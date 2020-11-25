Gianna Miceli: “A pill for an ill”

When you’re over 40, get labs to check your nutritional deficiencies. You’ll be shocked at what you find. You’re not medically defective. You’re over fed and under nourished.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gianna Miceli.

Gianna Miceli is an outspoken champion for women’s health, transforming the stigma attached to menopausal women from fat & frumpy to sexy & fabulous with her revolutionary message that women over 40 are not medically defective — they are eating themselves to it and they can eat their way out.

She is abolishing the paradigm that is brainwashing women to believe that a post menopause life will include a plethora of prescriptions and never feeling sexy in their own skin again.

Fans of her book, “Why American Women Are So Fat, Sick, Tired, & Angry” say “This book helped me see that there is an easy solution that doesn’t require a prescription”.

She calls herself a “Menopause Detective” because she gets to the root cause of women’s menopause misery instead of just taking meds to cover the symptoms.

Gianna has been in the beauty business for over 20 years and is a certified holistic detoxing health coach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

When I was 40, I was pretty happy with how I looked, but by the time I was almost 42, I was so tired I could barely get out of bed, and I had put on 40 ugly, debilitating pounds.

I saw many doctors to figure out what was going on and every one of them had different answers which means they had no answers.

My parents were both obese and my father had Type 2 diabetes, two liver transplants, and kidney failure, and I had anxiety that I was heading down the same path and there was nothing I could do about it.

I was so afraid to gain another pound.

Every single day my mind was worried about this because obviously, I had to eat. What the hell was I supposed to eat to keep from getting even fatter?

I had no one else who could or would take care of me financially so I absolutely had to figure out how to turn this around.

My life and income depended on it. I was trapped into a corner and I felt scared and alone.

Finally when I was 45, a woman came into my life and in the most random conversation, she spoke to me about eating in a way that made my liver & hormones work optimally.

I had never heard these ideas before, before but she said it would get the weight off me and give me my energy back.

That same day I threw away the food I had in my refrigerator that she told me to, and bought the delicious foods she told me to eat.

In a week I lost 7 pounds, and in two weeks I cleared chronic acne I had for nine years.

I was hooked and felt so amazing!!

I had so much energy I actually wanted to go for long walks.

OMG for the first time in four years I had hope that my future was going to be ok!

I was led down a road that would ensconce me into studying physiology, hormones, menopause, gut health, and food for the next 10 years and write two books, and I put it all together in an easy, online delivery system for you.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing that happened to me since I created this very unusual niche business is that I have a thirst for information on the physiology of the body like I never had before in my life.

I never cared about biology in school but almost every single night I am reading books, watching videos, or listening to podcasts listening to lifestyle doctors share how they are helping people the same way I am.

What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When people ask me what my qualifications are, I respond, “the same as Tony Robbins”. I have a degree in results!

I can be a researcher and knowledge gatherer, and no one would ever be injured by detoxing their body and assessing their nutrient deficiencies via lab tests, then plugging the holes to optimal health.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting was about marketing. I know I solve a huge problem that over 30 million women have. How do I bring that to the market? It has not been easy.

My biggest hurdle is deprogramming women who are on autopilot that a symptom requires a doctor’s prescription to fix what ails them. It’s only a band-aid, and that’s only a maybe. There is no guarantee that a med will cure what ails you.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes! I learned that the whole medical system is set up to be “a pill for an ill”! That every single patient that walks into a doctor’s office will leave with a prescription every single time. It’s a set up!

Unless a doctor very specifically is trained in and desires to look for the root cause in nutritional deficiencies, that will be their protocol.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There is no particular person who has helped me. It just is what it is. Most people think what I do is wacky. The don’t see it as a business model.

It’s through the sheer belief in myself and the problem I solve, that I’m still here today.

If I have to attribute my success to anyone, it would be all my clients who had success and who’s lives were changed that helped grow this business.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Part of my motivation, is that 90% of my interactions with medical professionals were negative. They’re barely interested. They spend five minutes with you. They never look you in the eye. They churn and burn the waiting room and the insurance barely pays for anything.

What I’m doing is instilling in women, the ability to check themselves way ahead of time for chronic illness, and stop it in its tracks before they would even think about seeing a doctor.

As I make the woman of the house feel and look better about herself, I’ve not only changed a woman, I’ve changed a family, a marriage, and a home.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

My top five lifestyle tweaks are:

1. Remove all artificial stimulation from your body and watch the magic happen and yes that means coffee.

Coffee doesn’t give you energy, coffee gives you the ILLUSION of energy and then you use sugar, fake sugar, and fancy creams in it, and that sends your body into insulin spikes all day and none of that is helpful to hormone balance let alone any weight loss.

Yes coffee has benefits but not right now, not for perimenopausal women.

Try it for 30 days and get back to me. You can always go back to your bad habits but I know you will see changes like less anxiety, better sleep, and weight loss. Change those two things, and watch your body get healthier.

I have a five minute video explaining how coffee contributes to the excessive hysterectomy industry in the USA. Yes it’s an industry.

Women have fibroids on their lady parts and sure a hysterectomy will get rid of them but the it also gets rid of their lady parts, instead of looking at why they got the fibroids in the first place!

Coffee affects adrenal output, which is a domino affect with the thyroid and uterine lining which builds up when the systems aren’t working right, which leads to fibroids.

I saw three endocrinologists who had no answers for me!

I have no idea what these people do!

2. We eat way too much. Turn off the food channel. We don’t need three meals a day and two snacks. We fare much better with two good meals. If you need snacks, you didn’t feed yourself well enough in your two meals.

3. Nobody wants to exercise, but we need to be outdoors getting vitamin D. Walk. Ride a bike. Rollerskate. Do something outside.

A great book just came out by Dr. John Jaquish, “Weight Lifting Is A Waste Of Time”. We all have gym memberships but we’re not getting healthier and like .01% of people in the gym look like people who go to the gym.

If natural exercise like walking, biking, or sports isn’t a part of our culture, you’re in for a very unpleasant middle age & senior citizen life.

4. When you’re over 40, get labs to check your nutritional deficiencies. You’ll be shocked at what you find. You’re not medically defective. You’re over fed and under nourished.

While I’m not a fan of going to doctors, I’m a fan of checking “under our hoods”, as in checking our metabolic process to see how they’re working, like our blood pressure, resting pulse, urine & saliva PH, and temperatures. This is a plethora of information about how our bodies are holding up or not and we can make menu & supplement changes long before an illness shows up.

5. We are the fattest developed nation on the planet and our children and even our dogs are the fattest they’ve ever been in the history of the world.

It’s a problem. Show me a fat kid and I’ll show you their fat parent.

I don’t know how this is so overlooked but it is. One must become conscious instead of unconscious in their eating. We’re literally shortening the life span of our children.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most people…wow….well let’s say if I could wave a magic wand….I’d love to get rid of smoking on the entire planet. And I’d get rid of soda. Start with those two and you could probably eliminate 50% of medical problems.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Five things I wish someone told me before I started:

1. Go on video immediately with your message and do it daily. Video is the best way to convey the essence of yourself to find your tribe.

2. Be totally myself! Instead of copying those that are at different levels than you, just be YOU. Even Gary Vanyerchuck said once….”I didn’t know I was going to become Gary Vee.”

3. Pay others to do what you don’t want to do and do it soon. Hire VA’s when possible. It makes a huge difference.

4. You’re nobody until you have a “hater”. You will have nasty haters if your message is powerful and especially if it goes against the grain.

5. The learning will never end. You’ll never be finished with marketing. Nothing about your business will ever end. It’s always evolving.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health for me!

My Mission:

Is to end the medical enslavement of women.

One in four women in the USA is on antidepressants.

One in eight women will have an autoimmune disorder.

One in eight women will have a thyroid disorder.

30% of adult women will have diabetes in their lifetime.

They are not medically defective. They are eating their way into 99% of these and can eat their way back out. How fun is that!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My focus is mostly in growing Instagram @MsGiannaMiceli and my five star rated podcast which is everywhere like Spotify and iTunes.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!