Get back as a warrior

Fall seven times, stand up eight – Japanese Proverb

Th world we are in now is not normal as before. Everyday we are about to face new issues. The COVID19 pandemic is not yet over. Several countries are still suffering to eradicate. People all over the world suffering a lot. Because their basic needs, basic life was totally disturbed. They are struggling to take back.

Everyone of us are struggling a battle that is unknown to others. Don’t give up, never give up. Have hope that we’ll back soon to our normal. Our basic needs, basic left will be recovered soon. Though you suffered physically, mentally, financially everything will be fine very shortly. Believe in yourself, trust yourself you can do it. Be a warrior !! Though you fall down in the battle never give up. Get back as horse & fight again in the battle.