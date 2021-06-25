Gia Lacqua of Elivate: “Embrace imperfection”

Embrace imperfection. Perfection is an illusion.This is an obvious one, but it can be a hard pill for perfectionists to swallow. Embracing your imperfections is one giant step on the road to recovery. I realized that my kids would rather have a fun mom, than a clean house.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gia Lacqua.

Gia is an organizational, cultural, and leadership transformationalist. She is a Certified Professional Coach, entrepreneur, consultant, Board Member, and former business executive.

As the Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer of elivate, a boutique coaching firm, Gia serves as a catalyst for change. Fueled by her passion for helping others actualize their fullest potential, she works with high achievers to unlock their next level of success.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for having me!

I was born in New York City, and grew up just a few miles outside of Manhattan in northern New Jersey. I was raised by my aunt and uncle. My two older cousins quickly became my sister and brother. I am so fortunate and thankful that they made the life-changing decision to take me in, and make room in their home, their family and their hearts for one more.

When I was growing up, the “non-traditional” family model was very uncommon. While there’s still more work to do, I am so encouraged to see the progress that has been made with respect to awareness and acceptance of different family constructs.

I made my first television appearance on Romper Room when I was five. I had a dog named Cupid. My best friend lived across the street. When I wasn’t in school, you could find me in the dance studio. Dancing was my life.

Like many of us, I held many different jobs over the years. I started working at the age of 14. I was a camp counselor, an assistant dance teacher, a babysitter, and I went on to work in retail sales. In college, I was a day care teacher, I performed education research, and even served as a University tour guide and ambassador. After college, I began my climb in the pharmaceutical industry.

While all of these jobs were unique, they had one thing in common. Each one helped me learn more about who I was and discover my passion for helping others. They taught me that work is not just about what you can get, but about what you can give.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Let go of who you think you’re supposed to be and embrace who you are.” — Brene Brown

Throughout my life I was hyper focused on achieving life’s milestones. I was ticking off all of the boxes on the checklist of life. From living on my own since I was 18, to graduating college, entering the corporate world, getting married, buying a house, having two beautiful children, building a successful career. Check, check, and double check!

Then, one day it hit me. I finally realized that I was so preoccupied with living up to societal expectations that I wasn’t tending to my own needs and aspirations. With support from an amazing coach, and a lot of inner work, I was able to deconstruct the long-standing belief that one day, someone was going to evaluate my life against that checklist. Once that happened, I was able to live the life I was meant to live.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are a few books that come to mind. Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown is one that had a profound impact on me. At the time, I was living a hectic and frenzied life. I was constantly running from one thing to the next, but instead of moving forward, I found myself going in circles. The book helped me to see that I was so focused on other people’s priorities, that I didn’t have the time or capacity to dedicate to my own goals. Essentialism helped me identify ways to move from disorganized chaos, to being more focused and intentional, and how to eliminate the non-essential.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Drive and perseverance. I have a strong sense of internal motivation, and drive to succeed. When everyone in the room says, “that can’t be done,” my response is, “watch me.”

I embrace possibilities. I have an endless curiosity, and love exploring the art of what’s possible. I seek alternative solutions; I challenge the status quo, and I am constantly in pursuit of better.

I lead with heart. Emotional awareness and personal connection are natural strengths of mine, and I have found them to be critical in leading and developing successful teams.

Throughout my career, these character traits have enabled me to lead small- and large-scale change efforts, and to help people and organizations evolve.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

There are three primary components to perfectionism. First, perfectionists set unrealistically high expectations and standards for themselves, and at times, others. Second, they tend to be overly self-critical. Lastly, their desire to be perfect is usually driven by some form of underlying fear, typically the fear of failure.

It’s important to recognize that when we are motived by fear, we feel pushed in the direction we are going. Conversely, when we are driven by passion and purpose, we feel pulled in the direction we are intended to go.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

As a recovering perfectionist, I can speak from firsthand experience. Being a perfectionist defined me for most of my life. Perfectionists tend to be people pleasers, they maintain the highest standards, and they are usually extremely self-reliant. I quickly became the go-to person at work when things needed to get done. No matter how much I already had on my plate, I was always willing to take on more. I would always strive for excellence. Not surprisingly, these qualities helped me to excel and advance early on in my career.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Like a rubber band, when we become stretched too thin for too long, we snap.

Perfectionism causes frustration, disappointment and exhaustion. Even worse, it can increase our risk of mental health conditions such as depression, and anxiety, and can cause physical manifestations of stress such as migraines, insomnia, or stomach ulcers.

Being a perfectionist eventually caught up to me. I started to have heart palpitations while on a cross-country flight for work. At one point, I thought I was having a heart attack. When I returned home, I was required to wear a heart monitor, and press a button every time I felt a palpitation. In one day, I pressed the button 61 times. Following that, I had an echocardiogram, a stress test, then another echocardiogram. Two weeks later, my doctor finally called with the long-awaited results. My symptoms were a result of stress, anxiety and fatigue. I was suffering from burnout.

We live in a culture where we pride ourselves on being busy all the time. I was so focused on being everything to everyone else in my life that I wasn’t taking care of my own needs. I was giving more than I had to give. This health scare forced me to step back, re-evaluate my life, and focus on finding a better way.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Absolutely. We all get “stuck” from time to time. Perfectionists tend to fall into a cycle or pattern of behavior that is difficult to break.

The more success we achieve as a perfectionist, the more perfectionism becomes ingrained in our identity. Our sense of identify drives our behaviors and actions. Our actions directly impact our success, and so, the cycle continues.

Many perfectionists have a hard time breaking that pattern of behavior. It’s challenging for a perfectionist to embrace any other way of working and living because we are so focused on replicating the cycle. Why would we stop doing something that has driven our success? We have to pause and consider, what are the benefits, and what are the costs of living our life as a perfectionist?

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Embrace imperfection. Perfection is an illusion.This is an obvious one, but it can be a hard pill for perfectionists to swallow. Embracing your imperfections is one giant step on the road to recovery. I realized that my kids would rather have a fun mom, than a clean house.

Imperfect is the new perfect.

Shift Your Mindset: Challenge your rigid all or nothing thinking. Most of us were taught growing up that there are right answers, and wrong answers. There wasn’t a whole lot of gray. But guess what? The world is not absolute….and there’s a lot of gray. I stopped considering asking for help to be a sign of weakness. Asking for support doesn’t make you a failure. It makes you human.

Embrace the shades of gray.

Make yourself a priority. Make time for self-care. I have yet to meet a perfectionist who prioritizes self-care. Perfectionists are so consumed with fulfilling other people’s needs that they often lose sight of their own. Remember, even superhumans need to recharge their batteries. I schedule time each day to do at least one thing for myself. Whether it’s 15-minutes to write in my journal, 30-minutes to read a book before I go to sleep, or fitting in a 45-minute workout in the morning. It’s me time.

Make the space to do the things that refuel you.

Manage your energy, not your time. Focus on how you want to feel. You’re probably familiar with the saying “strive for progress, not perfection.” Progress is important, but where does that get you if you’re not focused on the right priorities? I’ve stopped defining my life based on what I wanted to accomplish, or thought I wanted to accomplish. Instead, I started living based on how I want to feel, and the impact I want to have.

Strive for purpose, not perfection.

Practice SELF-validation. Stop focusing on living up to other people’s standards.As children, when we did something well, we were applauded and praised by family, friends, coaches, and teachers. Today, the only person you need to impress is the one you see in the mirror each day. Embracebeing a beautiful, authentic, vulnerable, imperfect human being. I still use a checklist. But now, the checklist consists of the priorities that I set for myself.

Self-worth comes from within, not how many likes you receive on Instagram.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am passionate about inspiring girls of all ages, and women to embrace who they truly are, and let go of rigid and dated societal expectations of who we ought to be. Rather than conforming to other people’s beliefs, girls need to feel empowered to be their authentic selves, bringing all of their unique qualities, characteristics, strengths and imperfections to the table. If we want to evolve as a society, we need to harness the true power of diverse thinking, inspire innovation, and foster a culture of belonging. To do those things, we need to first embrace authenticity.

For example, I am authoring a book to help educate children on what healthy boundaries look like, and how to establish them. Personal boundaries are the physical, emotional, and mental limits we establish to protect ourselves. Girls need to develop this muscle early on because it is so critical to maintaining healthy relationships, and to our overall well-being throughout our lives.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Arianna Huffington, Brene Brown, and of course, Oprah are at the top of my list for being such strong, successful female businesswomen, role models, thought leaders and change-makers in today’s world.

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit our website to learn more about overcoming perfectionism, and to join the elivate family! You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

It is truly my pleasure. Karina, thank you for shedding light on this important topic. Keep up the incredible work that you do!