Get Away in the Desert

Les Cactus is pleased to announce the official February 15, 2020 opening of its 27-room hotel. Named after the 60’s French rock ‘n roll hit by Jacques Dutronc, Les Cactus Palm Springs brings to life an ‘Airbnb-meets hotel’ experience unique to the desert.

Centrally located in the Warm Sands neighborhood of Palm Springs, the historic 1930’s property has been refreshed under the direction of up-and-coming LA-based hotelier/designer Matthew Kurtz in partnership with local hoteliers Richard Crisman and Jeff Brock. Together they strive to deliver a new, whimsical boutique hotel with minimalistic yet chic design and approachable service – all at an affordable price point.

“We are excited to present Les Cactus in one of California’s most iconic destinations,” says owner, Matthew Kurtz. “We saw a need for a fun, design-focused and affordable property, that blurs the line between traditional hotel operations and mom-and-pop short-term rentals that guests will be excited to visit year-round.”

Les Cactus is set to cater to the growing demographic of travelers (21+) who are increasingly self-sufficient and place more value on design, experience, and price point than superfluous amenities and services. “We want guests to feel as comfortable as they would in the home of a best friend or family member,” explains Kurtz. “That could mean grabbing snacks and drinks from the Hotel’s kitchen, playing the Hotel’s piano or acoustic guitar or stocking up on extra amenities from the curated retail shop.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, Les Cactus is a hidden sanctuary that offers guests a renewed sense of casual desert elegance. True to its name, guests are welcomed by assortment of cacti upon arrival, including the 25-foot “Pistol Pete,” which can be seen from blocks away.

Reinvigorating the neighborhood’s hospitality scene, Les Cactus boasts a clean and eclectic California design aesthetic, which includes its signature pink exterior with green and white stripped accents. The pet-friendly hotel, features 27 guestrooms that includes a mix of one-bedroom suites and studios, many of which feature large kitchenettes. The beautifully appointed, bungalow-style guest rooms are light and breezy with a mix of contemporary and vintage furnishings and décor from vendors including Gucci Garden, 1st Dibs, Selamat, Zia Tile, Serena and Lily, CB2, West Elm, HAY, One King’s Lane, and Rejuvenation.

In addition to its guestrooms, Hotel amenities include a heated pool and hot tub, a massage room for guests looking for extra relaxation, a hammock garden and rooftop deck, both perfect for gazing at the stars, and communal living areas that provide guests with a residential feel. A complimentary continental breakfast will be served daily in the Kitchen, where snacks and beverages from croissants, crepes, and coffee to fresh-squeezed juices and for-sale beer & wine will also be available throughout the day. Guests can purchase a variety of curated products from the Hotel’s gift shop, including candles, organic mists and body oils, ceramics, and (of course) potted mini cacti. Nightly rates start at $150.

To book reservations or learn more about Les Cactus (555 S Warm Sands Dr., Palm Springs), visit www.lescactusps.com or call 760-422-5500