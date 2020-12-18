Gift Ideas that Encourage Self Care and Resilience

2020 has been a year filled with change and challenges, requiring everyone to mine the depths of remaining energy reserves to keep moving forward. Understandably, many are entering the Holiday season depleted, in need of replenishment and restoration. As the season of giving is upon us, gifts for yourself or a loved one that help relax, rejuvenate and build resilience will surely be among the highlights of the year.

Relax

Days at the spa may be more of a dream than a reality these days, however, it has never been easier to bring the spa experience home. Fill up the tub, dim the lights and let the relaxing commence.

L’occitane Bath Quatro sets the mood with four bath enhancing products designed to elevate the senses and settle the body. Relaxation made easy. Sighing encouraged.

Himalayan salt treatment rooms have gained popularity for their beneficial effects on air purity, breathing, and inflammation. Salt lamps bring these benefits to you at home without the high price tag or having to venture past your front door.

This vegan, fragrance free skincare routine from Honest Company removes impurities while calming your skin. The process of going through the four-step regimen is an act of self-care in and of itself.

Rejuvenate

As we are spending so much time at home, 2020 has become the year of the sweat suit. This Lou & Grey velour duo is comfortable, cozy, and withstands the laundry cycle.

A hot mug of mulled cider is the perfect end to a long day. Williams-Sonoma’s gift set makes curling up by the fire irresistible.

With all that 2020 has thrown our way, it is easy to forget that for which we are grateful. Those Regularly expressing gratitude has wellness benefits including increased happiness, reduced worry, better sleep, and more energy. This gratitude journal guides users through a short, daily exercise of gratitude.

Resilience

With more than 50 million members and over 700,000 5-star reviews, the Calm app is designed to improve sleep, practice mindfulness and increase relaxation. A one year subscription to the Calm app is $69.99 and the gift that keeps on giving.

Grit is a display of courage and resolve, something we all have demonstrated at one point or another during this challenging year. This beautiful pearl necklace reminds the recipient of their strength of character and glorious resilience.

For those parenting a school aged child in 2020, this book is truly a gift. Written by a clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and resilience, it helps parents frame challenging conversations and build resilience in their kids. The nine resilience building coping strategies offered at the end of the book are appropriate for kids of all ages and are even useful for parents.