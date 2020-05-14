Gianna Miceli: “It’s going to cost way more than you can imagine to get noticed”

If I had to start over, I would have become bold much sooner. When you love what you do, it’s easy to be bold. People want help. People want to have their problems solved. It’s easy to reach VIP’s and influencers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thank you for having me.

But the Universe had other plans for me. My parents moved us from the city to where the corn grows in Illinois, and I absolutely hated it and I left home at 16 to go back to the big city. I always dreamed of living in NYC, and seeing the world. My freedom is my religion.

I dabbled in the modeling world in my 20’s, but never making it into a real career so bartending in the finest places and working as a trade show model gave me an education I never could have obtained in college. I think everyone should wait tables in their life. It really teaches you how to talk to anyone and gives you an education into dealing with the public no book could ever teach you.

At 34, I moved to NYC. I became a very well known private hair stylist to the high powered NYC women and was inspired by them to become even more of an entrepreneur and I desired seven figure income, but how would I do that?

Doing women’s hair gave me insight into their psyche & lives that I never ever would have been exposed to without this very intimate career I had. Two hours in my beauty chair every ten weeks created lasting relationships I never experienced with women before.

So while I had these women as clients for years, we all grew older together, and we all started discussing how our bodies were changing. We were gaining weight, getting tired, and having anxiety for reasons we didn’t know but discussed like gossip girls.

It was the menopause club. While they were going to doctors, it just didn’t make any sense to me that I needed external assistance for what is a totally natural life progression.

It was impossible to lose the weight, but what was more critical was that I was so tired I could barely get out of bed, so this was affecting my ability to work and my income.

That gave me huge anxiety and this became the only focus of my life. I lost a relationship over it, as many women do. I was moody and miserable and I’m sure no fun to live with and I didn’t care about anything but fixing this problem and getting my life back to normal.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

After four years and 18,000 dollars spent on doctors and diets, I finally solved this problem using only food and supplements and I wanted to tell the world, so I started talking about it in Facebook groups and I was met with the most vicious anger from women telling me to shut up and for some reason, I just saw the number of miserable women who needed me and became consumed with figuring out how to get this information to them.

And then Facebook must have been reading my mind because one day as I was putting makeup on, a webinar came into my feed and this guy was saying exactly what I needed to hear, and I learned about the online coaching model and membership sites and I began a new obsession: putting this out to the public in a way that made it appealing.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

We live in a new world now where all you have to do is solve a problem that a lot of people have, and you can make a business out of it, even it it’s just selling an Ebook or PDF.

People want and expect and instantaneous solution and if you can deliver it to them, take their pain from point A to B quickly, you have a business.

I became obsessed following the top marketing coaches. James Wedmore & Russell Brunson, and many others. I also spent a lot of money making mistakes. You have to find someone successful to model after and it may cost money too, but you have to try and believe in yourself so much that you can help people.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I’d have to ask them why. It’s cliche, but everything is about your why. If they don’t want to do it for a living, they either don’t believe in themselves or don’t have a good enough “why” yet.

When I help women, it’s about so much more than losing weight. When a woman, especially a married one, has a complete change about her self image and confidence, I’ve changed an entire family and marriage in many cases.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

So true! I hate doing the marketing. I hate posting. I hate ads. I hate analyzing, but I have to do it. But I love when I hear from my clients and they’re happy, excited, and crying about how I’ve changed their lives. I will forget all the time I’ve spent on the computer when I get those calls & texts.

It’s easy for me to keep it fresh because I enjoy sharing the information so much. I’m a total physiology nerd now which is funny because I got caught cheating on the bone test in high school.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I enjoy being able to own my time so much that I could never go back to a world in which I have to be at work at a certain time, or have to answer or explain myself to a boss.

The downsides are that in the beginning, you will have to work 16 hour days until you succeed or unless you get lucky. It’s hard work to be seen in the busy online space today and you have to keep yourself fresh and updated constantly.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I haven’t had a real job since 1999 so this question doesn’t apply to me.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

LOL! Oh my gosh no! Russell Brunson says the key to success is the hook, the story, and the offer and if you’re not making money, one of those is off, so you analyze and keep changing and trying until it works.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The coach I mentioned earlier, who came to me on a webinar, well he charged 10,000 dollars to work with him and I didn’t want to spend the money. So I researched how he executed his business step by step to the point that I spent hours transcribing his webinar word for word and then tailoring it to my offer. It took me four months to do this. And I didn’t make any sales, and ended up paying him the 10,000 dollars anyway.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

Russell Brunson and James Wedmore. I’ve watched them grow from selling 7 dollar PDF’s to becoming eight figure enterprises. You just keep going. I have a vehicle that it can happen for me too. When you have an online digital product there’s practically no limit to the amount of sales you can make and people you can help.

The way I’m set up, a thousand women a day can join my membership and it’s all automated and executed in a group app.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I help women see that they have something of value for the world. Like we discussed in the first question, people have no idea that any problem that you solve can become a business.

I’d like to work with Dress For Success charity but have not taken the plunge yet and because of this question, I just filled out the volunteer form.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s going to cost way more than you can imagine to get noticed. You will need a logo, courses to learn how to do things like style videos, buy ads, pay coaches, and photo-shoots. Your first hater will be jarring. The first woman who wrote a nasty comment on my Facebook ad set me off. I did a Sherlock Holmes on her on Google and found her resume online and called her. I said, “This is Gianna Miceli. You wrote a nasty comment on my Facebook ad and I was wondering why?” She was in shock, but ended up saying that if she looked as good as I did in shorts, she wouldn’t have written it. Internet money is an addiction. When you wake up to emails saying you made money in your sleep it’s intoxicating. Helping people be happy and find confidence is addicting as well. More so than the money, is when a fellow human being is grateful that my knowledge changed their life. If I had to start over, I would have become bold much sooner. When you love what you do, it’s easy to be bold. People want help. People want to have their problems solved. It’s easy to reach VIP’s and influencers.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Well it’s not “if”. I’m doing it. I created what I think is the most amazing and easy cure for menopause for women. They are suffering so needlessly and going to doctors not only wasting time and money, but being prescribed meds that will enslave them for the rest of their lives. It’s a shame.

I have an online program that they can just go to and BOOM! Their problem is 99% solved.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Steve Jobs….“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.”

There was no way I could have ever ever ever known or dreamed that I would be in the place I am. If I never left home early. If I never moved to Vegas. If my boyfriend never killed himself. If I never moved to NYC. If if if…I’ve reached an age and time that if something is too difficult, I move on. It’s not meant to be. I am sure that something bigger and better is on the way.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oh yes!! I want Alex Rodriguez & JLo to partner in my business! Jennifer Lopez is the most fabulous and sexy 50 year old on the planet and I think a collaboration with them would be so amazing. He invests in wellness companies. He’s the top of my list of Shark investors.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.