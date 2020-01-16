Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Get The Most Out Of Your Performance Review

As a career coach, I tend to remind my clients that there is always a takeaway message, especially when it comes to receiving feedback.

By

The end of the year is approaching and with it, your yearly performance review. If you find yourself squeamish and ready to get the process over with, maybe it wasn’t your best year. As a career coach, I tend to remind my clients that there is always a takeaway message, especially when it comes to receiving feedback. A study from Zenger and Folkman found that 92% of respondents agree that negative feedback, if delivered properly, is effective at improving performance.

Here are some ways in which you can get more from your performance review and some tips you can use to prepare yourself before knocking on your boss’s door.

  1. Outline your successes. Before you walk into your review, it is always a good idea to map out your successes throughout the year so you have something to show for yourself. From these successes, you can determine if the work you’ve put in merits a bonus or overall salary increase. If you were given a big project over the course of a few months, detail the progress so your boss can see exactly where your hard efforts went. The same Zenger and Folkman study found that 69% of employees say they would work harder if their efforts were being better recognized, so now is the time to make those efforts known.
  2. List what’s on your mind. If you find it difficult to communicate with your boss either because of anxiety or because of your workload, now is the time to bring up your questions, comments and concerns. Take a deep breath, speak up and discuss what makes you happy, how you’d like to grow within the company, what you’d prefer to work on, etc. These points will not only show your boss that you’re committed to your position, but also that you are striving to make the company better for both yourself and other employees.
  3. Write a draft of your review. You may not enjoy the review process, and chances are, your boss isn’t too keen on reviewing each one of their employees either. Inc.com suggests writing a draft of your review so that your boss can see what you’ve done, what your expectations are regarding your performance, and get a better idea of how you operate overall.

When prepared for correctly, end-of-the-year performance reviews can be both an excellent source of learning and communication for both you and your boss. You can gain some extremely valuable insight into exactly what your employer is expecting from you while simultaneously showcasing your accomplishments and commitments to your job. Use this as an opportunity to build your confidence, advance your career and start the next year off on the best foot possible.

This first appeared in Forbes.

Ashley Stahl

I'm a career coach, keynote speaker, podcast host (You Turn Podcast) and author, here to help you step into a career you're excited about and aligned with. This may look like coaching you 1:1, hosting you in one of my courses, or meeting you at one of workshops or keynote speaking engagements! I also own CAKE Publishing, a house of ghostwriters, copywriters, publicists and SEO whizzes that help companies and influencers expand their voice online. Before being an entrepreneur, I was an award-winning counterterrorism professional who helped the Pentagon in Washington, DC with preparing civilians to prepare for the frontlines of the war on terror.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Stop Dreading Performance Reviews

by Ann Howell
Community//

How do you construct a career development / promotion chat if you work flexibly?

by Attune Flex Jobs
Community//

Annual Performance Reviews – How to have a great one!

by Carine San Juan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.