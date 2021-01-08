Gianluigi Ventre: Learning and Earning Around the World

Mindset is repeatedly touted as the single most important thing for highly successful individuals. It has been said that the right mindset and its accompanying attitudes can allow anyone to find both personal and professional success, regardless of their present circumstances. The proper perspective can allow one to find opportunity in every situation, success in every opportunity, and lessons in every failure. This kind of mindset, and taking the appropriate actions dictated by it, offers a significantly more reliable foundation for success compared to any antecedent advantages.

The story of serial entrepreneur and growth leader Gianluigi Ventre is one that serves as inspiration and proof for the effectiveness of mindset. By continuing to persevere, taking calculated leaps of faith, and consistently putting in the effort to keep on working and learning, Gianluigi was able to learn about a wide variety of industries from countries all over the world. Today, he hopes to apply these lessons to maximize his own personal and financial growth and share these with other aspiring individuals in hopes that it will help them reach a similar level of success and financial freedom.

The son of a factory worker and a bar owner, the earliest example of Gianluigi’s mindset of success manifested when he was just a student in his home in Italy. At just 19 years old, an age when most are still struggling with university, he used his interest and experience in Texas Hold ’Em to create an algorithm that would go on to earn him over $200,000.

This early success was only a sign for greater things to come for the young Gianluigi. His personal interests would see him move to various places, from Milan to as far as Lugano, Switzerland; Tenerife in the Canary Islands; Manchester, England; Perth, Australia; Thailand; Miami, Florida; and Barcelona, Spain. The training and experience he was able to garner from these destinations were equally cosmopolitan, having worked as a sales agent for various companies, a PR manager for a famous Tenerife tourists’ nightclub, a tanning chemist at a large Australian fish port, a fund manager for a Cyprus-based firm, and even a boxer in Thailand. At the same time, Gianluigi was learning to expand his skill set with a breadth and depth that only his international experiences could provide.

Along the way, Gianluigi learned far beyond what his university diploma in tanning chemistry could provide. He is now a bona fide expert in sales, public relations, and trading and investment in a wide variety of financial markets. As expected, he has also become conversational in Spanish and English on top of his native Italian.

Today, Gianluigi enjoys the picturesque sunsets, beaches, and pleasantly warm weather of his home in Tenerife in the Canaries. His tropical island life, however, is far from an indicator of rest or retirement. Instead, he continues to manage his financial portfolios while managing a variety of businesses, offering a range of products and services for firms as well as aspiring entrepreneurs.

Buoyed by his own success and personal experiences, Gianluigi hopes to help others in their personal and professional growth through tutorials in a variety of topics, including online sales, entrepreneurship, personal money, and income management, and trading and investments in a variety of markets, including stocks and foreign exchange. His services come in the form of his own personal academy and various manual and automated products. Gianluigi makes sure to distinguish this through his deep and varied experiences and in his trademark honesty, transparency, and forthrightness that is rare to find in the online market.

You can find out more about Gianluigi Ventre through his Instagram at @gianluigi_ventre.