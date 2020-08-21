Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Getting Better Results In Your Business

Success in business is often down to a few simple tweaks in tactics and in mindset

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Dreamy african american businessman satisfied by results of his company, sitting at workplace in office
Dreamy african american businessman satisfied by results of his company, sitting at workplace in office

In many cases, certainly in business, the difference between good and bad results is often simply down to two things: mindset and planning.

My philosophy is that it’s your overall mindset that will get you better results. Here are some simple, practical things you can do to make sure you get your mindset and your planning on point.

Get the information

What I mean by this is that whatever you’re expecting, whatever you’re thinking, whatever your mindset is at the moment, when you start to get new information and feed your mind, new ideas and ambitions will pop up, and when they do, you’re naturally going to start to think bigger.

Work on your weaknesses

Most people who are held back have weaknesses in certain areas. When I ask my business coaching clients to identify their weaknesses or areas of improvement I ask them to score themselves out of ten in the following areas:

  1. Personal
  2. Financial
  3. Communication
  4. Sales ability
  5. Future

I then look at their results and devise a plan that will help to eliminate their weaknesses. When you’re stronger in everything that you do, your mindset is going to be in a place where you can actually get results.

Apply and execute the lessons you learn

As i mentioned earlier, I encourage everyone to actively go out and seek information, if you don’t know the answer to something, or the right way to proceed – go out and find the answer. The thing is if you do nothing with that information nothing is going to change. Do nothing, get nothing.

You must take what you learn and use it to grow either personally or professionally, that is the key to better results.

Understand that greatness and results take some time

You don’t get to the top of the mountain on the first step—you get there from taking each individual step. Aim for the top of the mountain, but then you need to take those practical steps that are going to get you there. Write down what that mountain is for you, what your goals are, your vision, and then start mapping out the practical steps that will get you there. Sketch them out on a piece of paper and make them visible, because once you have them laid out in front of you, you will start to come up with the milestones and steps that will get you there.

For example, let’s say you want to make more money this year. Even if it seems like an unattainable goal right now, break it down into smaller steps. If you want to make more money this year, how much money do you need to make every month? And then once you have that figure in front of you—then you further break that down into what you would need to make every week and every day, and now you have set up milestones. Once you have them laid out, make sure to look back and ask yourself if you’ve achieved the milestones, because with every one that you reach, you’re closer to the end result. Review them daily, weekly, monthly, and annually.

Right now it is important to review at the past twelve months and look at the progress you’ve made – regardless of this strange world we are in right now, there will be a progression in your life.

What are the things you’ve done, and how far have you come? Maybe you quit your job, landed your first clients, you’ve had a record month, or maybe you’ve employed new staff. Track those milestones because they show how you’re building on your success, and that is going to train your brain to understand that you can get new results from doing new things.

Next, write down the new skills have you have acquired over the last twelve months. Now write out a monthly plan of what you want to accomplish. For example, what do you want to accomplish by the end of 2020?

Hold yourself accountable to your monthly plan and you will achieve better results.

    Adam Stott, Adam Stott International Speaker, Wealth & Business Coach at Big Business Events

    Adam Stott left the corporate world behind at the age of 25 after a successful career in automotive to set about forging a new path as an entrepreneur. Adam sold his house to raise seed capital and over the next 9 years, built a £33.9 million automotive business from scratch, which was recognised by the London Stock Exchange for three years running as one of the Top 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain (2015-2017). Adam now trains business owners worldwide on how to build their businesses through innovative business strategies.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What does it mean to be fearless?

    by Amanda Rosen
    //

    If You’ve Fallen Short of Your Goals, Read This

    by Thomas Oppong
    //

    Here's How to Change Your Mindset In an Instant

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.