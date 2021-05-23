Gigi Robinson: “People will always be jealous of your success”

Speaking about mental health and self-confidence on my social media platforms, I quickly saw comments, likes and direct messages from hundreds of people. They typically encompass something along the lines of how they appreciated my vulnerability and openness in talking about struggles.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gigi, a USC Graduate and current Masters’s student whose passion is creating content to make a positive impact on as many young people as possible through imagery and videography. Gigi often speaks about the ways that she can expose false imagery in media, posing tips, behind the scenes of image-making, philanthropy, and advocacy work across her social media platforms (@itsgigirobinson), as a guest on several podcasts and other articles.

Gigi is the creator of a recent Instagram Live, IGTV series called “Everything You Need is Within’’ which you can view on her Instagram page @itsgigirobinson. Gigi has always been very passionate about debunking editing, posing, and lighting tactics often used in mainstream media to help others gain body confidence of their own. All in all, she has channeled adversity through art and digital content. Despite all of the physical and psychological comorbidities, Robinson has dedicated the past six years to become a master at creating with an impact.

In the past, Robinson has shared her experience living with and recovering from several different eating disorders in addition to her chronic illnesses, which she writes “is the reason why I have to speak about body image issues and stigmas even more”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Becoming an influencer was never something that I planned or aspired to be. I had always seen myself as a creator using a platform to grow my presence as an artist, creative director, and photographer. I have always been entranced with helping people build their self-confidence through photography, my first project that I made about it was when I was a junior in high school. It was a series of images that I created of women in my life and photoshopped them onto the cover of magazines… It was the TikTok Vogue trend before its time. Two years later in my freshman year of college, I produced a short film about what it means to be a supermodel; that anyone could be one as long as they had confidence. And here we are six years after my initial fascination, still talking about the same things. Except for this time, I factor in mental health and wellbeing when I expose popular trends, posing, and editing hacks.

When I transferred from the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC to the University of Southern California, I knew that I had to figure out a sustainable way to generate an income for myself that also fostered creativity. I found myself browsing the club fair on campus without finding anything…that was until my roommate came home and told me about this social media club called Reach that she had found and seemed like a great fit, for both of us. The club is a community of content creators, digital marketers, entrepreneurs, and artists that have an existing platform on social media where they share their work and focus on building strategies to make it a full-time gig. I decided that I would apply, so I went through the application process and I remember them asking a very distinct question: how can you showcase your talent through social media to create an impact? I remember my answer: I aspire to build an online community through storytelling and connection to my clients, whether that is a brand or a human.

Being a part of the club includes guest workshops from a variety of companies including Google, Facebook, Warner Bros & notable influencers from Yes Theory, Katja Glieson, Sky Cowens, and more. Since joining Reach in the founding class in the fall of 2017, I have served on e-board, grown my personal presence as an influencer, and shifted my focus from being exclusively about creating and curating visual images to making positive changes in the world through storytelling. Some of my colleagues include Alan Chikin Chow, Cosette Rinab, Markian Behnamou, Xavier Di Petta, and so many more incredible creators. Joining this club at USC is, quite frankly, the most prominent reason I am where I am today, amongst other things like hard work and self-development.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

The story of how what I am about to tell you happened comes from my purpose-driven motive in sharing positivity and making a change in the world with my platforms. While there are many incredible stories that I could share, my favorite and most interesting is that of how I ended up on one of the biggest billboards in Times Square, New York.

One day during the middle of November 2020, I remember getting a top-view TikTok ad, you know the one that pops up right when you enter the app? Anyhow, I saw that it was an ad from McDonald’s and thought, not another ad about fast food. To my surprise, it was about one of my favorite philanthropies, the Ronald McDonald House Charities. All you had to do was build a sorority-style symbol for the RMHC house and post it on TikTok, Instagram, or reels and McDonald’s would donate $100 in your name to the charity.

I thought, what a fabulous idea, they were pledging up to $100Million based on people doing this challenge. I figured, what’s space on my feed really worth? Could I get over myself and use my platform to actually make a difference for people who need the money? So that’s what I did, I created the video and posted it on my pages.

Within a few days, I got a follow up message from the McDonald’s TikTok account asking if they could use my video on a billboard in Times Square. It was as though the karmic universe was giving me a sign that I was doing something right; using my platform to make a positive impact on the world. So, the following week I got my gear ready and headed to Times Square to view the billboard and let me just say. WOW. It was a surreal feeling seeing myself up there knowing the impact that I made.

I encourage all creators to take selfless action when provided with an opportunity to make a bigger difference.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A rookie mistake that I have made is sending a pitch email to the wrong contact without changing the brand or contact name. It seems so minute, but sending an email without double-checking to see that you have titled the “Dear X” or “Subject Line” is a good way to NOT land a brand deal, job or even conversation with someone.

After I made this mistake a few times, I always make sure to triple check my emails, work, photos, captions and pretty much anything that I am publishing online or in print. I would implore everyone managing their own content to do this before they press send or post. I would also encourage all students applying to jobs to double-check their resumes and cover letters before sending applications in.

Last but not least, always send a thank-you note as a follow-up! You never know how much a kind note can change someone’s day.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I believe that you can either make a choice to grow or make an excuse as to why you won’t succeed. There are no other options. The best piece of advice that I have received is, it’s none of your business what other people think about you. I love this quote so much because pursuing a career in the influencer industry can be extremely toxic and numbing. Every single piece of content is open to public scrutiny and judgment by others.

Here is where you have the choice to either let other people’s opinions of you affect the way you live your life or you can state your purpose and stick to it. People frequently ask me, Gigi, how did you get so good at X or Y, and the answer is simply that I started. If you spend too much time focusing on failing, you will. The people who end up starting their idea often have to push through an initial failure to begin to see momentum. The question that I would ask anyone reading this, would be why do you want to start social media and are you willing to fail before you succeed.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

I started my journey at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2016 right after graduating from LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts. I already posted photographs and design work across my social media pages because I was a young BFA student. One of the first projects that I embarked on in my freshman year was titled I feel like a supermodel, where I produced my first short film about body image and the modeling industry. I had a philosophy of debunking standards through image-making far before I started sharing my opinions about it on social media.

Long story short, I ended up transferring to the University of Southern California to pursue my artistic career further while also implementing research into my work. During my sophomore year, I wrote an essay about Instagram Advertisements, it’s Impact on Self-Esteem and the sentiment words carry. As my interest in research and innovation continued, so did my passion to create with intention. Living in Los Angeles and attending USC where everyone looks like a sun-kissed barbie, made it easy to compare myself to others, which is why I began to formulate ways to speak about body image on my platforms. At the same time, I was experiencing a variety of issues around my chronic illness academically, professionally and socially. This led me to begin to share my story about chronic illness and body image as a way to heal. Knowing that creating art and curating my words about the struggles that I have been through could potentially help other people with issues of their own is what motivated me.

When I was sent home from USC at the beginning of the pandemic, I had to find something to do that would be fulfilling, be positive and be purposeful in my intentions on social media. I was home 24/7 but also with my entire family, under scrutiny for everything from my eating habits, to my exercise habits. I knew myself, I knew that stress can lead me to binging; I knew my body would change over the forthcoming months whether I liked it or not. So, I took to TikTok to begin posting content about my body and mental health since they go hand in hand. I knew that if one person was touched by the work that I was doing that it would be possible to make a difference in their life, in their mental health and in their body confidence journeys.

Now, that you have the backstory on how I have developed my content, I would love to dive into what I do today. It’s a given that social media and content consumption plays a large role in our mental health, but how do we really process it emotionally, technically and cognitively? This was the question I found myself thinking about with every piece of content I consumed; it led me down the rabbit hole of what is called Social Media Literacy. I have shifted all of my content from being superficial and purposeless to a fully purpose-driven, educational approach with SML in mind. Social Media is not going anywhere anytime soon which is why Social Media Literacy is something that we absolutely NEED to be teaching, especially to younger kids. Now, I share my thoughts, tools and tips about creating meaningful, purpose-driven art and writing for social media and educate students in high schools and universities around the country about social media. I have also been partnered with several notable nonprofits to continue this work further including Entertainment for Change, the World Food Programme and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

Speaking about mental health and self-confidence on my social media platforms, I quickly saw comments, likes and direct messages from hundreds of people. They typically encompass something along the lines of how they appreciated my vulnerability and openness in talking about struggles.

One of my best friends who is currently in the US Navy told me that she is constantly inspired by the way that I talk openly about mental health. She told me that publically explaining problems and ways to work through them made her feel less alone in her journey to healing and encouraged her to begin helping others through her channels. Hearing that from my best friend was something that ensures me every day, that I am doing something right with my platforms.

Was there a tipping point that made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

That said, I knew as a creator with a large platform that I had to do something to disrupt this industry. I started my journey of creating content about body image, mental health and chronic illness when I got home in March 2020. It took about six months to educate myself on what Social Media Literacy is and how to implement it into my work as an artist and influencer. I knew that there had to be more to content than just showcasing a product, or growing your following for the vanity of it.

In a lecture I gave to senior PR students at USC, I asked the question: “how many of you have seen a weight loss or dieting video on TikTok or Reels,” and out of 37 students, all of them said they had. Sadly, I was not shocked to get the same answers when I continued to give this lecture to high school students at Arts Connection and LaGuardia High School. As much of the world has been in isolation, there has been a dramatic increase in videos about weight loss, diets or ways to get a hot body which has led to a significant increase in disordered eating and eating disorders. It really made me think about how to shift content from one that glorifies being skinny, regardless of how we get there, to one of intention. I asked myself the question if people knew the negative repercussions their videos about transformative weight loss could have on younger people, would they still post it?

As an artist, as a speaker and as an influencer I knew that it was time to change something, so I didn’t waste any time. I developed a system that helps people understand their core values and intentions with their content. By applying this basic system to your business plan or personal brand, you can direct your purpose as a creator. Simply put, the content jargon is “Current Situation, Creation, Curation, Circulation, Community and Conversation” which represents the “Who, What, Where, When, Why and How” of your brand. These words are the most helpful in helping and essential to direct their content in a responsible way. In conclusion, I would just continue to encourage people to begin to acknowledge their flaws, educate themselves about ways to improve upon them and enact change.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I would love to see a federally mandated notice on all retouched or face-altering images (ex. Products with GMO). So many of the body image and mental health issues that we consume are from false imagery. If people are at the very least aware that an image has been retouched, perhaps it may help them consume more responsibly.

I would also love to work with the United Nations to implement a system that is similar to the Sustainable Development Goals but about consuming social media in a responsible way. I have lectured at my alma mater LaGuardia High School of Music Art and Performing Arts, Arts Connection, the University of Southern California, and more about the concept of Social Media Literacy in conjunction to being a content creator. If we have more education than we currently have around this topic, hopefully, we will be able to have more meaningful social media to consume.

Lastly, I hope that the entire magazine and publishing industry stops photoshopping and warping the bodies and faces of celebrities on the cover of images. Photography was invented and originally used as a way to capture one’s essence and beauty. Since, it has completely shifted to alter images to be, well… simply unattainable. While I am not sure of the reasoning behind smoothing parts of the body that are natural or taking away beauty marks, inherently, they make the person in the photo look more desirable; perfect. I am confident that a majority of photographers, creative directors, lighting assistants, and retouchers mean well, after all, they are simply creating images that will be marketed worldwide. The problem is that the people who are consuming the content either on social media, in print, or online may not intuitively know what went into creating it and compare themselves to them.

I would ultimately say that we need to encourage our uniqueness instead of expecting everyone to conform to a eurocentric complex of what beauty should be.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for social good?

There are so many amazing creators in the space of educating around body image, mental health, disability and allyship. Some of my absolute favorite creators in the body image space are Mik Zazon, Danae Mercer and Victoria Garrick. Disability creators I look up to are Julian Gavino, Tiffany Yu, Ashley Carnduff and Alex Dacy. Lastly, some of my favorite creators in the allyship space are Granny Coy Bundy, B Thompson and Erica Buddington. Again, I could make this list 20 pages long, but these are my absolute must follows!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

One. You will always be young to someone who is older than you so DO NOT let that get in the way of you chasing your dreams.I was 12 when I first picked up a camera but didn’t start to take it seriously until I was in high school. I created a customized website to showcase my images and began advertising headshots and family sessions in my apartment building’s laundry room. Soon after I started shooting, and to my surprise people LOVED the work I was doing. At the time I was not charging a significant amount of money, after all, how much could a 16-year-old really charge for headshots? I spent the following years between 16 and graduating high school, struggling to place worth on my work based on monetary compensation. I knew that my talent and service was worth it, but perhaps the block that I had, really had to do with my self-worth and not what others would pay me. Long story short, after I built my confidence there I decided that I would state my prices and if people didn’t value my work, that I would not lower my value for them. So be firm and confident, you got this and you are worth it!

Two. Hone your craft, be humble, happy and well adjusted. One of the best things that you can do when starting out is having a commitment to learning. My dad always told me to hone your craft, always learn something new about your industry every day. While an element of building your skill sets is from learning, uniqueness comes from your individual talent. It is amazing to be knowledgeable and credible in the industry that you work in; you can be gifted at something, but until you can holistically understand the craft, you can not be a master. When you begin to see success or people compliment you, take the compliments but do not get cocky; stay kind and happy. People love, happy, well adjusted people. I still do this in my everyday practice and I attribute a large amount of my success to it.

Three. Friends will show their true colors…fairweather friends and losing friends is a lot more common than you may think. Well, this is like that random summer storm you get caught in on a picnic in the park — it comes and it goes, and you forget about it. Regardless of the stage of life you’re in, you may have already experienced the loss of a friend, and if you haven’t, it’s, fortunately, more common than you think. The loss of a friend is one of the most difficult things I think you can go through, in part because you experienced so many memories together, and also because you may have thought that person would be there for you through thick and thin. I do think it’s important to acknowledge that not everyone comes out of high school or college with a group of best friends, but rather a handful of diamonds in the rough. There is so much more to discuss on this topic, but on that note, befriend yourself and become your own best friend. Every day, if you stare in the mirror and give yourself positive affirmations, even when things get hard, you at the very least have yourself.

Four. People will always be jealous of your success. When I first began shooting (photos), I began entering my art into competitions and seeing a lot of success. If you are someone that is constantly chasing your dreams, sometimes it can make other people insecure. By no means does that mean stop what you are doing. I like to think of life as a buffet, sometimes people are going to like the work that you are doing and other times they may not like it at all. You can not please everyone, so keep shining and working on the work that you set your eyes on. You’ve probably heard that “it’s a lonely ride to the top,”… I say, “keep going, do not lose focus, pause if you must, but do not ever stop,”.

Five. Do not listen to anyone you wouldn’t want to trade lives with. Since building a career out of sharing my life on platforms I would just take a moment to say that it can be exhausting looking and comparing your life to others. Find time to evaluate the things you believe in and want out of this lifetime. Find people who have a life that you admire, and see what they have to say about struggles and persistence. Find the things that you can take and apply to your life to achieve your own success. Ask yourself, would you listen to a random person on the internet who says something negative over advice from someone who has been through what you want to achieve already? Don’t fall into it, choose who you surround yourself wisely and be careful with the advice you accept into your life.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since social media is at the forefront of the future, the movement must be focused on disrupting the existing toxicity and misinformation spread on it. If we can change the way that we think about the problems we face and how they are portrayed on social media, I believe it would be possible to begin to create better mental health for Millenials, GenZ and, for posterity.

While I can not put my finger on a movement title, I know it would have to do with educating and creating action around using social media in a responsible way, as mentioned above. By having difficult conversations about body image, mental health, chronic illness and more, we can inspire other people to find comfort in sharing their own stories. I intend on using storytelling to connect with people through images, videos, podcasts and writing to showcase examples of steps I would provide to learn about the subject of social media literacy further. And I hope that one day, we collectively could shift our perspectives from being ego-driven to one that is more community-driven.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everything You Need Is Within. This quote has always been relevant to me because it helps me get through a majority of my worst days. Typically, I have heard a similar quote — all you need is within you now — that my dad used to say to me. As I evolved, the quote evolved with me into Everything You Need Is Within and I wanted to apply it to my own personal brand. I think of this quote frequently and I wanted to bring it to another context.

I did this through the form of my IGTV Show so that it could be shared with as many people as possible. I hope that by watching other people sharing their stories, that they will be able to find confidence from within their experience. I believe that your aura is a reflection of inner work and actions, thus everything you emit comes from within. I recently launched an Instagram TV show called Everything You Need is Within where I invite influencers, entrepreneurs, and activists to have unfiltered conversations about struggle and success. The goal of this series is to inspire others to continuously work through their problems to build their confidence.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Michelle Obama. Not only am I obsessed with the work that Michelle has done for our country and its youth, but I am obsessed with her work ethic. It would be an absolute dream to have a conversation with her about the future of social media education for youth, collegiates and parents. I have always admired the work that she has done and continues to do for youth education, aspire to be as well-spoken as her and of course, I could only dream of making an impact as profound as hers.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To connect with Gigi you can email her or reach her through IG Dm.

Instagram page @itsgigirobinson

Social media platforms (@itsgigirobinson)

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!