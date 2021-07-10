Gigi Harding of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Canada: “We should create more mentoring programs that focus on helping women”

For me, I think women should become founders because it provides them with the ability to own their own destiny. Women should believe in themselves and become founders because at the end of the day, you’ll have built something from scratch that’s all yours.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gigi Harding.

Gigi Harding was born with business in her blood as a fourth generation business owner. She began her career in franchising in 1988, ultimately becoming CEO of Kwik Kopy Printing before bringing Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa to Canada in 2008, where she served as President. Harding is currently a member of Hand & Stone’s board of advisors and mentors young entrepreneurs throughout Canada through programs like Futurpreneur.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always wanted to pursue a career in business. My dad told me that when I was three years old, I jumped in his chair and said that I wanted to run a company when I was older. It’s not surprising though; my family has been in business for years. I’m a fourth generation business owner, so you could say it’s in my blood. My father owned a printing display business and decided to pursue a franchise concept called Kwik Kopy Printing and bring it to Canada. I went on to become the CEO of KKP for 29 years. My brother and I saw the success of bringing a new franchise concept into the market and started researching other brands we could introduce. That’s when we found Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, where I became the President of Hand & Stone Canada. I’m also on the Board of Directors.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Throughout my career, I’ve learned a lot and have been able to try new things. The most interesting thing that’s happened to me throughout my career has been connecting and getting to know so many different people and what motivates each one. Everybody has a different story and their own reasons for getting into business. I’ve been fortunate enough to mentor many people in different aspects of different businesses. With my own businesses, I’ve been able to play a lot of different roles. No two days are the same. I’ve been able to take on roles in marketing, legal, sales, administration and finance.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the beginning of my career, I was doing franchise support sales training and educating people on what the business was offering. I was walking down the hallway of a commercial office tower and happened to look down to see that I was wearing two different shoes. Not only were they different colors, but they were different heights. I was wondering why I felt so off balance and off my game that day — there was a reason for it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father was an amazing role model, both in life and in business. I saw how he was able to motivate and encourage those around him and I really admired him for that. He was a strong supporter of women in business and a lot of what I’ve learned about business was from him.

I’ve also been lucky to be a part of different business associations where many people have helped guide me through making tough strategic decisions. I also worked with a business consultant who spent a lot of time helping me work through a format that I used when bringing Hand & Stone into Canada.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book that’s made a significant impact on me is “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap…and Others Don’t.” It’s all about not accepting mediocrity and creating a culture around your company in which the customers become advertisers for you.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I really love mentoring young entrepreneurs. I’ve been lucky to have the opportunity to mentor others through various business organizations like Futurpreneur, which allows me to share my experiences with young professionals just starting out in their careers and try to help them like my father helped me. It’s so great to see how excited new entrepreneurs and the next generation are to gain knowledge through mentorship. There are basic business concepts that seem like second nature to me that are completely new to them, and it has been a joy and positive experience sharing with them.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think that it’s part confidence, part lack of knowledge and available time that’s stopping women from founding companies. Generally, women are caregivers in their families, whether it’s caring for elderly family members or children. There are only 24 hours in a day, and many people — men included — can’t handle everything. We all have so many balls in the air between family, social life, maintaining our health and businesses. Keeping everything afloat takes a pretty significant effort. A lot of women consider creating a company, but don’t think they can handle it or don’t have enough confidence in their ideas to pursue them. I also think that women don’t see a clear roadmap for handling it all and that deters them.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

At Hand & Stone, we offer women and men a proven business model that’s successful. We work with incredible women, and in Canada, we can say that about 45% of our franchises are run by women. It’s very exciting to be able to say that number. We help a wide range of women that have busy lives and are still successfully running their businesses. I help provide encouragement and guidance. Helping people get into business and controlling their own destiny is what franchising is all about.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

For me, I think women should become founders because it provides them with the ability to own their own destiny. Women should believe in themselves and become founders because at the end of the day, you’ll have built something from scratch that’s all yours. Yes, there are quite a few hours you’ll have to put in during the beginning, but you finally get to a point where you’ll be able to delegate. Speaking as a business owner myself, this is so much better than a 9 to 5 job. It’s all about doing what you love.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? Harding: Absolutely. Here are the 5 things that should be done to help empower more women:

There should be increased outreach to and outlets for women who want to start a company. There should be increased funding available for women owned businesses through government programs. Education should be more widely available for women that covers all aspects of running a successful business. This education should include financing, legal and government requirements that are associated with owning a business. We should create more mentoring programs that focus on helping women. They should be run by successful entrepreneurs to share their tips and guidance. Along with mentoring programs, we should also increase the number of seminars that are available for women, especially in the franchise industry.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One thing that interests me right now is helping less privileged young adults pursue their entrepreneurial interests. I want to help people achieve their self motivated destiny and gain the confidence that can change their life. It would be awesome to help kids improve their situation and ultimately their lives for the better.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a meal with Cheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook. She just recently launched a new platform that’s dedicated to helping women achieve their business goals. I’d love to learn more about it.

