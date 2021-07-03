Gilbert Vara, Alex Cortez, and Joseph Rodriguez of ‘Love Again’: “Networking is everything”

Show up to your shows early and introduce yourself to everyone you never know who is there, this industry is all about who you know and who knows of you so get your face and name out there as much as possible.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gilbert Vara, Alex Cortez, and Joseph Rodriguez.

Love Again is an alternative/emo/rock band based out of Austin, Texas. The band consists of bassist Gilbert Vara, drummer Alex Cortez, and guitarist/vocalist Joseph Rodriguez. For Joseph this band will be some of the most personal music he has worked on. This is because the bands songs are his reflections on past situations and relationships which all people can relate to. Shortly after releasing their debut single “86” and being featured on Washed Up Emo’s “Your New Favorite Band” the band was signed to California based label Wiretap Records. Love again has been compared to bands such as Into It. Over It., Taking Back Sunday, The Get Up Kids, Armor for Sleep, and Hot Rod Circuit.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I moved around a lot all over Texas as a kid. I eventually gravitated towards music and found solace in playing drums and guitar. I would say most of my exposure to music happened at an early age living in Houston. From tejano to hip hop, I was interested in it all. Around the age of 10 an uncle of mine gave me a few rock albums. That exposure to modern rock music led me down the path I’m on now. -Alex

Growing up KISS was my favorite band and I owned a lot of their DVDs. As a kid I always watched the concerts they put on and I knew that being on a stage and putting on a show like them is what I wanted to do. — Gilbert

I grew up in South Texas and remember singing a lot of songs with my parents in the car whether it was tejano, oldies, or classic rock. When I was about 11 years old I started to get into rap, I specifically remember listening to Eminem and Dr. Dre a lot. Not too long after I discovered bands like Blink 182 and Green Day. That discovery opened up a whole new world for me and I was determined to learn how to play an instrument and create my own music. — Joe

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In my early twenties I had decided to give up on being in bands and became a music major. My second year as a music major was a really rough and discouraging time. During that time I met Alex and we started making music together for our first band. That was when I realized that I really wanted to pursue being in a band and creating my own music again. — Joe

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When Alex and I’s first band Inamorata was getting ready to record our first album we decided to go with this producer who did some really good work with the band Nominee in Austin. We looked up who the producer was and the band he was in. When we started to listen to his band’s music I heard a song that sounded familiar. That song was “Ready Fuels” by Anberlin. One of my best friends from my hometown had a burnt cd with random songs and “Ready Fuels” was one of them. We never knew the name of the song or who the band was, but we loved that song. — Joe

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started the band Joe wanted me to play bass. That’s why I’m playing bass in the “86” music video. I ended up trading one of my guitars for a bass only to find out I was needed on drums. -Alex

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We’re in the writing process of writing our debut album. We were a bit lax during the process of writing the EP, but on this album the approach is more meticulous. -Alex

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It is extremely important that the entertainment industry becomes more diverse because it could affect our culture in a positive way. Being able to experience something different that you can not experience firsthand is a great way to learn about something you don’t understand. It can also help us unlearn biases that we may have. I also think it is a great way for those of us who aren’t represented all that much to break down any insecurities that we may have about ourselves. — Joe

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Show up to your shows early and introduce yourself to everyone you never know who is there, this industry is all about who you know and who knows of you so get your face and name out there as much as possible. Pay the extra money to get the best quality you can. That includes promo photos, logos, music, music videos. Not everyone has your best interest when you first start out, keep your eyes open and know your worth. Ask around when someone you are unfamiliar with offers you a show. Last thing you want is to be doing business with a shady promoter that has no intent on paying you for your hard work. Networking is everything. Stay around and watch all the bands performing and make long lasting friendships with your local scene and touring bands coming in your area. If you are able to offer your place for a touring band to sleep at. Kind and genuine acts like that go a long way and you will be remembered. Have fun. We all want this to be a career but don’t take yourself too seriously especially just starting out you will lose your love and passion so fast. — Gilbert

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Sometimes you just need to take a step back, take some time off for yourself and do other things you love to remember why you love doing what you do. — Gilbert

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think what this world could benefit from would be more love, patience, and understanding. As humans we’re still far from mastering all of that, but as an optimist I believe we can and will be better. — Joe

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It may seem obvious, but I would have to thank my parents and show my gratitude for their support. They gave me my first drum set when I was 10 years old, and they were always cool with me making a lot of noise. Oh, and Ace Frehley because “Awk!” — Alex

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Growing up one of my friends’ dad would always tell us, “Things could always be worse” and although I believe everyone’s struggles are valid no matter how big or small, you should always appreciate what you have and not take anything for granted.

Another one is from a professor who shared what a colleague told him while he was expressing his frustrations about a thesis paper he was writing. What they told him was, “Just get the work done” and sometimes it really is that simple, you just have to buckle down and get the work done. — Joe

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to talk to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He is a hard worker, a very passionate and wise man. I would love to just get to talk to him and get advice from him about life. Plus I am a huge wrestling fan and I would love to talk to him about the wrestling business in general. — Gilbert

How can our readers follow you online?

@Loveagainmusic for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!