Getting Lost To Find Yourself

I’ll never get lost again. In relationships, marriage, motherhood, or as a business owner it is quite easy to lose yourself. Finding one’s true self definitely helps us stay in alignment with who and what we are about. When we learn to follow our inner compass all of our actions echo our true identity. In […]

I’ll never get lost again. In relationships, marriage, motherhood, or as a business owner it is quite easy to lose yourself. Finding one’s true self definitely helps us stay in alignment with who and what we are about. When we learn to follow our inner compass all of our actions echo our true identity.

In business, there have been situations in my past that have been eye-opening; certain circumstances have helped me learn about myself in ways that I never would have if these experiences did not come up. For example, ages ago I found myself creating a course with a colleague of mine. During the creation, I found that we were using language in this course that actually did not speak to me nor came through me. I felt like I had lost a bit of myself.

Often times we get lost in the path of life. It is normal. Life is not a narrow, forward path, but rather a rocky road with twists and turns. Sometimes we aren’t even aware that we are lost. We make choices from impulse and ideals; they sound so appealing. We jump at the chance to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. And at times we find ourselves listening to voices that are outside ourselves, not inside from our own intuition.

Finding our purpose and asking pertinent questions can bring us back to our true purpose and direction. For me, I have strayed a few times in directions that took me off my path in work. I involved myself in something that took me away from my real purpose. The ideas, plans, and outlines always sound great and connect with my work, but don’t always bring me the right sense of joy, accomplishment and meaningful value I strive for in all facets of my work. Joy, accomplishment and value are present when I am doing what feels right for me, and live in alignment with my mission and focus.

In the past I have veered off my “track.” I learned important lessons through these processes. I have learned to step back more, to ask more questions, to sit with ideas until certainty shows up, to look within myself, to feel if this is right, and to connect with my knowing.

This is where our true purpose lies. We must sit in the uncertainty of a potential and ask ourselves all of these valuable questions, not just in work, but in life. This identity alignment connects beyond work to life. Ask yourself: do the people in my life serve me as I serve them (I don’t mean tea or meals, but rather a mutually beneficial and supportive relationship); do the people I choose to be with fit with my ideas, morals and values? Are the people I surround myself with compassionate, valuable supporters in my life?

We become so distracted and outward-focused that we forget the internal focus. In life, love, and work, it is so important that we stay connected to our inner world, our intention and value. It is not about finding ourselves lost in the other, but rather finding ourselves connected in a way that serves everyone [nearly] equally. If we become distracted or foggy, this is where we can get lost and choose to take a path that we have not thought through enough.

So, to aim to not get lost again is to make intentional choices each time we have a choice. It is easy to look beyond a choice and see it as something we have to do. But we are the drivers of our own life. We make the rules. We don’t have to do anything; we get to, or not, if it doesn’t serve us. Getting lost has shown me what it means to find my own way and speak from my inner passion. When new things arise, I let them settle for a bit to give myself enough time to ponder whether it speaks to me or not.

I’ll never get lost again by following these pointers:

  1. Ask yourself why.
  2. Look within to really be sure that your inner knowing is speaking to whatever it is you are considering.
  3. Don’t be hasty – that does not serve anyone.
  4. Speak with your own voice. If the voice doesn’t represent you – then you are getting lost.
  5. Spend time each day checking in with yourself. Are you in alignment with your purpose?
  6. Ponder the big questions.

You are the expert on your own life. You must believe in yourself, your strengths and your abilities.  When you move forward honoring you, life can be so much more exciting. You see all that you are and all that you are capable of.

For support on your journey, please email me: [email protected]

Sue DeCaro, Heart-Centered Life and Parent Coach, Worldwide

Sue is a heart-centered life coach, educator, motivational speaker, and writer, working with individuals, corporations, and families around the globe to navigate life’s daily challenges.

While integrating education, consciousness, and coaching, Sue helps individuals to feel empowered, grow and thrive. Her passion is to help people deeply connect to themselves, to their children, and of course, to the world around them, creating a brighter future.

Sue has had writings featured in various online publications and magazines. She has presented at events featuring Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, Anita Moorjani, and John O’Sullivan. Sue has been an invited guest on radio shows and podcasts and has also appeared on The Dr. Nandi Show. Sue is also a contributor and deputy editor for Inspired Parenting, a well-known online parenting magazine. As the Resident Nanny Coach for The Knowing Nanny, Sue supports nannies and parents in an effort to create the best environment for children. Sue is involved in a plethora of things, all while furthering her goal of supporting parents and caretakers in raising children.

 

 

