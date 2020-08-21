Getting Better Results In Your Business

In many cases, certainly in business, the difference between good and bad results is often simply down to two things: mindset and planning.

My philosophy is that it’s your overall mindset that will get you better results. Here are some simple, practical things you can do to make sure you get your mindset and your planning on point.

Get the information

What I mean by this is that whatever you’re expecting, whatever you’re thinking, whatever your mindset is at the moment, when you start to get new information and feed your mind, new ideas and ambitions will pop up, and when they do, you’re naturally going to start to think bigger.

Work on your weaknesses

Most people who are held back have weaknesses in certain areas. When I ask my business coaching clients to identify their weaknesses or areas of improvement I ask them to score themselves out of ten in the following areas:

Personal Financial Communication Sales ability Future

I then look at their results and devise a plan that will help to eliminate their weaknesses. When you’re stronger in everything that you do, your mindset is going to be in a place where you can actually get results.

Apply and execute the lessons you learn

As i mentioned earlier, I encourage everyone to actively go out and seek information, if you don’t know the answer to something, or the right way to proceed – go out and find the answer. The thing is if you do nothing with that information nothing is going to change. Do nothing, get nothing.

You must take what you learn and use it to grow either personally or professionally, that is the key to better results.

Understand that greatness and results take some time

You don’t get to the top of the mountain on the first step—you get there from taking each individual step. Aim for the top of the mountain, but then you need to take those practical steps that are going to get you there. Write down what that mountain is for you, what your goals are, your vision, and then start mapping out the practical steps that will get you there. Sketch them out on a piece of paper and make them visible, because once you have them laid out in front of you, you will start to come up with the milestones and steps that will get you there.

For example, let’s say you want to make more money this year. Even if it seems like an unattainable goal right now, break it down into smaller steps. If you want to make more money this year, how much money do you need to make every month? And then once you have that figure in front of you—then you further break that down into what you would need to make every week and every day, and now you have set up milestones. Once you have them laid out, make sure to look back and ask yourself if you’ve achieved the milestones, because with every one that you reach, you’re closer to the end result. Review them daily, weekly, monthly, and annually.

Right now it is important to review at the past twelve months and look at the progress you’ve made – regardless of this strange world we are in right now, there will be a progression in your life.

What are the things you’ve done, and how far have you come? Maybe you quit your job, landed your first clients, you’ve had a record month, or maybe you’ve employed new staff. Track those milestones because they show how you’re building on your success, and that is going to train your brain to understand that you can get new results from doing new things.

Next, write down the new skills have you have acquired over the last twelve months. Now write out a monthly plan of what you want to accomplish. For example, what do you want to accomplish by the end of 2020?

Hold yourself accountable to your monthly plan and you will achieve better results.