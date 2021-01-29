Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Getting Connected

Accountability matters. How often have you set up a goal for yourself and then not followed through? One of the things that helps me to stay on track is to stay accountable to others, always people I trust.  When I decided to create the group series, it seems like 1,000 years ago. It was with […]

Accountability matters. How often have you set up a goal for yourself and then not followed through?

One of the things that helps me to stay on track is to stay accountable to others, always people I trust. 

When I decided to create the group series, it seems like 1,000 years ago. It was with the purpose to create a space for everyone to join a group, to learn, stay connected, and be accountable to each other. With the experience of years of work, I realized that groups not only help to create all the things I mentioned above…

But also it helps all participants to create goals. Whether they share them or not is a personal choice, but rest assured, these goals are in their mind. Once we hold an image in our mind of something we want or desire we set up the law of attraction to make it happen. The problem is that if we don’t take consistent action towards the desire, our motivation and excitement fades away when nothing changes. 

Our groups help you to achieve your goal.  Being part of our community has so many other advantages:

  • Be amongst welcoming people, holding your vision and challenges.
  • Study a powerful curriculum for lifelong learning about the mind, body, and brain.
  • Meet like minded people that will support you when you need it most.
  • Track your progress with routines and reminders at your fingertips to help you stay on track.
  • This membership opportunity is very affordable at only $49.97/month.

Self-growth often happens when we learn how to ask for help or we help others. Don’t doubt your own ability to thrive from this opportunity, join us today!

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

