Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Getting Started

The hardest part of any fitness program is getting started. Here are several steps to take you through the process and get you on your way to great health and fitness.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The hardest part of any fitness program is getting started – overcoming what I call “negative inertia”. You know you should be exercising, but you sit on the couch and wonder how do I begin? What can I do and where can I do it? And there’s also the needless worry that you’ll embarrass yourself in front of the super fit “jocks” because you’re so out of shape. Sound familiar? You’re not alone. 

Everyone has to take that first step on their road to fitness and here are some things to consider when getting started.

First ask yourself what do you want to get out of a fitness program?  What are your goals? Do you want to lose weight and look better? Are you concerned about better heart health? Do you want to compete in races? There are no right or wrong answers to the question. Just know what you want.

Second is to choose a sport or exercise that you like and one that will help you achieve   your goals. Usually running is the first thing people think of, but if running is not for you, maybe swimming or cycling is a better fit. And don’t stop there. There are many different sports to choose from: rowing, kayaking, stand up paddling, dragon boat racing (yes you read that right). Strength training at the gym is another option.  And if you realize that your first choice is not what you hoped it would be, choose something else. 

And third, realize that the vast majority of people who are exercising every day are not “jocks”. They’re all regular people just trying to stay fit and healthy. And most will welcome you and encourage you.

As you move into your fitness program, start gradually with short easy efforts. Increase the volume and intensity as your body gets more adapted to the stress of the workouts. Yes, you will feel some aches and pains at the beginning, but that should be temporary until your body adjusts.

Another thing is to consider training with a workout group or club.  All groups welcome new members regardless of their level of ability or experience. They offer advice, encouragement, and there’s a measure of accountability to make sure you show up for the workouts. Some also offer group discounts for races, training clothes and merchandise, etc.

And if you are really serious, you might want to seek out a fitness trainer. There are many certified trainers and coaches available in our area. They will help you set up a workout plan, ensure you do the exercises correctly, encourage and motivate you to succeed.

Every goal is accomplished in small increments. Identify manageable milestones on the road to your success and as you achieve each milestone you get closer to being the healthy, fit individual you want to be.

Frank Adornato

    Frank Adornato, Owner, Coach, Speaker, Triathlete, BSc, MS, Certified Fitness Specialist at TRI-IT-ALL, LLC Health and Fitness

    Frank Adornato has merged the experience of 32 years in corporate management with more than 40 years as a competitive athlete. He shares those experiences with endurance athletes who want a competitive edge, as well as with people interested in a healthy lifestyle, and he provides the tools and motivation needed for better physical fitness, general health, and improved personal productivity.

    CORPORATE BUSINESS EXPERIENCE:
    In 2002, Frank retired after a successful and gratifying career at a major Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company. There he created and managed departments with staffs of more than 85 people. His strengths include excellent analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills, strong written and oral communications. He has traveled extensively around the world to meet with individuals from industry and government agencies. He has made numerous presentations and lectures to groups as small as ten people and to audiences of more than 1000 people. He has published numerous articles in journals in the field of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs. He was the President of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society.

    ATHLETIC AND COACHING EXPERIENCE:
    Frank began running as a member of his Freshman high school X-C track team. Sports and athletics have been an integral part of his entire life. He played competitive tennis for more than nine years, and moved on to the sport of triathlon in 1985. He has been competitive in the sport of triathlon for more than 35 years, traveling throughout the United States and internationally to train and compete. Frank has raced in more than 100 triathlons, including five Ironman finishes, two of which were the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii. He raced as a member of Team USA in the 1999 Long Course World Championships in Sater, Sweden. He has also raced many “fresh start” marathons including NYC and Kona, Hawaii, where he was the age group champ M55-59. Frank continues to train and compete.

    Frank earned a Fitness Specialist Certification from Raritan Valley College complementing a graduate degree in pharmaceutical health science. He was an invited member on Raritan Valley College’s Fitness Specialist Advisory Committee. He has also been certified as an ASCA Level 2 Coach.

    In 1995 dba TRI-IT-ALL, LLC, Frank began coaching individuals and groups interested in personal fitness and / or racing competition. He provides personalized training programs, one-on-one coaching and interactive clinics. His clients include novice athletes as well as age group champions in the sports of marathon and triathlon. In addition, Frank also works with individuals who are interested in becoming more productive by being healthier and more fit.
    Frank has published multiple paper books and e-books and has written more than 100 articles on fitness and competition. He speaks to corporate and community groups on the value of health and fitness to personal and corporate productivity. He is a contributing writer to the Paradise News magazine of Pinellas County.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Getty Images
    Resolution Revolution//

    Try These Experts’ Tips to Help You Transform Your Fitness Routine — and Stick to It

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Community//

    “Plans fail because they don’t fit into the schedule people actually live.” with Dr. William Seeds & Andrea Marcellus

    by Dr. William Seeds
    Community//

    Rebeca Orozco: “Fitness for the Soul”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.