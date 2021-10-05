Gigi Hozimah of Look At The Wall Productions: “I wish someone told me that being a filmmaker is the most beautiful career a person could pursue”

I wish someone told me that being a filmmaker is the most beautiful career a person could pursue. I know this now, but I wish I had realized it sooner. I wish someone told me that if I want to make art that I would have to be very patient, and I lack patience most of the time. It is a skill I have learned as my career has grown. Before I started, I wish someone would have told me to go with the flow and that I can’t be perfect. Filmmaking is a craft that you work on, and our flaws make us who we are and our art. Next, I wish someone would have told me just to go for it because I have had to self-motivate a lot. Lastly, I wish someone told me not to cast your own husband in your first film because you will have to see him over and over again if you get divorced. Luckily in my case, it wasn’t that bad.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gigi Hozimah.

Gigi Hozimah was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia and is a film director. Her most notable work is “He Belongs To Us.” Born into a large family and the youngest of 10 siblings, Hozimah lost both parents while still a teenager. However, she was allowed to study film abroad in England on the condition her oldest brother accompany her — neither of them speaking English at that time. Afterward, and with support from her sister, Hozimah graduated with a Bachelor’s in Television and Video Production from Southhampton University and then continued her studies at Kingston University, earning her Master’s in Filmmaking.

Studying in England was a strain on her, and she struggled financially until landing her first job as an on-screen TV presenter for Al Alamia TV in London. Although comfortable in front of the camera, her passion for writing/directing led her to eventually move to New York City to pursue her filmmaking career. There, she co-founded Look At The Wall Productions, named for a wall in her studio apartment adorned with movie posters where she drew her artistic inspiration.

Her feature film debut, “He Belongs To Us,” was released to a warm reception in 2019. One critic described her as “One of a kind of her generation…the first Saudi film director to make an arthouse horror film.” Her sophomore feature, “That Abandoned Place,” which also garnered several positive reviews among film circles, is planned to be released in Fall 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Growing up, my Dad was a successful businessman and landowner. At the same time, my mom would stay at home and take care of my nine other siblings and me. My mom was someone that I really admired growing up.

My mother taught me how to deal with strong personalities, especially after my father’s passing. On holidays like Eid, she would have us at a large table like in a classroom, and she was the headmistress. She really knew how to keep my brothers in line.

My siblings had a very strict upbringing due to my father’s standards when I was growing up. However, my mom gave me a lot of creative freedom and freedom to express myself. This was uncommon in the culture that I was raised in. She gave me a haircut like Michael Jackson. Of course, I got suspended for it. That’s who she was. We would watch movies like “Rambo” and “Evil Dead” or even shows like WWF wrestling. I didn’t feel any different from what I wanted from my cultural standards till I was 13 and had to wear a hijab. Meanwhile, at school, I’m getting disciplined for drawing human figures in my art class and being told it’s not appropriate to draw. In my very conservative cultural upbringing, I never felt I truly fit in. I always wanted to be an artist or a belly dancer, unheard of for a little girl in my country. Now things have changed for young women in Saudi Arabia, which is something I am very glad for, but growing up there in the 80s it was hard for a girl to be a rebel.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

A pivotal moment in my upbringing occurred one night in August 1999, when I left for a school party and told my mother goodbye, not knowing she would die of a sudden heart attack only hours later. My mom always encouraged my creative impulses and knew how much it meant for me to study abroad so that I might actually one day be able to pursue them. Although she had given me this blessing, for a young woman from a conservative country and a somewhat conservative household to leave the country for this purpose was something unthinkable in my society.

In fact, I think the only reason my eldest brother eventually allowed me to travel and study abroad was that it was my mother’s dying wish. Three years after my mother’s death, the two of us finally left for Bournemouth, England and neither he nor I spoke a word of English when we arrived. In fact, it took me a few years to learn English well enough to pass the entrance exam for my university as an international transfer student. During that time, it was a struggle for my family and me. However, my mother’s influence got me through the struggle and motivated me to pursue my dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

To be honest, I have a few very intriguing stories that I do not think are suitable for publication. However, one story I can tell is how I sold my wedding dress and wedding ring to fund my latest feature, “That Abandoned Place,” a movie I wrote while going through a difficult separation and ultimately a divorce. Ironically, I ended up producing the movie with my ex-husband. In one scene, the lead actress wears my second wedding dress (one I didn’t sell). Isn’t that funny?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Unfortunately, one time I allowed an actor to have her pet cat on the set. Although I can laugh about it now, the cat got loose because it was scared and our entire shoot was suspended. We lost 2 days of a 10-day shoot looking for that cat. I’ve learned that if you’re going to have animals on set, even pets, it’s important to set guidelines and rules so these kinds of things don’t happen and everyone — even our beloved animals are safe.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

After being in England for two years, I wanted to return to Saudi Arabia for a summer break from my English classes. I assumed that I would be able to return to England and finish the certifications necessary for university. Sadly, I faced a lot of resistance from my oldest brother, my male guardian. In returning to England, he had made it very difficult for me to do so financially, being the sole controller of our inheritance. My sister in defiance of our brother sold a lot of her jewelry so that I could go back. Once I returned, I had money to cover only three days’ worth of accommodation, but it was enough for me to get by and come up with a plan. My sister has always supported me, and this is just one example.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Yes — don’t do it. If you are afraid of failure, filmmaking is not for you. To be a true filmmaker is like a Catholic marriage commitment, and it comes above everything and anything — including your financial security, your relationships, your children. Don’t be fearful and just go for it.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

My passion for cinema has always inspired me, especially when I feel down or experience self-doubt. On days where I tell myself to leave filmmaking and just pursue a nine to five job, I will put on a Bergman film or a Jim Jarmusch interview, and I remind myself what these successful filmmakers went through to get to where they are. That reignites my desire to keep moving forward. As far as changes go, I would like to see fewer businesspeople and more artists in this industry.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am preparing for the premiere of “That Abandoned Place” this fall, which was selected for NewFilmmakers NY Film Festival. I’m also organizing several screenings in both New York City and Philadelphia. As for future projects, I’m going to keep those confidential. I’m superstitious when it comes to that — I like to be quiet until things happen.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

I understand why you’re asking this question. But what’s far more important is that act. If you are in a position to uplift and create spaces for diverse voices — then do it. And support filmmakers and films with diverse perspectives with your dollars. Act; not ask.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me that being a filmmaker is the most beautiful career a person could pursue. I know this now, but I wish I had realized it sooner. I wish someone told me that if I want to make art that I would have to be very patient, and I lack patience most of the time. It is a skill I have learned as my career has grown. Before I started, I wish someone would have told me to go with the flow and that I can’t be perfect. Filmmaking is a craft that you work on, and our flaws make us who we are and our art. Next, I wish someone would have told me just to go for it because I have had to self-motivate a lot. Lastly, I wish someone told me not to cast your own husband in your first film because you will have to see him over and over again if you get divorced. Luckily in my case, it wasn’t that bad.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

To live in the moment and not worry about circumstances out of your control. I also practice meditating, which helps me get in touch with myself and my surroundings.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Amor fati — love of fate. What is meant to be is meant to be.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Charity — being more giving and kind. If we could all be more charitable and take care of one another, more people would be okay. I am also a strong advocate of vaccination.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Jim Jarmusch. He is without a doubt the master of independent American cinema, so just chatting with him would be a huge source of knowledge and wealth for me. Lunch is not necessary, Coffee and Cigarettes would work fine.

