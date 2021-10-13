Get inspired. Reasons travel is good for your mental health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes mental health as “a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” Clearly, mental health is integral to have a fulfilling life.

Mental illnesses can range from less common conditions, like bipolar disorder, to more common ones like depression and anxiety. The NHS in the UK reports that 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 10 children experience mental illness during their lifetime. What’s more, it has been argued that mental illness can lead to physical illness. However, the significance of mental health is still mistakenly overlooked in many societies. Mental health is as important as physical health and requires nurturing and active maintenance.

Travel is a great way to maintain mental wellbeing and, by extension, it contributes to a happier and more fulfilling life. So, here are 9 reasons why travel is good for your mental health.