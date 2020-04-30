Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Getting Your Family Involved in Philanthropy

That people are all part of humanity, “the main,” is the primary reason for the importance of philanthropy. There is reciprocity to the act of giving. Those who receive help, love, food, clothing, and other things are both fortunate and grateful. But, those who give also benefit in many ways. Among these are the following: […]

By

That people are all part of humanity, “the main,” is the primary reason for the importance of philanthropy. There is reciprocity to the act of giving. Those who receive help, love, food, clothing, and other things are both fortunate and grateful. But, those who give also benefit in many ways. Among these are the following:

Acts of Charity Enrich a Person.

Whenever people donate to a charity–whether it be money, goods or their time–they help the organization continue its work while also improving their sense of self-worth as they realize that they are acting as responsible citizens of the world. Charity is also a means of donors’ expressing gratitude for what they have.

Charitable Acts Bring People Together

When a person engages in charitable acts along with others in the family, the family grows closer in their shared goals and love for their fellow men and women. Parents’ involving their children in charity teaches them to be unselfish as they consider the needs of others and give in a positive manner to society. Acts of charity also impart other important values to parents and children alike, such as an appreciation for their good fortune and way of life. Many affluent families create charitable foundations or build institutions that continue for generations.

Charity Often Grows From Commitment to a Cause

“I define joy as a sustained sense of well-being and internal peace—a connection to what matters,” Ophrah Winfrey has said. When she became wealthy, she found herself donating to various charities without feeling connected to any. So, she decided to direct her charity towards education since her having learned to read at the age of three, and discovering more in the world began her path to success. Today she donates 10 percent of her annual income to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa, where she touches the lives of many.

Winston Churchill stated the purpose of charity succinctly: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Those who are aware of their motivations can make wise choices on what causes they choose to give and be “part of the main” as Donne wrote.

.

.

Originally published on ericperardi.org

Eric Perardi Thrive Global

Eric Perardi, Real Estate Developer at Perardi Development

Eric Perardi, a real estate developer based in Austin, Texas, aims for one thing when designing and developing properties: efficiency for those who use them. His company, Perardi Development, specializes in the development of medical office buildings. However, unlike other companies, Eric ensures that the physicians working there have a share of the property and opportunities to invest in private equity. The design of the buildings also enable patients to have the majority of their medical needs met in one location. In short, he takes care of his community.

After graduating in 1995, Eric Perardi moved to California to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, after an unfortunate home buying fiasco, Eric was introduced to the world of real estate development—13 years later, he is the founder of a successful company. He cites hard work and dedication as the key to his success, which he learned through his time playing ice hockey throughout his childhood and college years.

Most recently, Eric and Perardi Development have broken ground on a premier sports complex, The Crossover. The facility will host multiple ice rinks and turf fields, as well as restaurants, retail spaces, and sports medicine offices. As a former athlete and busy parent, Eric understands that families are always in search of ways to spend more time together. He hopes that The Crossover will fill that gap.

To learn more about Eric Perardi, be sure to visit his website (linked above) and follow him on social media!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.