversity committee, the VP of Programming for Women in Media So Cal, and the Los Angeles Youth Network. Most recently Gina was Vice President of Revenue Strategy Lastly, Gina is also an author where she is working on her new book titled, “Always Start with Love,” and several scripts and a few children books and one where she illustrated a holiday book titled, “How I Became Santa Claus”, that received national accolades.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Hello, and thank you for this moment of co-creation. I am a high functioning, sensitive individual with a super drive to inspire, create, build, and experience life to the fullest. I began my career at The Walt Disney Studios at the age of 19 and embarked on a 20-year journey through the industry. My mind and heart are constantly creating more efficient and pleasant ways for us to communicate through storytelling and advanced technology, but I often came across resistance, competition, criticisms, and judgements. I would retreat and write stories and scripts inside a world where nobody could tell me what color paint brush to use as an outlet but inside the industry it felt like I had a “kick me” sign pinned on my back. I felt misunderstood, hated, feared, misplaced, lonely, and hopeless. I began to search for ways to manage my stress about 15 years ago where I found modalities in grounding, calling back my energy and I became stronger and took back my seniority and control so I could live the life I preferred filled with love, forgiveness, and joy. One night sitting in bed during the pandemic I took an accidental overdose of CBD and I was shown a whole new world and experience that I was going to help birth. I was told that it was time that I needed to help as many people as I could learn how to heal themselves. I did not sleep that night; I worked all night long divinely guided and started The Liberated Healer. Every day since I have dedicated all of my resources to my healing objectives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I worked in entertainment, I felt like everything was a challenge. When you are in flow and in the right career and life purpose everything flows like a stream downhill. The support you need for any given task is almost handed to you in a fluid dance. You feel like you are moving with the universe and there is no resistance and you still have obstacles, but they feel different because at every turn there is a lesson inside those obstacles that is going to take you to the next phase. I can now manifest exactly what I need, when I need it and this is the best story of all because it has a happy ending.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

It was my first time to run a Zoom meditation event for over 600 entertainment executives and I was beyond nervous and this was the first time they ever let anyone do this. When you are running an event over Zoom, they have to close out all of the audio and visuals and you are just looking at a blank screen and they are communicating with you only on chat. I was not prepared for this and all I can say is, “It was probably the weirdest meditation session ever.” I was all over the place and it was the opposite of relaxing. My take-away is validation for myself, because normally I would have beaten myself up for not doing what I would have considered a good job. I was grateful for the opportunity and I even picked-up a few new clients so it must have not been as bad as I thought.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I believe that we are given real-life teachers who support us through the next period of growth and lessons until the day we leave this world. The test is to learn who is your next teacher and that could be someone that you do not expect.

One of my favorite mentors is Wylie Stateman. He is a world-renowned sound designer with over 150 movies to his credit and many awards, one of his latest films is, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.” He co-owned a company named Soundelux and I was his assistant. He was upset about something that I did. He was explaining his frustration at me and I started to cry. He sat me down and simply said, “This is business, it’s not personal it does not mean that I don’t like you, I just need to teach you how these things work in business and it’s vital that you learn to separate those two things.” That one lesson has helped me more than he could ever know. I took everything right to heart and now I had permission to have separation. Wylie is currently an advisor to my company.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

When you are inspired you want it all to happen right away. To build the right foundation you can’t leap over needed steps. You will always get there in divine timing and trying to push faster and harder will only cause resistance and fatigue. If you want to give your clients, colleagues, and family the best you there is, balance is the key. Remember what the flight attendants say, “put your oxygen mask on first,” before helping others.”

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

This is one of my major goals is to help companies and corporations with their work culture, we have been lacking in this area for a while now. I founded [email protected] which is the first-ever employee run technology group at Warner Bros. Studios and we signed 1500 people in 3 months, we had over 200 people raise their hand to be on the board. This is important!

First, hire a Head of Culture, whose job is to make sure that the company is balanced in terms of its most valuable resources — its staff. Create communities that are not separate from each other like by ethnicity but my interests and when they have events or meetings let them attend without hesitancy. Provide a varying list of free mindfulness practices or prayer time for those who request this and embrace the varying differences of cultures and even opportunities to learn from them so you are building more understanding and trust within.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

There is not a single person in the world who would not benefit from learning these techniques to help their mental clarity. When athletes are training for the Olympics many are required to incorporate some or all of these into their practice for best chances of success. It can help you to make better decisions and control your emotions.

Breathing; do this a few times a day, at least three breaths; Breath the air all the way out and let yourself hear the breath, pause for 3 seconds, and then exhale the entire breath out to where you can hear it aloud. Meditation; There are a variety of meditations and you need to find one that speaks to you as an individual. Meditation works by aligning your mind, body and spirit into one. Often people’s energy is split, and they are living in the past, or waiting to live in the future. Meditation makes you present and connects you to all of yourself, the Earth and Sky, clears the energy from all of the media that you consumed, and grounds you so you can make better decisions. We teach our own version which we call, “Energy Compass Meditation free every Monday from 8:30–9:00am PST send a request for a zoom link to [email protected] Sound/Music Healing; If you have a hard time sitting still to meditate try sound and music healing. This will also raise your vibration and help get you centered. Find a video or order a simple crystal sound bowl and let the vibration move through you and ground you and clear your space, balance your thoughts and emotions and remove negative energy. Be in the Center of Your Own Head; Often because we consume so much media there are other opinions, energy, images, and ideas that are not who and what we truly are, you can clear this space. This helps to activate an energetic cleansing of the pineal gland. Bring your awareness to the center of your head and get familiar with how this feel. For some people you might need to put your hands over your ears to have a better connection. Add a purple color to the top of your head and imaging all of the images, thoughts, and sounds that are not yours get pushed out so your energy is the only energy in the center of your head. Bring Back Your Energy/Golden Sun; Sit and relax and close your eyes. You have an unlimited amount of energy and information that is available to you from the universe. Imagine a bubble over and behind your head of neutral golden sun light and ask for your energy to get collected into the sun and call in back and let that energy fall all around you and go where it is needed.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

This is an exciting time for those who are able to retire where they can put the one identity they had for a part of their life and create a new one with no strings attached. First celebrate, that you have gotten here and let the adventures begin. This is the chance for these beautiful souls to get fully immersed in life lessons without interruption and dive in and learn as much as they can about themselves. The spirit doesn’t age only the physical body. Each cell can regenerate, and each cell will respond to energy. For example, if you feed that cell with fear, anxiety, and hate then that cells energy will respond as such, but you can do the opposite.

Journal a list of the things you have done in your life and some things you still want to experience. Write a list of your mentors and teachers and what you learned through each of these individuals. Look at your beliefs and see if they are fixed (means no potential for movement in another direction) or not fixed which means there is potential for learnings. Is there is a way you can work on seeing things a little different than you have your entire life? I know this is a challenge but often this is where the stuck energy is and just like a good massage where a muscle pain is you will learn to let go a little at a time. Then you can go on an adventure of your life in a new direction.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

Yes, I work with pre-teens and teens often and some of the teachings are working in tandem with their parents and doctors. The youth of today get energy work much faster than their elders. It is my belief that this current generation has had to grow up much faster, so their awareness of energy is at an automatic deeper level. There is common issue that I have found is social acceptance and the fear of missing out or being an outcast, this has a lot to do with media but we can teach them via energy work a healthier way to experience media and not let it take you over. We do this in a simple meditation that feels safe and kind. Run the above processes paying close attention to “Be in the Center of your Own Head.” Once a person is confident in their uniqueness and that it is a treasure they get excited about their differences and embrace them in a deeper way.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Yes, “Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian L. Weiss” was a book that changes my trajectory in life. It was recommended to me by my anesthesiologist whom I never met except during a surgery. What happened, is remarkable. I was having my breast implants removed because I could tell me body wanted them out and when you do a lot of energy work your body wants you to be more natural and will push out false energy. Anyway, in the middle of the operation I sat up and opened my eyes fully and said, “I have blessings from the other side for each one of you.” and I took each person’s hand, and I gave them a healing and laid back down. I had no memory of this and when I woke the entire surgical center was freaked out. My anesthesiologist thanked me and said I needed to read this book. That he has never witnessed anything like that in his 30-years. It let me open up spiritual to my potential.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am writing a book titled, “Always Start with Love” and the idea is this process that I have been doing in my own journey. When I am upset, feel taken advantage of, or a person has been unkind to me or someone I love and even if it is horrendous, I pull my energy back. I get myself into a state of LOVE and see that person as a soul who originates of pure love. if it ais person I know or care about I think of the way we laughed, hugged, dreamed or anything around kindness and I think of that time. Then I walk back the situation or emotion surrounded by love and I try and approach it through this means. It really helps to have less stress in your life because if you can let that moment when that energy has flushed through your body in Anger, Fear, or Betrayal and “Start with Love” you have transformed the energy for better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I love the Andy Warhol quote, “Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.” This gave me license to create because I was stuck in the idea that I had to be perfect and then I realized there is no perfect and no better time to create than right now. You have to remove the idea of what others will think of you. The best thing you can do is have integrity, the best intentions, and whatever happens you know you are always doing the best you can do and that is all that needs to be done.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://linktr.ee/gina_the_liberated_healer

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!