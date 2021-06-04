Getting fewer ‘likes’ on social media can make you anxious and depressed?

A new study has found that teenagers may be susceptible to low self-esteem if they are not receiving the right amount of positive feedback.

The Child Development study shows that a lack of validation on social media can contribute to anxiety and depression. This does affect not only the vulnerable populations who are most susceptible but also those with high self-esteem and ego.

Research from the University of Texas at Austin has found that when teenagers are rejected, they feel more strongly and report feeling worse about themselves. The study employed a social media task to try out three different scenarios with varying levels of likes given by other people on posts made in private or public spaces.

When researchers looked into teens’ reactions after imagining what happened through these tasks, we saw them experience greater feelings of rejection during interactions where others had less engagement than those who were valued greatly according to their post content’s context.

The first study

At first, the study participants were told they are helping test drive a new social media program that allowed them to create profiles and interact with same-age peers by viewing and liking other people’s profiles. The “likes” received were tallied, and a ranking of these various personas displayed the ones most liked at the top. Yet, in reality, this was all just an elaborate hoax orchestrated by computer scripts who assigned “likes” arbitrarily for each profile without ever actually meeting their subjects face to screen.

Participants were randomly assigned to receive either a few “likes” or many of them on their profile—relative to the other displayed profiles. In a post-task questionnaire, students in the fewer-“likes” group reported more feelings of rejection and other negative emotions than those who received more ‘likes.

This study is an important scientific advance because it uses experimental data and reveals that not getting enough of a reaction to their posts actually causes adolescents to reduce feelings of self-worth.

Researchers at the University found out how this happens after they told those who participated in the experiment about what was going on – up until now, many people thought social rejection wasn’t just another fact of life for teenagers, but really didn’t matter much when you got right down to it. This research demonstrates otherwise.

The second study

In a second study conducted with the same experimental task, adolescents who have strong negative reactions to receiving insufficient “instagram likes” were also more likely to experience symptoms of depression and had higher sensitivity. Receiving feedback from peers is an important source that shapes how adolescents view themselves.

The third study

A third study showed that students who had been victimized by their peers at school were more likely to have negative reactions when they received fewer “likes” and also tended to attribute this lack of popularity, even in the absence of explicit criticism.

Developmental psychologists know that social status comes into sharp focus during adolescence. Teens are acutely aware of how popular or unpopular they are. But it’s a difficult time for them because there is often no clear-cut way for these adolescents to measure what makes one person better than another besides physical attractiveness, which can be very arbitrary.

This study helps us understand the power of peer approval and social status during adolescence. During this stage in life, it turns out that people are more swayed by what their peers think than they were previously.

Frustration and disappointment with social media is common among the most popular kids. Still, it’s even more prevalent for those who don’t rank as high on popularity. The lower-ranked adolescents are constantly seeking validation through likes or comments in order to feel accepted by their peers. Yet, they often experience rejection when that isn’t attainable.

This study found that not receiving enough attention can lead them to depression symptoms- such as feelings of inadequacy and worthlessness – which could be dangerous if left untreated over a period of time because there are already plenty of consequences associated with living without mental health support systems like therapy or medication.