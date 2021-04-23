Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Get back as a warrior

Be a warrior, not a worrier !!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Fall seven times, stand up eight

– Japanese Proverb

Th world we are in now is not normal as before. Everyday we are about to face new issues. The COVID19 pandemic is not yet over. Several countries are still suffering to eradicate. People all over the world suffering a lot. Because their basic needs, basic life was totally disturbed. They are struggling to take back.

Everyone of us are struggling a battle that is unknown to others. Don’t give up, never give up. Have hope that we’ll back soon to our normal. Our basic needs, basic left will be recovered soon. Though you suffered physically, mentally, financially everything will be fine very shortly. Believe in yourself, trust yourself you can do it. Be a warrior !! Though you fall down in the battle never give up. Get back as horse & fight again in the battle.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    You Are a Warrior

    by Janelle Bruland
    Community//

    Why Autism Mothers Rock

    by Marietta Colston-Davis
    Community//

    10 Amazing Life Lessons from a Book About Death

    by Ty Robinson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.