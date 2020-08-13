Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Get In Before You Lean In

Why "Leaning In” (and other hashtag advice) isn't the silver bullet for black women in a still-white-dominated corporate world.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Disclaimer: I’m not the angry black woman, let’s just take that off the table, which technically says something given that I have to put that out there. I’ve lived a relatively charmed life and experienced my share of corporate-world success.

That said, there is a full-grown, elder elephant in the room. What we often fail to recognize is that white women and black women are starting from two different places. The conventional wisdom being spread about closing the wage gap in corporate America doesn’t take this into account. Failing to acknowledge the underlying issue is, at best, unintentionally misguided; and at worst, masterfully designed to keep black women working twice as hard to still only get half. Whereas white women only typically make 80 cents on the dollar compared to white males, black women struggle to make 61 cents on the dollar. Over the course of forty years, the difference can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s why there is an Equal Pay Day for Black women, which happens to be today.

Black women have never been “protected” from the workforce in America. From the fields to the kitchens to the cubicles, we’ve always been in the “workforce”, with our contributions undervalued and remarkably unseen by those we served; including white women who entered the workforce later and in front of black women. On the other hand, white women entered the workforce after being a protected class (white women), sheltered from labor and perceived as delicate, to be kept safe by staying in the home. And yes, there were other reasons that kept white women in the home, like the white male ego for instance, but that’s a different article for another time. And once white women gained the right to work, they bunny-hopped over the menial jobs black women were toiling away in, straight to a desk or cube. So, for white women, consider this the “in”. We ARE starting from vastly different places.

So, we need to acknowledge that our frame of reference starts at different points. Just know that when we toss around phrases like “lean in,” many women of color – specifically black women – haven’t even gained access to the table to begin the strategic work of leaning in. As much as women need men to be an active participant, advocate, and ally in the movement for equity; black women also need white women to join in as an active participant, advocate, and ally for black women who are seeking equity and requiring to be seen, heard, and respected.

Here’s what I believe the path forward is:
1.) To my black sisters: take a breath and think about what you need to feel supported, to be seen, to be heard, and to have equity applied. I mean really think about it. Then, write that down what you need and how it looks to you. We say black people are not a monolith, which is true; so we have to articulate our needs individually. What works for me may not work for you. Know that having different needs for yourself is perfectly okay. Lastly, share that with your leaders, managers, and HR. It’s essential that you articulate to those you are seeking equity and support from, because no one is a mind reader.

And be prepared to be an active participant in the dialogue, the solutioning, and implementation. I know, it would be nice if everything just magically came to fruition. But this is new territory for many, and the learning curve could be a steep one. As long as all parties are open and willing to be coached while demonstrating incremental changes, be patient and supportive (yep, it goes both ways).

2.) To my white sisters: the question is how, not why. How can I help? How can I demonstrate my support? How can I advocate for and advance this individual? I know you may be interested in ‘Why does she need my support? Why does she need my advocacy? Can’t she tell her own story? Can’t she advocate for herself?’ Withhold the ‘5 Why’ exercise in this situation, and first tune in. Listen to the ask, and to all the details. Understand that a different frame of reference is required for the situation, and when solutioning the idea, saying “this worked well for me” may not apply. Understand that people must shift their paradigms, which means change. And because it’s change, it’s new, so old approaches and solutions that worked for you or that worked in the past likely won’t work in this situation.

Stay open, assume no malice, and apply evidence-based context/background, not just conjecture and opinions. Find and test the balance in being led and being the leader. Know that often the dialogue may be difficult to have and to hear, but stay in. This difficult and challenging conversation may take 30 minutes of your day, but consider that it could represent years of someone else’s life. If you cannot help or provide that support, be honest and transparent. The individual asking for help doesn’t need any more empty promises. And know this: while being an ally and helping to solve issues, the problem you help to solve may be your own.

In the end, we really only have each other. And this is just one perspective of many. I encourage you to seek out other voices from as many perspectives as you can find. And seek input not just on the internet, but in real life. Talk to your neighbors, peers, associates, friends. Explore life outside of your comfort zone. Go to a different church, shop at a different grocery store, or eat at different restaurants (Ethiopian, Cuban, Brazilian, Nigerian, Polish, etc.). Invite and embrace different. Learn as much as you can to help those who aren’t in to get in. Then, we can ALL lean in together in all ways and always.

Natalie Arceneaux, Author. Coach. Change Maven. Culture Curator. Curious Soul. at In All Ways and Always

My goal has been to live life so that it encompasses ALL of my dimensions. Too many people believe they are defined by one or two parts of themselves, and they concentrate on developing only those areas, while neglecting other important aspects of themselves. But I’m certain think the universe is big enough for all our facets to shine if we allow them to, and that’s why I’m here – to encourage and coach people to expand their lives so they can live their best life on their own terms, unapologetically.

Since, I’m definitely about more than one thing, I don’t limit my subject matter. I chronicle my many different interests, among them Travel, Business, Spirituality, Politics, Food, Fitness, Fashion, and Family. You’ll likely meet my amazing husband, Martin, and our two precious pups, Missy and Lilah, as they are a deep source of inspiration and growth that I draw from regularly. There is no sugar-coated version of this, either; we’ll have courageous conversations about struggles and challenges, mistakes made, and lessons learned. Through our journey, I promise that in all ways and always, I’ll be Natalie.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Your All-Encompassing Resource Guide to the Gender Pay Gap

by InHerSight
Community//

“Gender Roles in Childhood.”, with Sheila Ronning and Candice Georgiadis

by Candice Georgiadis
Community//

“Five things we need to do to close the gender wage gap”, With Elizabeth Pearson

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.