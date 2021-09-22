Gina Cavalier: “Belly laugh”

Belly laugh. The energy of laughter can break any bad energy and even if you have to fake it for a bit, do it! We teach just saying (ha-ha-ha) if you are so sad and working through something and then do it again and on repeat until real laughter shows up. Have you ever noticed that laughter is contagious? Do it and pass it on.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gina Cavalier.

Gina Cavalier is the Founder, CEO, and Teacher at The Liberated Healer a company dedicated to teaching others how to heal themselves and get on with the business of life. She split from a very successful 20-year career in entertainment and technology to dedicate her life to wellness. She along with collaborative partners are building the 1st-ever wellness marketplace using the same technology that the US Air Force is using. This technology has the ability to change the way we experience content and our relationship with practitioners, consumers, and advertisers forever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Hello to everyone, and I am grateful for this moment to co-create joy with you in this article.

I was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona in the 70’s with two parents who were fully immersed in the culture of being free and enjoying all the things available to them at the time. However, they we absent throughout that time and I was often neglected but thankfully I had my dog Sachmo to keep me company. I remember still having that “fresh eye” feeling with everything, but I had nobody to share these things with, it forced me to become self-sufficient. I taught myself to read beginning at two-years old by listening to music and pulling out lyrics and sounding out the words. When I started school, the teacher asked my mother how I learned how to read, and she had no idea. I was a highly sensitive person (HSP) in a time where nobody understood what that meant as the term wasn’t even coined until 1996. I told myself to never let that little kid inside of me die, I loved her and still do. Many times, people have tried to squash that love for myself, but I refused. Today, I am a strong independent entrepreneur with a spirit that is full of play and I believe now, that was my saving grace.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I love two things; learning and storytelling, and I was drawn to combining entertainment and technology for that reason and was lucky enough to work on some of the largest franchises in the world like Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Kong: Skull Island and more. Since I was an HSP it was hard through these competitive natured businesses, so I was forced to seek help and I don’t remember how but I found Eckhart Tolle and away I went. He taught me to be present in my life and that immediately helped me. Even through a YouTube channel watching him encouraged my spirit to rise-up and in that process the negative things I was holding onto just fell away. He is truly a special being. I was meant to meet him for the first time in July 2020 but of course that got put on hold. I still can’t wait for the day I can be in his energy. From there, I took off and have been studying a variety of healing modalities and religions to find the processes that resonate with me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The person that comes to mind right now is my technology collaborative partner, Jonathan Josephson the Founder and CTO of Quantum Interface. He sees me and what makes me tick in business, and I really never felt that before. I don’t feel like I have to hide who I am, pretend to be stronger or smarter. He sees where my particular brilliance lies, and he lets me flourish in that and he is helping me more than anyone else has by giving me access to his technology and over more than 50+ patents. He has shown me that you can be a visionary and a genius but still be humble and kind and I truly believe he wants to help people as much as I do. I can’t wait to see the result of the products we are building together.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In 2018, I built within three months of working at Warner Bros Studios the very first employee run technology group because I saw the need to create a community around this topic. My very first event was sold out and we had a waiting list in total of 700 employees working on the studio lot, who wanted to attend and hear my speech, about how to move into the future together inclusively. When I walked on stage, I was literally choked-up so much that my friend had to come up from the audience and put her arm around me. The entire place roared with support. I signed 1500 people to my group within the next week. Even the CEO of the studio at the time called me and asked me, “How did you do that?” I simply answered, “If you create a place for people that is safe, they will come.” That is the power of being authentic and wanting to help others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are building a wellness marketplace where the interface will be fluid like water, and it works more like how the brain prefers to receive information so you will retain the information better and it will feel like home. We all have to be ready to move forward for any situation that might happen, being prepared is key. This platform will work with the practitioners physical and virtual business, so they are covered either way. Right now, all the wellness practitioners are focusing too much on the things that they do not prefer (building websites, content creation, client relations, too many SaaS products) and we want them to be able to spend more time (and save money) on what they really want to do which is helping people. The technology solves the issues you see on other platforms such as discoverability, preference settings, AI, AR/VR and more. We believe once people use this interface and technology that it will become the expected experience in consuming content forever.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Always be authentic. People can smell a sales pitch or when you don’t care and you are just going through the motions. If you are having a moment and need a second, do it. It makes you more human and relatable and gives the rest of the team permission to be themselves. Always keep moving, learning, and growing in new directions. You have to do this for yourself but also as you lead a team or a product. Don’t keep people down in a role they have graduated out of because you want to feel safe. You will wind up losing your best people that way. We are sentient beings, we can always tell if a piece of content or a product was built from love and care or desperation. Do if differently than before, switch the team around, offer extended education, shake everything up! Never give bad news in writing, always be graceful and treat people with respect. Once you learn that we are all a single thread tied together in a master tapestry every person and interaction become sacred. Even if you only meet that person once. But, often through text or other means we have been taught that it is okay to shoot off anything we want or need to say through easy means like text or through social media. This is a total cop-out and not acceptable in my opinion. Buck up, pick up the phone or say it in person and realize there is a lesson in here for you too. Maybe it’s here to teach you to deal with confrontation better but if you never actually deal with it then you are not learning what you need the most. Whether you know it or not they are a part of your tribe. RESPECT please.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I have this saying that I use, and I have no idea where it came from and it fits perfect for this article, “You Are the Joy that Nothing Else is.” I say it because it all starts with you because you are the master of your own life. You are the only one who can hand out all your energy and keep nothing for yourself, or you can put an energetic boundary even with those you love so you can stay balanced. You are the only one that can connect with the Earth and Sky and let all the positive ions move through your body. You are the only one that can see the essence of a flower and that is where true joy lies. When we can remember who we are as a spirt, why we are here and our life’s purpose the very center of our existence becomes encased in joy. When you have joy, you can push through any obstacle in life. Those obstacles are meant for you to learn something important, but it doesn’t mean you have to lose your joy. I have mastered this, and I am dedicated to teaching it to as many people who want to learn how to have more joy, find their life’s purpose and soulmate if that is what they are seeking. I teach a free meditation class on this topic every Monday morning from 8:30–9:00am PST. It’s open to all who are interested, just ask me for a link.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

First, we have been trained to seek simple and quick solutions instead of doing the hard work. How many get rich quick schemes, lose weight fast, be trained in a new skill literally in hours have you seen? There is no magic pill. If you see someone you admire for their work or place in life, can you think about the effort it took them to achieve that status? Are there a few people that squeak by and seem to have it easy without a lot of work, yes but that percentage is very low and it’s not realistic.

Second, we need to take a step back and look at our culture and where we can make in-roads that are more accepting of differences and go back to building our tribe. We long for deep connections, people are lonely, kids are getting bullied, older people are dying alone, people sit in suffering. People are encouraged not to be real on social media and to put on a smile when they are suffering inside. We need more quality time with other humans, sitting by a fire, singing songs, making food, and building something where the whole family can participate. It’s in our DNA and we have moved too far away from this lifestyle.

Third, we have been divided politically. There is a lesson in here for all of us. To divide us only helps a handful of people at the top. We are stronger together, when we turn too far into one direction and are not centered, we actually lose what we are trying so hard to achieve and that is a balanced life. Try and stay neutral. Have your opinions but if you are firmly committed to just one path then that doesn’t help build a community and divided is how we will continue to feel.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

We are all spirit; animals are all spirit and most of know this as a core fact, but some people get uncomfortable because this is not something that has been taught in schools or in the USA today in any overt way. In some places like Nepal, for example, they are taught about these things in school. They are taught about energy, and chakras (aka energy centers.) Matter (body) and energy (chakras) are integrally related and accepted by science, but people get confused and this stops their progress. We also have the topic of religion and a lot of people get hung up on how they integrate the two. If this is your case, I would separate them as two different practices if you seem conflicted. Once we simply understand that this is a process of becoming more aware of on our energy, we can transform it into any direction we want it to go. If I were to ask you, “Is every child born with joy?” What would you say? “Yes, of course we were all born with joy and happiness.” If we were born with it, then it is in there inherently somewhere. We just need to find it and pull it up, into our space and do this on repeat. This is a major part of what I have been teaching at The Liberated Healer, which is to get people back to their joy and to release things that are no longer serving them.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

You have to be in present time to change or manifest anything you want or need in your life. Often people live in the past with things that have traumatized them and what that does is it calls more of the same energy to you. There is legitimate trauma that has to be transformed so I am not dispelling those emotions but there are ways to help you relieve the “emotional triggers” associated with those traumas through energy exchange. Then again, some people tend to live in the future with the energy of, “I’m going to live my best life when this happens…or that happens…” but are not living for today. I try to always mention the date out loud every day so I can put a positive intention of being present with today. I noticed when I don’t do this then the days start to blend together.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Always start with love. This is something I created to help us get through trying times and a book with the same title will be coming out soon. This idea is simple. We all have bad days or moments when we want to spout off and unleash our wrath on someone at home, work, or simply over a public forum for millions of other people to witness. This energy can actually bring a great deal of stress, sadness, and anxiety because once you let it out, you can bring it back in and you could get stuck in that energy all day long. So, try this the next time you get into this situation. Take a step back and start with the energy of love, being in a place of gratefulness for the all the people and things you have in your life. Just sit and be calm for a minute and walk away. Take a few deep breaths to where you can hear the breath coming in and out and try and notice the light in the breaths. If this is a person you know, think about their heart, their soul, and that they might be having a hard time and bring in compassion to them. Then, see if you can readjust how you approach them and come in a lot softer. If this is not someone you know, and they seem so far off on something that really gets you going, you can try to consider that maybe they are not as aware or conscious as you. They are not there yet and that is okay. This is what the term “free will” is as everyone has the choice to grow or not. Do you really want to bring your energy down for this reason. Is there a way you can do it coming from the perspective of love? Would it be that much easier to just walk about and go do something fun and exciting! Build tribes with people you resonate with. Being in a silo isn’t good for anyone, loneliness is literally the saddest word in our dictionary. We need to be more conscious and actively pull more people around us. Check in on people even if it’s for a moment. Tell people you are thinking about them. Everything changes. If you can recognize that one fast rule in life is that “everything changes” you can embrace it more, be in flow, have less resistance and resentments. Once you get used to making changes often and fast you become lighter and more in the energy of joy because change is exciting. You start to see everything as a new opportunity for new experiences and it doesn’t matter if you’re young or old. Remain as positive as possible and act on your highest passion and excitement, do the best you can without demanding insistencies and with no particular expectations on the outcome. If you can take the path of least resistance wherever you can. Belly laugh. The energy of laughter can break any bad energy and even if you have to fake it for a bit, do it! We teach just saying (ha-ha-ha) if you are so sad and working through something and then do it again and on repeat until real laughter shows up. Have you ever noticed that laughter is contagious? Do it and pass it on.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

For transparency reasons, I will just note here that I am not a trained physician, but this is from my personal experience in an effort to help those who need help.

The best thing you can give anyone is your time. That doesn’t mean you have to fix it for them. Just be there and listen and watch for subtle clues in any direction of how you can help.

Make sure you are not surrounding them with judgment or criticisms as sometimes people do this without knowing. What I am suggesting is to have keen awareness of your words and actions. Being in a dark place energetically feels really heavy, like you are actually stuck in a tunnel with a vacuum on your back sucking you further and further away from the top where the light and safety resides.

They have to come out when they are ready so just being consistent in sending a nice check-in text, sending funny quotes or pictures of good times is helpful. Write them a letter about how they have positively affected your life and keep that to your experiences.

Offer to send them a meal or just put it on their doorstep if they want to be alone.

Anytime you are around them remain positive and just being around you will raise their frequency so they can start to experience that light fluffy energy again.

Offer to take them for the day to the ocean or the mountains. Being in natures energy helps the body to release the heavy energy.

The meditation I teach is all about releasing fears, anxiety, and depression and calling back all your wonderful colors, seniority, and energy. If you can get them to do any meditation or breath exercises it will help.

Physical activity also help negative energetic influences to fall off, offer to walk around the block with them and if you have dogs they are great healers and will raise the energetic levels.

The Liberated Healer offers free meditations every Monday from 8:30–9:00am, please email us at [email protected] for a Zoom link.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When we meditate with others at the same time, we instantly rise up the frequency in our whole body including our homes, animals and the area around us by 10 times. How fantastic would it be if we had a large group of people that actually meditated together over a network at the same time just once a week. Not only would it be grounding ourselves and running our energy, but we would be connecting in a deep and meaningful way to our people. To find our way again. It’s time to go backwards to a time when we did things together (even over Zoom,) share more moments together. Let’s do it! I am ready to teach the meditation!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It’s just one single word and it says it all…OPRAH. As I look back at all the things that I expressed in this article, she reflects in every single one of them. She had to overcome so many things and you can see it in her eyes that she always starts with love. She’s one of those visionaries that even if I never meet her, I still know she has my back. That’s a special soul and we should all be grateful she showed up for all of us.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

All of my links are here — https://linktr.ee/gina_the_liberated_healer! I will be announcing where to find The Liberated Healer Podcast soon.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!