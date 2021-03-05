Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ghaiss Ghaiba on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Meet Ghaiss Ghaiba on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It is not often an easy affair to establish in the business world especially when we talk about places like Dubai. It becomes more difficult for the outsiders as they barely know much about this place and so the market. Thus dwelling in this place and doing wonders become a difficult nut to crack. However, for entrepreneurs like Ghass Ghaiba, the story is just the opposite. He is an outsider hailing from Syria but he always dreamt to be in Dubai to make his dream come true with his chosen domain business world.

He got educated in Lebanon completing his graduation in Business Management and Technology. It helped to develop entrepreneurship skills and explore even the technology, which has remained his another passion. He kept entertainment as his first choice to pursue his enterprise in Dubai when he shifted to this place in 2005. He headed to work in entertainment and events management companies. He gained good experience running and managing a few nightclubs. He then embarked with his own venture called Avenue Nightclub, which gave the people of Dubai a perfect nightlife.

He catered in such a way that he bagged a few awards in this domain winning big prizes for running the show smoothly. While being busy in his running entertainment domain, he was able to enter the technology domain coming out with an app called DealApp. It is an interesting app, which gives too many rewards while you shop a number of day to day products for your daily living. With the rewards point you are eligible to participate in a draw which is conducted under the supervision of Dubai Economy Department and help you win luxury products like garments, watches, gold and cars along with cash as well.


Make your usual shopping extraordinary. Buy the deal of your dreams with Dealapp. Dealapp is an entertaining application that gives you the chance to win luxury prizes such as cars, watches, clothes, cash and gold while shopping for your daily used products . Each purchase gives you a free ticket and allows you to take part in a draw under the supervision of Dubai economy Department.
By buying ordinary items you may become the owner of extraordinary and luxurious products and Dealapp’s special gifts.
Start buying with Dealapp, have fun, and make your dreams come true

    Usman Rao Author

    Usman Rao, CEO of Jelly143 at Jelly143

    Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert, Usman has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Majed Alaa is achieving a global success

    by Dave Devloper
    Amer Safaee
    Community//

    «Success is next to risk».

    by Onyxbox
    Community//

    Sanjay Bhagat on the Power of Mindfulness in Her Career

    by Usman Rao

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.