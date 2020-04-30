Getting Your Family Involved in Philanthropy

That people are all part of humanity, “the main,” is the primary reason for the importance of philanthropy. There is reciprocity to the act of giving. Those who receive help, love, food, clothing, and other things are both fortunate and grateful. But, those who give also benefit in many ways. Among these are the following:

Acts of Charity Enrich a Person.

Whenever people donate to a charity–whether it be money, goods or their time–they help the organization continue its work while also improving their sense of self-worth as they realize that they are acting as responsible citizens of the world. Charity is also a means of donors’ expressing gratitude for what they have.

Charitable Acts Bring People Together

When a person engages in charitable acts along with others in the family, the family grows closer in their shared goals and love for their fellow men and women. Parents’ involving their children in charity teaches them to be unselfish as they consider the needs of others and give in a positive manner to society. Acts of charity also impart other important values to parents and children alike, such as an appreciation for their good fortune and way of life. Many affluent families create charitable foundations or build institutions that continue for generations.

Charity Often Grows From Commitment to a Cause

“I define joy as a sustained sense of well-being and internal peace—a connection to what matters,” Ophrah Winfrey has said. When she became wealthy, she found herself donating to various charities without feeling connected to any. So, she decided to direct her charity towards education since her having learned to read at the age of three, and discovering more in the world began her path to success. Today she donates 10 percent of her annual income to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa, where she touches the lives of many.

Winston Churchill stated the purpose of charity succinctly: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Those who are aware of their motivations can make wise choices on what causes they choose to give and be “part of the main” as Donne wrote.

Originally published on ericperardi.org