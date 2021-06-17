Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Getting Professional Help for Mental Health

Your mental health is vital to your well-being, seek help if you notice a problem.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Two people in a therapy session discussing mental health

Your mental health and well-being is not something to scoff at. It has a huge effect on your actions, feelings, and overall mood. Poor mental health can lead people down sad and even destructive paths that can make it difficult to function in a social or professional environment. 

Lingering mental health problems can also lead to other major issues such as mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. Along with these issues, other problems that can arise include alcohol and drug abuse. Luckily, you can avoid all of these problems by finding a mental health professional to improve your situation.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the ways you can go about seeking out a professional therapist. 

Finding a Therapist Online

There are a number of tools at your disposal for finding help to improve your mental health – the internet being one of the most useful. There are tons of online resources available to make your search for a therapist as easy as possible. 

One of the best databases for finding a therapist is Psychology Today. This site allows you to search for therapists based off your location.

Along with a location-based search, you can also look for treatment based on your insurance, gender, religion, language, and most importantly – the issues that you are facing. 

For example, if you are looking for a women’s treatment program, you can input that information into your search and find help for yourself, your spouse, daughter, sister, and more. 

Moreover, if you or someone you love is struggling with an addiction, you can look for a professional that can provide alcohol and drug addiction therapy treatment to help you conquer this issue. 

As you can see, finding a therapist online is pretty easy thanks to the technology of today. Still, some people like to find help the old fashioned way, through word of mouth.

Finding a Therapists by Referral

For some, finding a therapist from someone you know can be a bit more difficult. Mental health is a tricky thing that many people don’t like talking about. That said, if you do decide to bring these things up, not only will you be doing your part to break down the stigma against mental health – you may find that your friend or loved one has a great therapist that they use to get help.

Overall, when it comes to finding professional help for your mental health, you have a couple different options – online being the easiest. Whatever you decide to do, there is one thing you must avoid: Don’t ignore your mental health.

If you are struggling, your body and mind is probably trying to tell you that you need help so go get it.

    Joe Gilmore 2

