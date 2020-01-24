Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Get the Right Impetus and Clinch Those Transcendental Goals

Your greatest limiter is that doubting Thomas that hides inside you… and sceptically eroding merits of your plans.

By

Yes, you’ve started the year with a pack of resolutions. You’ve got targets and goals. But that’s never going to be not enough. There is still something you need. That is a daunting spirit armed with a super positive outlook.  The kind of spirit that tells you ‘you are the best’ and pulls you up when it appears you’re down.

You know why?

Because when it comes to human capabilities and possibilities, you cannot go beyond the strength and resilience level of your spirit. It is your spirit that powers your engine and drives your wills. The good news however is that you reserve the right over the power to blow life into your own dreams and give wings to your ambitions so that you can fly and soar up high.

Certainly, goals set will end up in stillbirths except they are given life by the right spirit. In other words, you need to get started on the journey of getting yourself a viable spirit to achieve your goals. And there is no better place to start than with your mindset.  

Your mind must believe in you. It must strongly believe your abilities are limitless. After all, the modern world is a testimony to the limitlessness of the capabilities of the man. Two hundred years ago, how many people could have believed that man would one day fly, let alone travel to the moon! But today, flying has become an everyday thing.

So, come to think of it, if Wilbur and Orville Wright had thought it impossible to fly, would they have got the kind of dogged spirit that gave them success? And most probably, the Wright brothers would have lived and died unknown and of course unsung.

Take a look at the business world. Competitions continuously loom over the whole terrain so much that it perpetually appears like the giant and ready-made businesses would forever remain so. But events have proven that wrong. Many small businesses have learnt to drive their turnover with different forms of breakthrough-inclined marketing strategies. Every era will surely come to an end and another era will begin.

In today’s world where online businesses have become very popular, particularly among young people, a weak spirit would hardly see the advantages but the risks involved. But you should not forget that pains bring gains. Taking risks is part of everything in life. Businesses start spending on marketing and publicity before they get their first customer.

As a professional, you think going into private practice is most likely going to get you there quicker than working for someone or a company, no matter how big the salary may be. But your spirit still slows you down with every fathomable excuse. Well, you need to free yourself. Agreed, not everyone will be their own boss, but why must it be you that will lose out?

Even if you work in an office, your rise through the rank and file is determined largely by your spirit. It is that important to your whole life. You must get the right spirit that can get you off the ground.

    Khamis Olapade

    Khamis Olapade is a teacher, coach and public speaker with many years of experience. He loves reading and writing about life and everything that is connected to it. He enjoys playing and watching football when he is not at work.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Spiritual Self-Care Can Lead You Back From Burnout

    by Whitney Gordon-Mead, MSc
    Well-Being//

    How the ‘Wheel of Life’ Can Help Find Balance

    by William Anderson, LMHC
    Community//

    3 Simple Ways To Deal With Excitement Drainers In Your Life

    by Sylvia Muikia

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.