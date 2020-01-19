Getting Side-Tracked is a Skill

“Here’s your sign!” For years, comedian Bill Engvall’s comedy poked fun at people who say stupid things. Somewhat judgmental, it is hilarious and true on so many levels. If we only had a sign to tell us before we say or do something stupid life may be easier. I have to admit I’ve seen my own stupid sign in the mirror some days, but it’s always ex-postfacto.

The signs I’m thinking of are in-your-face signs directing your decisions in life. They do exist, but somehow we choose to ignore them for one reason or another. Whether at work or at home, whether your decision or completely out of your control, you may find yourself traveling down the wrong path. Living safe, healthy lives requires getting help and making daily decisions to keep moving in the right direction. The signs are not always clear. No matter how many micro-steps you take in the right direction, you may stumble. Just know that taking two steps forward and one step back is typical when trying to change courses in life. Rest assured, the signs to keep you on the right path are closer than you think. I’ll explain.

In 1993, married at 22 years old to my first husband, life was casual with a fair work to home life balance. Our careers were building and starting a family was within reach. In 2000 after the birth of my first child, the fall from my seven-year marriage dropped me at the trail-head of a path to very dark, scary places which psychologists today conclude as “traumatic events”. My screenwriter friends say that from my childhood on I have enough “talk show” material for a great play or movie for that matter, but I digress.

In 2004, my increasing back and body pain, lethargy and emotional instability led me to see one of those secret doctors they call a “Physiatrist”. I say secret because it takes powering your way through the army of medical professionals, procedures and tests until they send you to the powerful wizard to put all the facts together. There is a vindicating relief that comes with that professional label of a diagnosis: mine was Fibromyalgia.

“What?” I said to the doctor, while my inside voice reminded me that a friend was diagnosed using the same label several years prior. “What does this mean?”

“Well”, he literally paused for affect. “If you don’t start making some drastic changes immediately to care for your own health, you could be in a wheelchair in about a year.” The sign was clear and bold. I had no choice but to prioritize time for myself. To me, this doctor was the wizard, but to him, he was just doing his job.

Welcome to Holland is an inspirational poem by Emily Pearl Kinsley given to families of medically fragile children.

Let’s go back to that scary trailhead I mentioned in late 2000. The father of my child left me to care for our medically fragile son whose diagnosis was rare and life expectancy unclear. Kabuki syndrome had been recently discovered in the U.S. with little to no research completed at the time. Being forced out of my career to stay home and care for my son, my life was in atrophy. Four years of hospital stays, doctor visits and early intervention therapy for my son were only events. It was the recovery from betrayal, heartbreak, divorce, loneliness, anxiety and fear of losing my child, combined with four years of sleep deprivation and mourning the loss of my family dream that ate me from the inside out. I was burned out, crisp for that matter. Physically, my 33-year-old body was deteriorating into what felt like an 80-year old’s physical condition.

I’ve spent the last 16 years learning to care for myself by accepting emotional pain and disappointment, finding forgiveness and practicing a holistic lifestyle. My son is thriving, happy and healthy and our family of five includes my second husband and two beautiful step daughters. The only label I live with today is “Human”.

Today, I see the signs clearly and decide my steps one day at a time. I recognize that unhealthy choices or occasions of poor personal care are triggered by circumstances, environments or experiences that resemble and remind me of past emotional, traumatic experiences. At specific times, in certain environments or in toxic situations, (you know what these are) the emotional neon signs lights up and I know what I need to do. I recognize the emotional “sign”, and I pivot turn.

Getting side-tracked, as I call it, is a skill. Some days it may help to leave a situation, change your mind or even go outside to a safe healthy environment (off the path). Once safe from those triggering emotions you feel calm and looking back, the sign is now posted for future reference. Today, I take it one step further and try new things with new people to create new experiences which make new memories. We have always been told there is a high road and a low road, but it is getting side-tracked, and stepping out that helps you explore the road less traveled.