Before your ideal prospect can say Yes to doing business with you, there are three questions they need to have answered

1. Why do I need what you are offering?

2. What’s different about what you offer?

3. Why do I need it NOW?

Knowing how to connect with your potential customers at a level that will help them answer those questions is a true skill. During this presentation, Susan will introduce her methodology on how to answer all three of those questions so you can Get to Yes Faster!

Speaker Bio

Susan’s ability to help women entrepreneurs see them selves as revenue generating machines is uncanny. She takes the fear and the mystery out of having conversations that convert a prospect into a client. As a speaker, Susan connects authentically with her audience and provides actionable strategies that change the way women entrepreneurs see themselves and their businesses forever.

Read More click here: https://www.ewomennetwork.com/event/getting-to-yes-faster-6558/register