Get conscious of your wellbeing – Dennis Begos lists down things you shouldn’t do during COVID-19

Are you feeling like you are living in a cage? Do you wish to break free? Do you feel bouts of sadness and anger of not being able to fulfill the plans you had this year? If yes, you must know that you are not alone. COVID-19 has affected businesses and their plans for expansion. But that is not all! By now, you know how it affected Italy and many other nations. And the world is still waiting for a vaccine and a decline in the contaminations. But until that happens, people will feel out of sync with life and try desperate means to feel better. It’s time to focus on your wellbeing by becoming aware of things that you should avoid.

Dennis Begos talks about things that hamper your wellbeing

The human mind is constantly shifting gears between “flight” and “fight” modes. On the one hand, people are trying to follow safety protocols, maintain healthy diets, and creative ways of living to reduce stress and anxiety. On the other hand, some people are making desperate moves to feel temporary relief. Dennis Begos, a surgery doctor, shares the things that you shouldn’t be doing during this pandemic, which will bring down your wellbeing.

Expose yourself to a crowded place

Humans are not used to staying at home for long periods of time! Stay at home orders, and social isolation does give rise to boredom and desperation to live freely. This sudden rush of thoughts and feelings makes people leave home without masks and to walk into crowded places. Some people are making weekend travel plans to nearby locations. But now is not the time to make impulsive travel decisions. Make sure to travel only when it is required and with caution.

You don’t take vitamins or maintain a healthy diet

Community transmission is occurring at an increased rate! Hence, it is necessary to boost the immune system so that the body can repel the virus or combat it effortlessly if you get infected. For this, you need to have a nutrient-rich diet. Now is not the time to be visiting restaurants and ordering takeout. Instead, it makes sense to prepare food at home rich in zinc and vitamin C, which will boost your immunity.

Becoming careless about your safety

Not wearing a mask when you visit the nearby grocery store can expose you to the virus. The same can happen when you don’t wear gloves where required and fail to diligently wash or sanitize your hands. The ears, nose, and mouth are the channels through which the virus can enter your body. It would help if you used a mask, gloves, sanitizer, and a head shield whenever you step outside.

Unable to manage your stress

Worrying and fretting will increase your chances of falling ill! It will also weaken the immune system. Hence, make positive lifestyle choices that will reduce stress and anxiety and focus on positive and constructive thoughts, ideas, and actions.

A small act that can put your immunity at risk can have severe implications. It would be best to become aware of things that you shouldn’t be doing during this time to stay safe and secure.