Gina Cavalier Of The Liberated Healer: “BE KIND TO YOURSELF”

BE KIND TO YOURSELF. We often don’t consider that we are being efficient when we take 30 minutes to meditate or ground before starting work but it’s actually the most efficient step towards a better work product that you can do. Say nice thoughts to and about yourself and never stop. You picked this body and situation, lets it fly with laughter and kindness.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gina Cavalier.

Gina Cavalier is the Founder, CEO, and Teacher at The Liberated Healer, a company dedicated to teaching other how to heal themselves and get on with the business of life and build wellness products using the technology of today. She split from a very successful 20-year career in entertainment and technology to dedicate her life to wellness for herself and everyone she can reach. She along with collaborative partners are building the 1st-ever wellness platform that is using the same technology that the US Air Force uses to teach their pilots. This technology has the ability to change the way we experience content and our relationship with practitioners, customers, and advertisers forever. It will remove the need for costly websites and multiple SaaS subscriptions so practitioners can focus on what they love, helping people.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you for this opportunity for co-creation and reading my story. We all have a divine purpose, and some find that purpose very quickly and for some it’s a bumpy journey to get there. I am one of those in the later half category. I had to fight my way through, mostly by my own roadblocks to get to the place where I can dedicate my life to wellness personally and professionally.

I have had a successful 20-year career in entertainment and technology. I’ve worked on franchises like “Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter, Godzilla/Kong” because I love a good story especially if it combines a cool way to experience it through amazing technology. But, as much as I loved those aspects the industry did not love me back and because I am a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP) I finally got to the point where I had witnessed too many people behaving badly. In the background for the last 15 years, I was studying meditation and intuitive healing to soothe myself and to be able to stay mentally strong. Last year, when the pandemic came through, I was given a vision that it was time for me to share what I have learned and that it was going to help many people. Now I get to do what I love, see people grow, change, and learn.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My best moments are always when someone has received a healing or had a transformation through meditation. I will share a moment that was amazing. I was working with a girl who was 16 and her parents divorced about 2 years ago and she was going to a new school. Along with all of the body changes she was going through, and the recent pandemic and the potential for being bullied in the new school had put her in a deep fear and depression. I asked her parents to let me give her a healing and teach her techniques to manage her energy (it’s often the last thing they try.) We started with me teaching her how to ground herself and how to stand in her own powerful energy and to release all of the fear in her space and the sadness from the divorce. Once we started the release, tears flew out of her eyes and she cried very deeply. Then we called back all of her energy from those things and her whole spirit lifted and she said to me, “I finally feel like I’ve gotten some help.” She talked for 2 hours after that and I didn’t want to stop her because she had been energetically a hermit for a long time. She started the new school with her head held high and after that one session her parents said she is better than she has been in a very long time.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have to admit that the word “mistake” always gets me a little up-in-arms because as you mentioned in the second line what was the “lesson” and that is actually one of the secret keys to success. If you can identify what the lesson is for you in any situation it helps you move through it in a more graceful way.

I will share one lesson that I think is important when working in this space. I tell my students, “this is hard work and there is going to be a day when I say or do something that is going to make them mad at me but that is the time they need to look within.” I got close to a student as a friend, and I knew I probably needed to have clearer boundaries, but we were enjoying each other’s company and laughter so much. Within a few weeks, exactly what I said had happened but because we were now friends, I had lost that ability to put it into perspective for her. You need to listen to your instincts and set strong boundaries when you are working with energy, and anything in wellness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been thinking about this recently, so I am glad that you asked. I’ve gotten to the point where I am going back and energetically thanking all of the people, colleagues, and teachers that were hard on me and even cruel. When you are going through these things and it’s in your present time it’s hard to have perspective that these things you are learning will serve you well later in life. I tip my hat to all of those people for being a part of my journey and making me push through the hard times so I can choose a path that I prefer to live. If you don’t know what you don’t want sometimes it’s hard to find what you do want! Thank you for teaching me to say, “No, that is unacceptable in my life. I deserve to be treated better as I treat you.” Sometimes those teachers have helped you more than anyone. We always send them off and bring in a dose of forgiveness, so we don’t carry those triggers with us.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I work with individuals who come across my path that are ready to explore their own energy. I had a person the other day tell me that they were happy and didn’t need a healing. That is wonderful but can they recognize their own energy, see what color it’s vibrating at, set energetic boundaries with those around them? It’s not just for those who are in a heavy situation and need a healing. It’s learning how to merge your conscious with your subconscious and how to relate to other energetic beings around you human, animals, trees, or anything that has life.

If everyone knew how special they were and that their spirit is the most important thing they could ever own along with everyone else, we would live in a different world. I’ve created and mastered a series of meditation principals that unlocks stuck energy and transforms it back to you so you can use it to manifest anything you want in. your life. I teach the process and what is happening so they can heal themselves and not need to go to a practitioner every time they have a crisis. I am most excited to get this into the hand of those young persons who are suffering through social media self-pity. This brings you back to yourself and lets you release the thoughts that are hurtful to yourself.

I hope to one day have a school teaching these things on a global scale along with the wellness platform I am building.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Lifestyle tweaks! I’m very excited and that is the first tweak.

EXCITEMENT. Retain as much as possible the energy of excitement. Again, going back to the fact that everything is a lesson even if it is hard. What is the lesson your spirit is trying to awaken in you? For example, even if you need to sell your house because it’s too expensive or overwhelming but you are scared of this big change. Move through it with the highest excitement you can muster and stay in a positive state as much as possible. This will keep your intuition open, and you can see the road more clearly. Say, you are very ill and it’s hard to stay in a positive space but working through it you will get clear on why this is happening or what your body is saying to you. Excitement is the key to connecting the mind-body-spirit. ALWAYS START WITH LOVE. What this means is no matter what you have to do or how hard it is keep your mind and energy clean by always starting here. If you have to deal with a confrontation get yourself grounded, and calm first. Start with how this person has a soul and is doing the best the can with what they have learned to-date. Get through the situation with the highest vibration of love even if you never talk or see that person again. You can still end on a high note. CONFRONTATION. Don’t avoid confrontation just because you don’t want to deal with it. It’s there to teach you something as painful as it might seem. I live in California and I think this is a culture here that is not as prevalent in areas of the east coast and this is a great practice. Speak your mind, with the highest vibration and bring in love. But don’t avoid the situation. It will only come back twice as hard. YOUR UNIQUE — EMBRACE IT. Living in California you see a lot of people start to morph into each other as trends dictate. This is low vibrational energy because you are not being authentic to your soul. Experiment but take a little here and there and be yourself not someone else. Make sure those people you are looking up-to not hold ethical and kind lines in their work and life where you can really look to them as a teacher or a guide. If you like them just for what they look like or wear, then there is a key right there. SOUL CLEANSE. Take breaks to connect to yourself, the elements and your loved ones often. Remove the energy from the computers, phones, and wireless emf’s that are all around you through a energetic cleanse. You can reach out to me for guidance or until then take a salt bath — water and salt help to purify the energy around your body.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A daily virtual worldwide 20-minute meditation that would happen simultaneously to as many people in the world that are interested. Raising the vibration and frequency of the entire planet and everyone and everything in it. To connect on a deep level, to care for all living things and care for it in the deepest of ways and turn around the damage we have done to animals, the planet, indigenous cultures and more. Of course, I would like to teach it — it would be my pleasure. I have free meditations every Monday from 8:30–9:00 PST currently to try and get this moving.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Well, I don’t think I would have listened to anyone even if they did tell me these things because I was stubborn back then. So, I will start with.

LISTEN. Open up your ears to really listen and not only to those people that you admire but to whatever comes your way. There is guidance in these messages and understand the blessing that you can hear where many people cannot. DON’T TAKE EVERYTHING SO PERSONALLY: I had lunch with an old friend who I had not seen in 2 years and she told me, “the last time we met that it was very hard to read me and tell where I was and that I now seemed so much more grounded.” The younger me would have focused on the first part of that statement and try and figure out why she felt that way. I told her I was grateful that she felt she could tell me that and it was a clear sign that I had come a long way. What’s also true is when someone says something that doesn’t resonate with you, you don’t have to own it or take it, leave it. BE KIND TO YOURSELF. We often don’t consider that we are being efficient when we take 30 minutes to meditate or ground before starting work but it’s actually the most efficient step towards a better work product that you can do. Say nice thoughts to and about yourself and never stop. You picked this body and situation, lets it fly with laughter and kindness. LAUGH OFTEN. I was so in the throws of succeeding that I missed the point of life in my early years and when I first learned this people used to think I was a “laughing airhead!” But I knew better as I raised the frequency around me through laughter. It’s the secret sauce to breaking depression and fears. Laugh, more and often even if you have to fake it! BUILD YOUR TRIBE OF LIKE-MINDED PEOPLE. Surround yourself with good people and healthy activities you love. Have you ever heard someone who is at the end of their life say, “I wish I worked more.” Nope, and you never will. We are here to experience and learn and to do this with a tribe. I remember when I was in New York for a meeting, and I was in this Chinese restaurant and every table only had one person sitting and they were on their phone. I want to grab everyone and make them sit together just to shake up the energy. We are not meant to be alone, reach out to someone, stay opened to connecting to the right people.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health because I can see when I walk by a person when they are suffering, and their spirit is in there desperately wanting this person to be in the energy of joy and love. I am driven every day to change our suicidal numbers from 132 people a day in the United States alone. This is preventable. We need to help ourselves and others and never stop.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://linktr.ee/gina_the_liberated_healer

Thank you for these fantastic insights!