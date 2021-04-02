Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Getting to Yes Faster

Getting to Yes Faster - eWomenNetwork

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Before your ideal prospect can say Yes to doing business with you, there are three questions they need to have answered

1. Why do I need what you are offering?

2. What’s different about what you offer?

3. Why do I need it NOW?

Knowing how to connect with your potential customers at a level that will help them answer those questions is a true skill.  During this presentation, Susan will introduce her methodology on how to answer all three of those questions so you can Get to Yes Faster!

Speaker Bio

Susan’s ability to help women entrepreneurs see them selves as revenue generating machines is uncanny.  She takes the fear and the mystery out of having conversations that convert a prospect into a client.  As a speaker, Susan connects authentically with her audience and provides actionable strategies that change the way women entrepreneurs see themselves and their businesses forever.

Read More click here: https://www.ewomennetwork.com/event/getting-to-yes-faster-6558/register

    Sandra Yancey, eWomenNetwork Business Networking for Women Entrepreneurs at eWomenNetwork

    The most effective women's business organization for women entrepreneurs. eWomenNetwork is the #1 resource for women business owners to succeed.

