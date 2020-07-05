The Muscles and Health Journal

Get Back In Shape In A Dazzling

Way And Do The Workout That

Will Make You Glow 💨🙏

Published July 5, 2020.

Dear Friend,

Today I woke up early took my coffee..before working out and taking a cold I also meditated it felt so good to go back into my imagination..without the use of drugs.If you know what I mean.I have been doing my 30 full body workout and I feel so awesome.. Am left with three more days to finish this 30 day workout A Workout I would suggest to you is push ups if you can do it on your knees for start even better take care my friend. One love.

👉Regards ,

Lubosi Jr

The Muscles And Health Journal