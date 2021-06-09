Getting Financial Help For Your Family During The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for people everywhere, with unemployment and government shutdowns making it difficult to work and sustain daily life. This includes a loss of childcare, school closures, and other problems that have since erupted. Although states are starting to open up again, many individuals and families are feeling the pinch as they try to readjust. Here are some ways that you can get by until things start to improve.

Find Ways To Lower Electric Costs

High electric bills that are challenging to pay can be a source of stress and anxiety for anyone. Rather than worrying about a shut-off, contact your state’s LIHEAP program, which provides credits on past due accounts and helps to keep the electricity on. Because of the pandemic, many of these programs have extended application deadlines and even provide more money than usual with the aim of helping individuals and families. If you are looking for other possible ways to heat and cool your home, see about changing to energy-efficient lightbulbs and take a look at NJ solar incentives. These small adjustments can help you save money.

Get Help With Food

Food insecurity is a big problem across the United States, even before the pandemic. You might qualify for various programs depending on if you have children, their ages, and your current total income. Food stamps and WIC are two programs designed to help those in need, with Food Stamps providing a debit card that allows you to purchase food in grocery stores for anyone who qualifies. WIC is for families with children under 5 and provides benefits like cheese, fruit and vegetables, and cereal. If you don’t qualify, a local food bank can give you enough to help you get by, too.

See How Working At Home Can Change Your Life

Although many people want to get back to work, this can provide to be more difficult than normal due to lack of childcare, school closures, or other obstacles, such as not having a vehicle or living in a sparsely populated area. Do your research and find out what types of work-from-home opportunities are available by you. Local companies might be hiring, or you could work for larger organizations, such as hotels, airlines, or even banks or utility providers by taking customer calls for them. Find out what you can do and qualify for, see if anyone is able to help with childcare, or if you can establish a schedule that allows you to work around your children’s needs. Working from home can allow you to rebuild your income while saving you money at the same time.

Discover Possible State Benefits

Certain states are offering different types of benefits for workers that return to a job. These can come in the form of a bonus. Or, you might qualify for some type of unemployment or even assistance from a job search center from your state. If you’re not sure, it is worth your time to investigate and see what you qualify for. It might make transitioning a little easier for your family.

Dealing with the pandemic has left many financially strapped. However, there are ways you can recover. Seek out help with electric assistance, including making your home more energy efficient. Find out about food banks and other programs within your local area if you are in need of food. When job hunting, consider working at home as a way to save money and work around the needs of your family while doing so. Finally, check out what your state is doing to help people recover from the pandemic. There might be some type of money, assistance, or both to allow you to get back on your feet, thereby ensuring a less frustrating process when seeking help and getting what you need. These suggestions can make your life a little easier, and allow you to move on to a new normal after dealing with COVID-19.