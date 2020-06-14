Get Inspired by How PatryciaKayy Used Social Media to Grow and Help Empower People

Known as Patikayy or PatryciaKayy. PatryciaKayy is a 24 year old Polish-Canadian-American social media Influencer. She is most known for her presence in the South Florida model community and her dedicated audience on social media.

A descendent of first generation Polish parents, Patrycia lived in Poland from age 5 to Age 12. She spent a lot of time raising chickens, milking cows, cutting hay, feeding pigs and horses on her family’s farm. Working the family farm was a great experience for Patrycia because she was able to see how a farm could sustain a family, and how a family could sustain a farm.

Patikayy says having a good, or great, social media presence can help your business grow like wildflowers. But, this will only happen after you develop a large following and learn how to give them what they really want.

The first step in growing your social media presence is to identify your goals and objectives. This means make sure you know what you are going after – before you start posting. Ensure you know how each platform works, what audiences you can reach where, and what your objectives are and you will be off to a great start.

Create your plan to bring in more fans. Stick to it and do what you think is working more often. If you find something that works really well, stick to it.

One of the worst mistakes to make on social media is coming off as the faceless corporation with zero personality. In the modern age of transparency, people want to get to know your company on a more personal level.

Many brands today crack jokes and aren’t afraid to talk to their followers like they would their friends. Whereas brands were once lambasted for coming off like robots, a human social media presence has become an expectation among many followers.

Similarly, showing off the human side of your brand means showing off the faces behind your social feeds. Whether it’s office photos or snapshots of your team “in the wild,” getting personal with your followers can help you form a much-needed connection.

Let your audiences see a softer side. This means interacting on your social media accounts often. Very often! This doesn’t mean just throwing up a link to your article and hoping someone will read it or click on it. This means really getting on there and interacting with everyone

Make sure if someone has a problem, go above and beyond to help them reach a conclusion. If you do this, it will show you are doing your best to provide them with as much help as possible and they will realize you are a good person with a good business. This will make them want to come back.